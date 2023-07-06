Pops Chicken & Waffles- 2 1494 Waterloo Rd
Dessert
Caramel Vanilla Apple Happiness
Buttery cinnamon apples surround our famous butter crumble topping topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel sauce, and topped with whipped cream
Super Hero Fruit Salad
Blueberries, strawberries, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and red grapes
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Pop's old-fashioned sliced, four-layer chocolate fudge cake
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Two scoops of our creamy vanilla bean ice cream
Double Blueberry Muffin
Slice of Apple Pie
Buy 1 get 1 free slice chocolate cake
Buy 1 get 1 free slice pie
Breakfast
Kick-start Breakfast
2 waffles, your choice of 3 slices of bacon, 3 sausage links, and 3 scrambled eggs
Crispy Chicken & Waffles (Savory 3 wings & 1 waffle)
3 pieces of crispy fried whole chicken wings with our famous pops-style waffles and our delusion syrup
Biscuit & Sausage with Gravy
2 Jumbo buttermilk biscuits covered in savory sausage gravy topped with parsley
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Yeast bagel with your choice of cream cheese. Flavors: plain, strawberry, blueberry
NY Strip Steak (8oz)
15 oz NY strip steak with your choice of one side and 2 slices of toast
Oatmeal with Brown Sugar
Served with brown sugar and 2 slices of toast
3 Sausage Links Only
3 sausage links only
3 Sausage Patties Only
3 Bacon Only
2 Waffles Only
Breakfast Sides
Build Your Own Omelettes
Wraps
Burgers
Classic Burger/w fries
Choice of cheese
1/3 Beef Burger/w fries
1/3 lb patty, house sauce, leaf lettuce, Roma tomato, pickles, shaved onions, and American cheese
Mozz Burger /w fries
White cheese, mozzarella sticks, & marinara
Farmhouse Burger
1/2 pound burger, Cheddar cheese, egg served your way
Rodeo Burger/w fries
Onion rings, BBQ sauce
Breakfast Burger
Choice of cheese, egg, & hashbrowns
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Choice of bread, choice of cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
1/4 lb chicken, house sauce, caramelized onions, mixed greens, pickles, and buffalo sauce
Steak Sandwich
Steak, choice of cheese, lettuce, & mayo
Hot Ham and Cheese
Choice of bread, ham, choice of cheese
Big Toy's Bologna Sandwich
Thick slice of bologna choice of bread, choice of cheese, mayo