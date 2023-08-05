FOOD

BAKED BAGEL

Plain

$2.50

Everything

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50

Sesame

$2.50

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.50

Blueberry

$2.50

Poppy

$2.50

Garlic

$2.50

Onion

$2.50

Onion Bialy (FRI-SUN ONLY)

$2.50Out of stock

Whole Wheat Honey Walnut (SPECIAL)

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpernickel (FRI-SUN ONLY)

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpernickel ET (FRI-SUN ONLY)

$2.50Out of stock

GF Everything

$3.50

GF Plain

$3.50

GF Sesame

$3.50

Baker's Dozen

$25.00

GF Baker's Dozen

$35.00

BAGEL WITH SCHMEAR

Bagel with PLAIN CC

$5.00

Bagel with SCALLION CC

$5.50

Bagel With JALAPENO CC

$5.50

Bagel with VEGAN CC

$7.00

Bagel with LOX CC

$8.50

Bagel with BUTTER

$3.00

POP'S CLASSICS

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Nova Lox

$15.00

B.A.C.

$11.50

Signature Tuna

$10.50

Tuna salad made with diced pickled jalapeños and dill, served with tomato and onion and a light spread of Dijon

Classic Turkey

$14.00

Herb roasted Turkey, tomato, onion and our hot honey mustard on a toasted bagel

Pop's Ossetra Caviar

$40.00

Scallion schmear, chopped onion, ossetra caviar topped with creme fraiche and served on a toasted Sesame bagel

Egg Salad

$10.00

Classic Tuna

$10.00

Whitefish Salad

$12.50

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$11.50Out of stock

BLT (Off Menu)

$8.50

EGG SANDWICHES

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$9.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese on your choice of toasted bagel topped with salt pepper ketchup

Egg And Cheese

$6.50

L.E.O.

$11.50

Chopped nova lox cooked with eggs and onions served in a toasted bagel with scallion schmear

Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese

$10.50

Scrambled eggs, cheese, chopped hot pastrami on your of bagel served with Zab’s hot sauce mayo

SIDES OF VEGGIES/OTHER

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Capers

Side Of Cucumber

Side Of Onion

Side Of Tomato

1/2lb Of Veggies

$1.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Side Of Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Side of Eggs

$1.50

Side Of Pork Sausage

$3.00

Side Of Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side of Butter

$0.50

Side of Hot Honey

$0.50

Side of Hot Sauce

TAKE & BAKE

Take & Bake - Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

Take & Bake - Everything

$2.00

Take & Bake - Plain

$2.00

Take & Bake - Sesame

$2.00

GRAB N GO

Zab’s Hot Honey

$14.00

Zab’s Hot Sauce (original)

$11.00

Sleeve of Frozen Plain GF

$10.99

Sleeve of Frozen Sesame GF

$10.99

Cinnamon Crunch Banana Bread aka Madison’s Banana Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Babka Slice

$2.50

Strawberry Streusel Cake

$2.50Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Smaller Freshly Squeezed OJ

$4.00Out of stock

Bigger Freshly Squeezed OJ

$6.00

Apple Juice - Martinelli's

$3.00

Pop's Iced Tea

$3.50

Right Water

$3.00

Pressed Juice

$6.99

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

BY THE LB

SCHMEARS BY THE LB

Plain CC - Side

$2.75

Scallion CC - Side

$3.50

Jalapeño CC - Side

$3.50

Vegan CC - Side

$4.00

Lox CC - Side

$5.00

Plain CC - 1/2lb

$5.00

Scallion CC - 1/2lb

$7.00

Jalapeño CC - 1/2lb

$7.00

Vegan CC - 1/2lb

$8.00

Lox CC - 1/2lb

$10.00

Plain CC - 1lb

$11.00

Scallion CC - 1lb

$14.00

Jalapeño CC - 1lb

$14.00

Vegan CC - 1lb

$16.00

Lox CC - 1lb

$20.00

LOX & SALADS BY THE LB

Egg - Side

$3.75

Classic Tuna - Side

$3.75

Whitefish - Side

$6.00

Nova Lox - Side

$10.00

Egg - 1/2lb

$7.50

Classic Tuna - 1/2lb

$7.50

Whitefish - 1/2lb

$12.00

Nova Lox - 1/2lb

$20.00

Egg - 1lb

$15.00

Classic Tuna - 1lb

$15.00

Whitefish - 1lb

$24.00

Nova Lox - 1lb

$40.00

Signature Tuna - Side

$4.25

Signature Tuna - 1/2lb

$8.50

Signature Tuna - 1lb

$17.00

Chicken Salad - Side

$4.50

Chicken Salad - 1/2lb

$9.00

Chicken Salad - 1lb

$18.00

MERCH

Black Hat

$25.00

Blue Hat

$25.00

Crewneck

$45.00

Sweatpants

$35.00

Sweatset

$65.00

Black Pops T Shirt

$18.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

MEETING BOXES

SMALL

$36.00

MEDIUM

$70.00

LARGE

$135.00