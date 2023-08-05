Pop's Bagels - Brentwood 11928 San Vicente Blvd
FOOD
BAKED BAGEL
Plain
$2.50
Everything
$2.50
Cinnamon Raisin
$2.50
Sesame
$2.50
Jalapeno Cheddar
$2.50
Blueberry
$2.50
Poppy
$2.50
Garlic
$2.50
Onion
$2.50
Onion Bialy (FRI-SUN ONLY)
$2.50Out of stock
Whole Wheat Honey Walnut (SPECIAL)
$2.50Out of stock
Pumpernickel (FRI-SUN ONLY)
$2.50Out of stock
Pumpernickel ET (FRI-SUN ONLY)
$2.50Out of stock
GF Everything
$3.50
GF Plain
$3.50
GF Sesame
$3.50
Baker's Dozen
$25.00
GF Baker's Dozen
$35.00
BAGEL WITH SCHMEAR
POP'S CLASSICS
Avocado Toast
$6.00
Nova Lox
$15.00
B.A.C.
$11.50
Signature Tuna
$10.50
Tuna salad made with diced pickled jalapeños and dill, served with tomato and onion and a light spread of Dijon
Classic Turkey
$14.00
Herb roasted Turkey, tomato, onion and our hot honey mustard on a toasted bagel
Pop's Ossetra Caviar
$40.00
Scallion schmear, chopped onion, ossetra caviar topped with creme fraiche and served on a toasted Sesame bagel
Egg Salad
$10.00
Classic Tuna
$10.00
Whitefish Salad
$12.50
Tarragon Chicken Salad
$11.50Out of stock
BLT (Off Menu)
$8.50
EGG SANDWICHES
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
$9.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese on your choice of toasted bagel topped with salt pepper ketchup
Egg And Cheese
$6.50
L.E.O.
$11.50
Chopped nova lox cooked with eggs and onions served in a toasted bagel with scallion schmear
Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese
$10.50
Scrambled eggs, cheese, chopped hot pastrami on your of bagel served with Zab’s hot sauce mayo
SIDES OF VEGGIES/OTHER
TAKE & BAKE
GRAB N GO
BY THE LB
SCHMEARS BY THE LB
Plain CC - Side
$2.75
Scallion CC - Side
$3.50
Jalapeño CC - Side
$3.50
Vegan CC - Side
$4.00
Lox CC - Side
$5.00
Plain CC - 1/2lb
$5.00
Scallion CC - 1/2lb
$7.00
Jalapeño CC - 1/2lb
$7.00
Vegan CC - 1/2lb
$8.00
Lox CC - 1/2lb
$10.00
Plain CC - 1lb
$11.00
Scallion CC - 1lb
$14.00
Jalapeño CC - 1lb
$14.00
Vegan CC - 1lb
$16.00
Lox CC - 1lb
$20.00
LOX & SALADS BY THE LB
Egg - Side
$3.75
Classic Tuna - Side
$3.75
Whitefish - Side
$6.00
Nova Lox - Side
$10.00
Egg - 1/2lb
$7.50
Classic Tuna - 1/2lb
$7.50
Whitefish - 1/2lb
$12.00
Nova Lox - 1/2lb
$20.00
Egg - 1lb
$15.00
Classic Tuna - 1lb
$15.00
Whitefish - 1lb
$24.00
Nova Lox - 1lb
$40.00
Signature Tuna - Side
$4.25
Signature Tuna - 1/2lb
$8.50
Signature Tuna - 1lb
$17.00
Chicken Salad - Side
$4.50
Chicken Salad - 1/2lb
$9.00
Chicken Salad - 1lb
$18.00
MEETING BOXES
Pop's Bagels - Brentwood Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 308-7987
Open now • Closes at 3PM