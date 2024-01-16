Porkbutt BBQ 2220 Academy Place
Meats
- Brisket$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ribs$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pulled Pork$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sausage$5.00
- Fried Chicken$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Trio - Small
1/4 lb Brisket, 3 Ribs, 1 Sausage Link, 1 Side, and Tea$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Trio - Large
Large - 1/2 lb Brisket, 1/2 Rack Ribs, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Sides, and 2 Teas$50.00OUT OF STOCK
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich
Chopped Brisket with our handcrafted BBQ Sauce on a toasted bun. *Online Delivery orders will be deconstructed to ensure your buns don't get soggy en route.$15.00
- Smoked Burger
7oz smoked burger with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sauteed onions on a toasted bun.$15.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich with chipotle aioli, sweet heat bbq sauce, and pickled red onions on a toasted bun. If ordering for delivery, we highly recommend ordering deconstructed so your bun doesn't get soggy during it's journey!$13.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich with lettuce, pickles, and your choice of sauce.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Sides
- Meaty Beans
Bratwurst and bacon in our own slightly spicy blend of baked pinto, navy, and cannellini beans.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mac-n-Cheese
We use 5 cheeses and our own blend of special spices in this house made mac-n-cheese. 6 oz$4.00
- Potato Salad
House made Amish-style potato salad (mayo/mustard base with dill, egg, and relish)$4.00
- Coleslaw
Chopped slaw with our own awesome house made dressing$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cornbread$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Smashed Potato
Fried Baked & Smashed Potato, tossed in smoked tallow and our own blend of seasonings. *vegan option$5.00
- Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussel Sprouts tossed in seasonings and drizzled with hot maple syrup$5.50
- Sauce Flight$2.50
Kids
- Kids Brisket Sandwich
Chopped Brisket and sweet BBQ on a small toasted bun. (Slider)$6.00
- Kids Smoked Burger
4 oz Smoked Burger on a toasted slider bun with cheddar and ketchup$5.00
- Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork with Honey BBQ sauce on a toasted Slider Bun.$5.00
- Kids Ribs (2 bones)
2 Ribs with your choice of sauce$6.00
- Kids Chicken Nuggets
6 oz of house made chicken thigh nuggets with your choice of sauce$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
- Tea$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Mexican Coke, 500ml glass bottle$3.75
- Sprite, 500ml glass bottle$3.75
- Fanta, 500ml glass bottle$3.75
- Boylan Root Beer, 12oz glass bottle$3.00
- Boylan Black Cherry Soda, 12oz glass bottle$3.00
- Boylan Diet Cola, 12oz glass bottle$3.00
- Hank's Birch Beer, 12oz glass bottle$3.00
- Hank's Vanilla Cream Soda, 12oz glass bottle$3.00
- Hank's Root Beer, 12oz glass bottle$3.00
- Jarritos Lime, 12.5oz glass bottle$3.00
- Jarritos Guava, 12.5oz glass bottle$3.00
- Proud Source Spring Water, 16oz metal bottle (8.5 alkaline)$3.00
- Water .... House
- Lemonade$2.50
Desserts
- Slice of Pie$6.00
- Bourbon Banana Pudding
House made Banana Bourbon Pudding Contains: Egg, Milk$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Apple Spice Cake
Grain-free deliciousness! Topped with a house made dolce de leche (can omit to make dairy-free) Contains: Egg, Milk, Tree Nuts$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dairy-Free Banana Bourbon Pudding
Dairy-free version of our house made banana bourbon pudding. Contains: tree nuts, eggs$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Outside the Breadbox
Rubs
Grab-n-Go
- Liquid Gold Smoked Tallow, 8 oz$7.50
- House Made Bacon - Brown Sugar$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- House Made Bacon - Roasted Green Chile$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- House Made Bacon - Cozy Heat - Roasted Green Chile and Jalapeno$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- 9" Fruit Pie$40.00
- Honey BBQ, 10oz bottle$5.00
- Sweet Heat BBQ, 10oz bottle$5.00
- Creeper BBQ (spicy), 10oz bottle$5.00