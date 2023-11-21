Pop's Lemonade | Union Grove REBUILDING 8100 Woodway Drive
Lemonader
Signature Sips
- 32 oz Classic Lemonade$5.00
Pop's signature recipe
- 24 oz Classic Lemonade$4.50
Pop's signature recipe
- 32 oz Blackberry Mojito Lemonade$6.00
Classic lemonade with blackberries, mint, and lime
- 24 oz Blackberry Mojito Lemonade$5.25
Classic lemonade with blackberries, mint, and lime
- 32 oz Pina Colada Lemonade$6.00
Classic lemonade with Pina Colada mix and a splash of lime
- 24 oz Pina Colada Lemonade$5.25
Classic lemonade with Pina Colada mix and a splash of lime
- 32 oz Sunny Sip Lemonade$6.00
Classic lemonade with cream and a splash of orange
- 24 oz Sunny Sip Lemonade$5.25
Classic lemonade with cream and a splash of orange
- 32 oz Pop's Punch$6.00
Classic lemonade with sweet tea, cherry, pineapple, lime, and orange
- 24 oz Pop's Punch$5.25
Classic lemonade with sweet tea, cherry, pineapple, lime, and orange
- 32 oz Raspberry Fizz$6.25
- 24 oz Raspberry Fizz$5.75
- 32 oz Gold Rush$4.50
- 24 oz Gold Rush$4.00
- 32 oz Citrus Spritzer$6.25
- 24 oz Citrus Spritzer$5.75
- 32 oz Berry Spritzer$6.25
- 24 oz Berry Spritzer$5.75
- 16 oz Cold Brew$5.50
Cold brew with maple and cream
- 24 oz Cold Brew$6.50
Cold brew with maple and cream
- 32 oz Cold Brew$7.50
Cold brew with maple and cream
Pop's Favorites
Half Gallons
Dessert
Pop's Lemonade | Union Grove Location and Ordering Hours
(254) 224-6393
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM