Pop's Smoke Shack 17201 Business 13
Food
Shack Starters
- Smoked Salmon Dip
Served with crackers.
- Nachos$11.00
Choice of meat, tortilla chips, Kellybeans, shredded cheese, sour cream & jalapenos
- Table Rock Nachos$14.50
Tortilla chips, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Kellybeans, Mac & Cheese, shredded cheese, sour cream & jalapenos
- Smoked Chip Dip$5.00
8 oz. Tub - Choice of flavor
- Smoked Cream Cheese Spreads$7.00
8 oz. Tub - Choice of flavor
- Smoked Salsa
Served with tortilla chips
Sandwiches
- Sandwich Only$7.50
Choice of meat on Greek Pita Bread
- Sandwich & 2 sides$10.50
Choice of meat on Greek Pita Bread & choice of 2 sides
- Shredded BBQ Brisket Sandwich Only$8.50
Shredded BBQ Brisket with Shack Sauce on a Big Ballpark Bun
- Shredded BBQ Brisket Sandwich & 2 Sides$11.50
Shredded BBQ Brisket with Shack Sauce on a Big Ballpark Bun & choice of 2 sides
Plates
Family Meals
Kids' Menu
Side Choices
Specialty Items
Meats
Ribs
- Half Slab Rib Plate$22.50
Half Slab of Ribs, 3 small sides & a cornbread muffin
- Half Slab of Ribs$16.00
- Full Slab of Ribs$28.50
- Sticky Bones Appetizer (4 Bones)$12.00
- Sticky Bones (Half Slab)$18.50
- Sticky Bones (Full Slab)$34.50
- Sticky Bones (Individual)$3.25
- Sticky Bones Plate (4 bones, 3 sides & a muffin)$20.00
Daily Special
- Salmon Dinner$19.00
Smoked Salmon Fillet with lemon dill sauce, your choice of two sides & a cornbread muffin
- Smoked Salmon Fillet$13.75
Smoked Salmon Fillet with lemon dill sauce
- Corned Beef & Swiss Sliders (Individual)$4.00
- Corned Beef & Swiss Sliders (8)$30.00
- Corned Beef & Swiss Sliders (2) with 2 sides$11.50
Drinks
Pop's Smoke Shack 17201 Business 13 Location and Ordering Hours
(417) 988-7155
Closed