Port House 15 N Main St
Retail/Packaged Food Items
Crab Cakes
- Two (2) Pack, Port House® Crab Cakes$38.00
Made with premium quality 100% Maryland blue crab meat, Port House® crab cakes are handmade with no filler (yes, they are gluten free!) allowing you to savor the sweet and succulent taste of the crab! Perfect for special occasions and easy to prepare, our crab cakes guarantee an excellent dining experience! Crab cakes are frozen and are prepackaged in premium oven ready containers - just heat the oven and follow the attached directions.
- Four (4) Pack, Port House® Crab Cakes$75.00Out of stock
Made with premium quality 100% Maryland blue crab meat, Port House® crab cakes are handmade with no filler (yes, they are gluten free!) allowing you to savor the sweet and succulent taste of the crab! Perfect for special occasions and easy to prepare, our crab cakes guarantee an excellent dining experience! Crab cakes are frozen and are prepackaged in premium oven ready containers - just heat the oven and follow the attached directions.
- Six (6) Pack, Port House® Crab Cakes$109.00
Made with premium quality 100% Maryland blue crab meat, Port House® crab cakes are handmade with no filler (yes, they are gluten free!) allowing you to savor the sweet and succulent taste of the crab! Perfect for special occasions and easy to prepare, our crab cakes guarantee an excellent dining experience! Crab cakes are frozen and are prepackaged in premium oven ready containers - just heat the oven and follow the attached directions.
Maryland Crab Meat
- 100% Maryland Blue Crab, Jumbo Lump, 1/lb$74.99
100% Maryland Jumbo Lump Blue crab meat is a delicacy renowned for its sweet flavor and tender texture, perfect for various culinary delights such as crab cakes. With its cooking and gourmet appeal, blue crab meat promises a luxurious culinary journey that is sure to impress even the most discerning palate. This grade consists of the largest, whole pieces of meat from the crab's two swimming fins. Jumbo lump meat is prized for its impressive size, pristine appearance, and delicate flavor.
- 100% Maryland Blue Crab, Lump, 1/lb$43.99Out of stock
This 100% Maryland Lump Blue Crab meat is a delicacy renowned for its sweet flavor and tender texture, perfect for various culinary delights such as crab cakes and bisques. Lump meat comprises smaller pieces of meat from the body of the crab. While not as large as jumbo lump, it still maintains a relatively intact appearance and is ideal for recipes where the presentation of the meat is essential.
Soups
Crab Bisque
- Cup (6oz) Crab Bisque$8.00Out of stock
Indulge in the luxurious warmth of a cup of homemade Port House® Maryland crab bisque, where succulent crab meat melds with rich, velvety broth, creating a symphony of flavors that will transport your taste buds to the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. Gluten free.
- Bowl (8oz) Crab Bisque$9.00Out of stock
Indulge in the luxurious warmth of a bowl of homemade Port House® Maryland crab bisque, where succulent crab meat melds with rich, velvety broth, creating a symphony of flavors that will transport your taste buds to the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. Gluten free.
- Pint (16oz) Crab Bisque$18.00Out of stock
Share the luxurious warmth of a pint of homemade Port House® Maryland crab bisque, where succulent crab meat melds with rich, velvety broth, creating a symphony of flavors that will transport your taste buds to the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. Gluten free.
Ice Cream
Pints
- Vanilla Ice Cream Pint$7.99Out of stock
- Apple Butter Ice Cream Pint$7.99
- Chocolate Ice Cream Pint$7.99
- Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Pint$7.99
- Ginger Snap Cookie Ice Cream Pint$7.99
- Nutella Ice Cream Pint$7.99Out of stock
- Coffee Ice Cream Pint$7.99Out of stock
- Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Pint$7.99Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pint$7.99
- Pistachio Ice Cream Pint$7.99Out of stock
- Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Pint$7.99Out of stock
- Salted Caramel Ice Cream Pint$7.99Out of stock
- Strawberry Ice Cream Pint$7.99
- Butter Pecan Ice Cream Pint$7.99