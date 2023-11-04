Party like Fish Monger

$10,000.00

gets you the real deal commercial fishing vessel excursion. We’ll pick you up early, take you to the docks & spend the morning fishing for all the goods the Gulf has to offer. Afterwards, we’ll return to Porgy’s with your catch, prepare you a multi-course lunch tailored to your preferences & send you home with your fresh catch, a grab bag of Porgy’ goodies & our undying gratitude.