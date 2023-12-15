100% Maryland Blue Crab, Jumbo Lump, 1/lb

$74.99

100% Maryland Jumbo Lump Blue crab meat is a delicacy renowned for its sweet flavor and tender texture, perfect for various culinary delights such as crab cakes. With its cooking and gourmet appeal, blue crab meat promises a luxurious culinary journey that is sure to impress even the most discerning palate. This grade consists of the largest, whole pieces of meat from the crab's two swimming fins. Jumbo lump meat is prized for its impressive size, pristine appearance, and delicate flavor.