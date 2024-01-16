Porcelli's
Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic
- Burnt orange Negroni$15.00
- Bar Harbor Father$15.00
- Margaret Todd Margarita$16.00
- Eighteen '97$16.00
- DOCG Reserve Sour$15.00
- Almalazzuro$14.00
- 15$ Signature$15.00
- 16$ Signature Blood Orange Margarita$16.00
- Malino-Torino Sbagliato$14.00
- Hugo spritz$14.00
- Garibaldi$14.00
- Brillare Rossini$14.00
- Martini$15.00
- Cosmo$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Dark & Stormy$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Kir Royalle$14.00
- French 75$14.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Boulevardier$15.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- Bees Knees$15.00
- Naked and Famous$16.00
- Amaretto Sour$14.00
- Rusty Nail$14.00
- Last Word$17.00
- Titos$10.00
- 22$12.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Barhill$13.00
- Ketal One$12.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Grey Goose Citron$12.00
- Cold River$14.00
- Cold River BB$14.00
- Bison Grass Vodka$14.00
- Beefeater$10.00
- Bluecoat$12.00
- Bombay$12.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Barhill$13.00
- Barhill Tomcat$14.00
- Monkey 47$15.00
- Empress$12.00
- Gunpowder Irish Gin$14.00
- Empress$13.00
- The Botanist$15.00
- Tanqueray No. 10$15.00
- Espolon Blanco$10.00
- Espolon Reposado$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Don Julio 1942$50.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Clase Azul Plata$37.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$40.00
- Illegal Joven$25.00
- Vida$10.00
- La Gritona$16.00
- Espolon Anejo$14.00
- 3OS Brightwater$10.00
- 3OS Nightwater$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Mt. Gay$10.00
- Plantation 5 Year$13.00
- Barbancourt White$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Gunpowder Rye$12.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$12.00
- Whistle Pig Rye$30.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Red Breast$17.00
- Eagle Rare$25.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Buffalo Trace$16.00
- Bookers$28.00+
- Blanton Single Barrel$25.00
- Balvenie DBLWD 12YR$18.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- JW Black$18.00
- JW Red$15.00
- JW Blue$55.00
- Basil Hayden$17.00
- Russels Reserve 13 Yr$45.00+
- Lagavulin 16$22.00
- Glennfiddich 12$16.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Oban 14$18.00
- Basil Hayden 10 year$22.00
- Dewars$12.00
- Basil Hayden Malted$19.00
- Heaven Hill$19.00
- Macallen 12$18.00
- Laphroig 16$22.00
- Willet Pot Still Bourbon$25.00
- Jeffersons Reserve$12.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$22.00
- Remy Martin XO$25.00+
- Courvoisier VS$15.00
- Courvoisier XO$24.00+
- Hennessy VS$17.00
- Pierre Ferrand$20.00
- Dusse VSOP$25.00
- Martell VSOP$18.00
- Campari Apertivo$14.00
- Averna Amaro$13.00
- Fernet Branca$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Suze$10.00
- Dolin Genepy
- Pernod Anise$16.00
- Grand Marnier$15.00
- Benedictine$15.00
- Pernod D Absinthe$20.00
- Tree Spirits Absinthe$45.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$13.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$17.00
- St Germain Liqueur$13.00
- Romana Sambuca$10.00
- Montenegro Amaro$15.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$12.00
- Mr Black Cold Brew$13.00
- Cointreau$15.00
- Domaine De Canton$11.00
- Frangelico$11.00
- Arrow De Cassis$8.00
- Cynar Liqueur$10.00
- Drambuie$15.00
- La Feé Absinthe$22.00
- Antica$16.00
- Alexander Grappa$10.00
- sogna Limoncelo$6.00
- solerno$7.00
- ** GL Pinot Noir- Cabert Trevenezie 2022 Italy$12.00
- ** GL Frappato- Santa Tresa 2022 Sicily$11.00
- ** GL Nebbiolo- Villadoria "Bricco Magno" 2018 Italy$16.00
- ** GL Nerello Mascales- Tenuta Delle Terre Nere 2019 Italy$19.00
- **GLChianti Classico- Rocca Della Macie, Sant'Alfonso 2020 Tuscany$13.00
- ** GL Montepulicano- Umani Ronchi, Podere 2022 Abruzzo$11.00
- ** GL Rosso Di Montepulciano- Avignonesi 2020 Tuscany$14.00
- ** GL Super Tuscan- Santini "Poggio Al Moro" 2020 Bolgherri$16.00
- ** GL Chardonnay- Cantele, Salento 2022 Italy$11.00
- ** GL Chardonnay- DeForville, Piedmont 2021 Italy$16.00
- ** GL Verdicchio- Umani Ronchi "Casal Di Serra", Marche 2022 Italy$12.00
- ** GL Pinot Grigio- Torre Di Luna, Venezie 2022 Italy$12.00
- ** GL Pinot Grigio- Colterenzio, Trentino/Alto Adige 2022 Italy$17.00
- ** GL Grillo- Colosi, Etna 2021 Italy$12.00
- ** GL Soave- Pieropan, Veneto 2022 Italy$16.00
- ** GL Vermentino- Sella & Mosca, Sardinia 2021 Italy$11.00
- ** GL Rose- Bieler "Sabine" 2022 Provence$13.00
- ** GL Rose- Chateau Miraval 2021 Provence$16.00
- ** GL Prosecco- Acinum, Extra Dry Italy$11.00
- ** GL Moscato D'Asti- Saracco 2021 Italy$16.00
- Prosecco- Rive Della Chiesa, Treviso Italy (Half Bottle Only)$29.00
- Pinot Noir- Cembra, Cantina Di Montagna 2021 Italy$49.00
- Montepulciano D' Abruzzo- Cataldi Madonna "Malandrino" 2020 Italy$49.00
- Gaglioppo- Vigenti Vumbaca, Ciro Rosso, Classico Superiore 2021 Italy$49.00
- Susumaniello- Masseria Li Veli, Salento 2021 Italy$39.00
- Cesanese- Corte Dei Papi, Lazio 2020 Rome$42.00
- Aglianico- Terredora Di Paolo, Campania 2019 Italy$55.00
- Aglianico- San Martino "Arbresko" Aglianico Del Vulture Campania 2020 Italy$59.00
- Teroldego- Foradori "Vignette Delle Dolomiti" Trentino/Alto-Adige 2018 Italy$59.00
- Sparkling- Ferrari, Brut Trentino (Half Bottle)$39.00
- Fiano Di Avellino- Terredora Di Paolo, Campania 2021 Italy$55.00
- Pinot Grigio- St. Michael-Eppan, Alto Adige 2022 Italy$59.00
- Trebbiano- Monastero Suore "Coenobium" Umbria 2021 Italy$49.00
- Ribolla Gialla- Cantana Puiatti, Venezia Giulia 2021 Italy$59.00
- Kerner- Abbazia Di Novacella, Alto Adige, Valle Isarco 2021$39.00
- Etna Bianco- Eduardo Torres Acosta, Sicily 2022 Italy$59.00
- Frappato/Nero D' Avola- Occhipiniti, SP68 Rosso 2020 Sicily$75.00
- Chianti Classico- Castello Di Ama, Gran Selezione Reserva 2018 Italy$105.00
- Barbaresco- Produttori, Piedmont 2017 Italy$89.00
- Barolo- Garesio, Serralunga Piedmont 2019 Italy$129.00
- Super Tuscans- Montepeloso "Eneo", Tuscany 2018/19 Italy$89.00
- Super Tuscans- Ca'Marcanda "Promis" Bolgheri, Tuscany 2020 Italy$149.00
- Brunello- Camigliano, Tuscany 2018 Italy$125.00
- Amarone- Allegrini, Veneto 2021 Italy$145.00
- Franciacorta- Nicola Gatta, Extra Brut Lombardia Italy$98.00
- Rose- Clos Cibonne "Cuvee Speciale Des Vignettes", Provence 2020 Italy$125.00
- Grecanico Blend- Frank Cornellisen, Munjebel Mt. Etna 2020 Italy$95.00
- Sauvignon Blanc- Vie Di Romans "La Piere" Friulu 2021 Italy$69.00
- Grechetto/Garganega- Paolo Bea "Santa Chiara"$115.00
- Vernaccia- Montenidoli "Tradizionale" Tuscany 2022 Italy$69.00
- Chardonnay- Antinori, Cervaro Della Sala, Umbria 2016 Italy$145.00
- Dom Perignon
- Merlot- Clos Du Bois 2018 California$19.00
- Merlot- Radikon 2003 Italy (500 ml)$189.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon- Kendall-Jackson 2019 California$19.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon- Honig 2019 Napa Valley$49.00
- Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Cl. 375$29.00
- Pinot Noir- J Vineyards 202 California$29.00
- Barolo- Damilano "Lecinquevigne" 2016 Italy$59.00
- Zinfandel- Seghesio 2020 California$26.00
- Barbaresco- Cantina Del Pino, Tuscany 2019 Italy$49.00
- Brunello- Camigliano 2016 Italy$69.00
- Vino Nobile- Tenuta Gracciano Montepulciano 2016$25.00
- Amarone- Tenuta Sant'Antonio "Antonio Castagnedi" 2017 Italy$59.00
- Recioto Della Valpolicella- Tommaso Bussola "TB" Classico (500 ml) 2008 Italy$215.00
- Chardonnay- La Crema 2022 California$21.00
- Chardonnay- Grgich Hills 2018 california$45.00
- Meursault- Fichet, Burgundy 2015 France$95.00
- Chablis- Domaine Gueguen 2022 France$35.00
- Pinot Grigio- Livon, Burgundy 2022 France$25.00
- Sauvignon Blanc- Dry Creek 2021 California$19.00
- Sauvignon Blanc- Grgich Hills "Fume Blanc" 2020 Napa Valley$39.00
- Rose- Whispering Angel 2022 France$25.00
- Pinot Noir- Cabert Trevenezie 2022 Italy$45.00
- Frappato- Santa Tresa 2022 Sicily$39.00
- Nebbiolo- Villadoria "Bricco Magno" 2018 Italy$59.00
- Nerello Mascales- Tenuta Delle Terre Nere 2019 Italy$79.00
- Chianti Classico- Rocca Della Macie, Sant'Alfonso 2020 Tuscany$48.00
- Montepulicano- Umani Ronchi, Podere 2022 Abruzzo$39.00
- Rosso Di Montepulciano- Avignonesi 2020 Tuscany$52.00
- Super Tuscan- Santini "Poggio Al Moro" 2020 Bolgherri$59.00
- Chardonnay- Cantele, Salento 2022 Italy$39.00
- Chardonnay- DeForville, Piedmont 2021 Italy$59.00
- Verdicchio- Umani Ronchi "Casal Di Serra", Marche 2022 Italy$45.00
- Pinot Grigio- Torre Di Luna, Venezie 2022 Italy$45.00
- Pinot Grigio- Colterenzio, Trentino/Alto Adige 2022 Italy$65.00
- Grillo- Colosi, Etna 2021 Italy$45.00
- Soave- Pieropan, Veneto 2022 Italy$59.00
- Vermentino- Sella & Mosca, Sardinia 2021 Italy$39.00
- Rose- Chateau Miraval 2021 Provence$59.00
- Rose- Bieler "Sabine" 2022 Provence$48.00
- Prosecco- Rive Della Chiesa, Treviso Italy (Half Bottle Only)$29.00
- Peroni$8.00
- Allagash White$8.00
- Baxter Vacationland$8.50
- Budweiser$6.50
- Bud Light$6.50
- Maine Beer Company Lunch IPA$11.00
- Stella Artois$8.00
- Orono Brewing Tubular$9.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- N/A Lavender & Honey Lemonade$10.00
- N/A Hugo Hibiscus$10.00
- N/A Strawberry Basil Mojito$10.00
- N/A Rosemary Pear Mule$10.00
- N/A Shirley Temple$4.00
- Club Soda$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Maine Root Soda$4.95
- Aqua Panna$6.00Out of stock
- San Pellegrino$6.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Apple Juice$6.00
- Grapefruit Juice$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- milk$4.00
- Cantine Colosi Passito, Sicily 2016$13.00+
- R.L. Buller & Son "Solera" Australia 2009$10.00+
- Saracco Moscato D'Asti Italy$11.00+
- Chateau La Clotte Cazalis France 2012$15.00+
- Chateau Guirard France 2017$25.00+
- Borgo Scopeto, Chianti Classico Tuscany 2013$15.00+
- Dom. Du Mas Blanc, Hors De'Age France$10.00+
- Royal Tokaji, 5 Puttonyos$19.00+
- Dessert Flight #1$25.00
- Dessert Flight #2$45.00
- Broadbent 5 Year Old Reserve$8.00+
- Broadbent Colheita$15.00+
- Ruby Port, Warre's "Warrior"$10.00+
- Tawny Port, Warre's "Optima 10 Year"2017$9.00+
- Tawny Port, Ferreira 20 Year Old$15.00+
- Vintage Port, Dows 1994$25.00+
- Bartoli "Vecchio Samperi Ventennale"$15.00+
- Bartoli "Vigna La Micca"$19.00+
- Fortified Flight #1$25.00
- Fortified Flight #2$45.00
Antipasta
- Focaccia Bread$9.00
- Antipasto$33.00
- Crudo$25.00
- Mussels$19.00
- Pulpo$21.00Out of stock
- Zuppa Di Giorno Soup$11.00
- Arugula Salad$14.00
- Baby Kale Ceaser$15.00
- Radicchio Salad$14.00
- House Salad$11.00
- Polpette$18.00
Controni
Primi
Secondi
