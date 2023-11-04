Porgy's Seafood Market 236 North Carrollton Avenue
Porgy's Support Packages
- Bycatch Bag$50.00
gets you a first run of Porgy’s merch of your choice: apron or t-shirt and a koozie!
- Grand Opening Access$150.00
gets you a ticket to our grand opening block party at Porgy’s including snacks, drinks, raw bar access & lots more
- Learn from the Best$300.00
gets you a master class of fish butchery with our Chef, Waturu Sakei where you’ll learn how to butcher fish, the different cuts you can yield out of them, a raw dish presentation to be enjoyed on sight & you’ll be sent home with the fresh Gulf fish that you butchered!
- Flavors of Porgy’s$1,000.00
will get you an intimate dinner with your 10 closest friends at Porgy’s with our chef’s & bar team preparing a 4 course meal including desserts & drink pairings
- Party like Fish Monger$10,000.00
gets you the real deal commercial fishing vessel excursion. We’ll pick you up early, take you to the docks & spend the morning fishing for all the goods the Gulf has to offer. Afterwards, we’ll return to Porgy’s with your catch, prepare you a multi-course lunch tailored to your preferences & send you home with your fresh catch, a grab bag of Porgy’ goodies & our undying gratitude.