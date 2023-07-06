Pops Chicken & Waffles- 2 1494 Waterloo Rd

Buy 1 Caramel Apple Happiness get 1 Free
Dessert

Caramel Vanilla Apple Happiness

$3.99

Buttery cinnamon apples surround our famous butter crumble topping topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel sauce, and topped with whipped cream

Super Hero Fruit Salad

$2.75

Blueberries, strawberries, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and red grapes

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$3.00

Pop's old-fashioned sliced, four-layer chocolate fudge cake

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$2.25

Two scoops of our creamy vanilla bean ice cream

Double Blueberry Muffin

$2.00
Slice of Apple Pie

$1.99

Buy 1 get 1 free slice chocolate cake

$3.00

Buy 1 get 1 free slice pie

$1.99

Breakfast

Kick-start Breakfast

$11.99

2 waffles, your choice of 3 slices of bacon, 3 sausage links, and 3 scrambled eggs

Crispy Chicken & Waffles (Savory 3 wings & 1 waffle)

$13.99

3 pieces of crispy fried whole chicken wings with our famous pops-style waffles and our delusion syrup

Biscuit & Sausage with Gravy

$7.99

2 Jumbo buttermilk biscuits covered in savory sausage gravy topped with parsley

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.75

Yeast bagel with your choice of cream cheese. Flavors: plain, strawberry, blueberry

NY Strip Steak (8oz)

$18.99

15 oz NY strip steak with your choice of one side and 2 slices of toast

Oatmeal with Brown Sugar

$7.99

Served with brown sugar and 2 slices of toast

3 Sausage Links Only

$2.99

3 sausage links only

3 Sausage Patties Only

$2.75

3 Bacon Only

$2.85

2 Waffles Only

$4.50

Breakfast Sides

Hash Brown

$2.75

Eggs

$2.00

2 scrambled eggs

Grits

$2.75

White Rice with Gravy

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Build Your Own Omelettes

$10.00

All omelets come with eggs and cheese. Your choice of meat. All omelets are served with hashbrowns

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken strips, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and ranch

Steak Wrap

$12.99

Steak, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and mayo

Burgers

Classic Burger/w fries

$9.99

Choice of cheese

1/3 Beef Burger/w fries

$16.00

1/3 lb patty, house sauce, leaf lettuce, Roma tomato, pickles, shaved onions, and American cheese

Mozz Burger /w fries

$13.99

White cheese, mozzarella sticks, & marinara

Farmhouse Burger

$14.99

1/2 pound burger, Cheddar cheese, egg served your way

Rodeo Burger/w fries

$13.99

Onion rings, BBQ sauce

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Choice of cheese, egg, & hashbrowns

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Choice of bread, choice of cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

1/4 lb chicken, house sauce, caramelized onions, mixed greens, pickles, and buffalo sauce

Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Steak, choice of cheese, lettuce, & mayo

Hot Ham and Cheese

$12.75

Choice of bread, ham, choice of cheese

Big Toy's Bologna Sandwich

$7.50

Thick slice of bologna choice of bread, choice of cheese, mayo

Entrees

Hawaiian Salmon

$14.99

1/4 lb patty, red cabbage slaw, pineapple, ginger vinaigrette, barbecue glaze

Walk of Fame Dog w /fries

$8.99

Grilled beef hotdog, chili sauce, fries, Cheddar cheese

Pop's Crispy Chicken & Waffles (4 wings 2 waffles)

$16.99

Comes with four whole wings and two waffles.

Chicken Dinners

2 Pieces Chicken Dinners

$8.99

All dinners come wings & legs with 2 sides and 1 roll

4 Pieces Chicken Dinners

$9.99

All dinners come wings & legs with 2 sides and 1 roll

6 Pieces Chicken Dinners

$12.99

All dinners come wings & legs with 2 sides and 1 roll

Chicken Only

8 Piece Chicken Only

$14.99

3 legs, 3 wings, 2 thighs

12 Piece Chicken Only

$22.99

4 legs, 4 wings, 4 thighs

6 Piece Chicken Only

$8.99

2 legs, 2 wings, 2 thighs

2 Piece Chicken Only

$5.99

1 leg & 1 thigh or 1 wing & 1 leg

Lunch Sides

Fries

$4.00

Fried twice crispy fries

Onion Rings

$3.25

Mozz Sticks (6)

$5.75

Side Side

$4.00

Drinks

Pespi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

Cappuccino

$2.00

Monster Energy

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Rootbeer

$1.50

Kids' Menu

Chicken & Waffles

$6.99
Hamburger

$6.50
Hot Dog

$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Toast Choice of Bacon or Sausage

$6.25
Grilled Cheese*

$5.29
Oatmeal*

$4.50
Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$7.99

Extras

Toast (1)

$1.00

Buttermilk Biscuit(1)

$1.00

Signature Salads

Cobb Salad

$10.99

lettuce, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, tomato, choice of dressing*.

Steak Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, steak, cheese, tomato, cucumbers and choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Crispy chicken, cheese, tomato, choice of dressing