Popz Brand Teas and Candy
Jubilee Tilted Tea
Dry Pack'd Tilted Teas
- Ship My Order outside Local Area$7.00
Please include shipping address in special request tab!
- Partner in Education$0+
Please select your partner school so that a portion of proceeds goes to your local school.
- BEACH VACATION$6.00+
Blue raspberry + pina colada Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- BLUE LINE$6.00+
Blueberry + raspberry Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- COUNTY FAIR$6.00+
A treat of summer watermelon and fluffy cotton candy Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- CORDELE-LADA$6.00+
From the watermelon capital of the world, Cordell Georgia, it a watermelon pina colada Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- FARMER'S DAUGHTER$6.00+
Watermelon + peach + strawberry Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT$6.00+
Dragonfruit + coconut Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- HAPPY APPLE$6.00+
Candy Green Apple Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- HOME TOWN$6.00+
Southern Sweet Peach Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- ISLAND TIME$6.00+
Orange + pineapple + coconut Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- PROMISE KEEPER$6.00+
A rainbow of fruit Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- SOLOMON'S GOLD$6.00+
Banana + pineapple Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- STILETTO$6.00+
Strawberry + raspberry shimmer Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- TIGER'S BLOOD$6.00+
Strawberry, watermelon, and a hint of coconut Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- MISTY MORNING$6.00+
Simple strawberry lemonade Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
- SONIC BLAST$6.00+
Classic CHERRY LIMEADE Pack'd with our custom Pure Tilt® clean energy TEA mix.
Wholesale Dry Pack'd Tea
- TIGER'S BLOOD Bulk$49.00+
- Whole sale 36 Pack Started Set$200.00
Sugar Popz Candy
Freeze Dried Candy
- Partner in Education$0+
Please select your partner school so that a portion of proceeds goes to your local school.
- Peach Rings$8.00
- Apple Rings$8.00
- Milk Duds®$8.00
- Big Hunk® Bites$8.00
- Nerd® Cluster Bites$8.00
- Jolly Ranchers®$8.00
- Air Head® Bites$8.00
- Sour Skittles®$8.00
- Skittles®$8.00
- Autum Mix$8.00
A mixture of the Fall Classics, Candy Corn and Pumpkins.
Wholesale Freeze Dried Candy
- Milk Duds® 5 Pack$27.00
- Big Hunk® Bites 5 pack$27.00
- Peach Rings 5 Pack$27.00
- Apple Rings 5 Pack$27.00
- Nerd® Cluster Bites 5 Pack$27.00
- Jolly Ranchers® 5 Pack$27.00
- Air Head® Bites 5 Pack$27.00
- Sour Skittles® 5 Pack$27.00
- Skittles® 5 Pack$27.00
- Autumn Mix 5 Pack$27.00
