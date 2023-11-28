Skip to Main content
PORK BOOTY ATX 1637 EAST RIVERSIDE DR
Sandwiches
Tacos
Arepas
Quesadilla
Bowls
Desserts
Drinks
Sandwiches
Pork Sandwiches
$9.99
Picanha Sandwiches
$10.99
Pork and Beef Mix Sandwiches
$10.99
Beyond Meat Vegan Sandwiches
$11.99
Tacos
Pork Tacos
$9.99
Picanha Tacos
$10.99
Pork and Beef Mix Tacos
$10.99
Beyond Meat Vegan Tacos
Arepas
Pork Arepa
$10.99
Picanha Arepa
$11.99
Mix Arepa
$11.99
Beyond Meat Vegan Arepa
$10.99
Quesadilla
Cheese
$10.99
Pork Quesadilla
$12.99
Picanha Quesadilla
$13.99
Mix Quesadilla
$13.99
Bowls
Pork
$13.99
Picanha
$14.99
Pork and Beef Mix
$14.99
Vegan
$14.99
Desserts
Tres Leches
$8.50
Quesillo
$8.00
Brownie
$8.00
Drinks
Papelon Con Limon
$4.99
Lemonade
$4.99
Sodas
$3.00
Water
$2.00
PORK BOOTY ATX Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 833-8555
1637 EAST RIVERSIDE DR, AUSTIN, TX 78741
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 5PM
All hours
