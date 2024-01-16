Port Marina INC 954 Ocean Drive
DRINKS
CRUSH BAR
- ORANGE CRUSH
2 (oz) Rocktown Orange 2 (oz) Fresh-Squeezed OJ 0.5 (oz) Triple Sec Club Soda$14.00
- GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH
2 (oz) Rocktown Grapefruit 2 (oz) Fresh-Squeezed Grapefruit Juice 0.5 (oz) Triple Sec Club Soda$14.00
- STRAWBERRY CRUSH
Muddle (2) Strawberries 2 (oz) Stoli Strawberry 0.5 (oz) Triple Sec Club Soda$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- BLUEBERRY CRUSH
Muddle (6) Blueberries 2 (oz) Stoli Blueberry O.5 (oz) Triple Sec Club Soda$14.00
- LEMON CRUSH
2 (oz) Rocktown Lemon 1 (oz) Lemon Juice 1 (oz) Triple Sec Club Soda$14.00
- GREY GOOSE ORANGE CRUSH$18.00
- GREY GOOSE GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH$18.00
- GREY GOOSE STRAWBERRY CRUSH$18.00
- GREY GOOSE BLUEBERRY CRUSH$18.00
- GREY GOOSE LEMON CRUSH$18.00
MOJITO BAR
- PORT MARINA MOJITO
Muddle Lime & Mint 2 oz Bacardi Superior 1.5 oz Lime Juice 1 oz Mint Simple Syrup CLub Soda$16.00
- COCONUT MOJITO
Muddled Lime & Mint 2 (oz) Malibu Coconut 1.5 (oz) Lime Juice 1 (oz) Mint Simple Syrup CLub Soda$16.00
- PEACH MOJITO
Muddled Peaches & Mint 2 (oz) Malibu Peach, 1.5 (oz) Lime Juice 1 (oz) Mint Simple Syrup Club Soda$16.00
- PINEAPPLE MOJITO
Muddled Pineapple Chunks & Mint, 2 (oz) Bacardi Superior, 1 (oz) Lime Juice, 1.5 (oz) Pineapple Juice, 1 (oz) Mint Simple Syrup, Club Soda$16.00
- MANGO MOJITO
Muddled Lime & Mint 2 (oz) Malibu Mango 1.5 (oz) Lime Juice 1 (oz) Mint Simple Syrup Club Soda$16.00
- STRAWBERRY MOJITO
Muddled Strawberries & Mint 2 (oz) Malibu Strawberry 1.5 (oz) Lime Juice 1 (oz) Mint Simple Syrup CLub Soda$16.00
BEER
- DFT Stella Artois$7.00
- DFT Miller Lite$6.00
- DFT Modelo$7.00
- DFT Lienenkugel Summer Shandy$7.00
- DFT Down East Cider Rotating Tap$8.00
- DFT Cape May IPA$8.00
- DFT Sapporo Premium Beer$7.00
- DFT Slacktide Rotating Tap$8.00
- BTL Bluemoon$7.00
- BTL Bud Light$6.00
- BTL Budwiser$6.00
- BTL Coors Lite$6.00
- BTL Corona Extra$7.00
- BTL Corona Light$7.00
- BTL Heineken 0.0$4.00
- BTL Michelob Ultra$6.00
- BTL Miller Lite$6.00
- BTL Pacifico$7.00
- BTL Yuenling$6.00
- CN Modelo$7.00
- CN Victory Juice Monkey$9.00
- CN Hell or High Watermelon$9.00
- CN Cape May Rotating$9.00
- N/A CN Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA$8.00
- N/A BTL Heineken 0.0$5.00
- Sun Crusier Regular$8.00
- Sun Crusier Half & Half$8.00
- Surfside Regular$9.00
- Surfside Half & Half$9.00
- Surfside Peach$9.00
- Surfside Lemonade$9.00
- Stateside Black Cherry$9.00
- Stateside Orange$9.00
WINE
- Seaglass , Pinot Grigio
Central Coast, California Crisp and clean with a light, tart finish Flavors of ripe pear, apple and hints of tangerine Compliments seafood or Asian fare with a hint of spice$11.00
- Vino , Pinot Grigio
Columbia Valley, Washington Aromas of tangerine peel, anise and snow-covered pine Flavors of citrus, green apple, and subtle mineral undertones Pairs wonderfully with seafood, salads, or enjoyed on its own$13.00
- Kendall-Jackson , Chardonnay
Santa Barbara, California Aromas of green apple and pear, with hints of toasted oak Flavors such as mango, papaya and pineapple with citrus notes Pairs with grilled fish, chicken, and shellfish$11.00
- Bouchard Aine & Fils , Chardonnay
Bourgogne, France Aromas of flowers and honey Flavor is rich with vanilla, lemon and peach notes Goes well with mixed salads, fish, shellfish, seafood and cheese$14.00
- Maison Albert Bichot , Chardonnay
Burgundy, France Aromas include loral notes of acacia and honeysuckle Flavors that include green apple, lemon, citrus zest, melon, and gentle oak$17.00
- Babich , Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand Aromas of mandarin and grapefruit, with tropical notes and sweet herbs Flavors layers of lime, passionfruit, lime, blackcurrant Exceptional partner to seafood - especially oysters$13.00
- Juggernaut , Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand Aromas of fresh cut grass and gooseberry Flavors of zesty grapefruit, lemon, and passionfruit Food pairings are seafood, shellfish like scallops, chicken, green vegetables & sauces like pesto$17.00
- Summer Water , Rose
Central Coast, California Notes of melon, peach, rose, and citrus Shellfish, ceviche, and salads will pair$12.00
- Ame du Vin , Rose
Provence, France Notes of fresh apricot, citrus and jasmine flower Pairs with soft cheeses, white meats and fresh seafood$15.00
- Cerretto , Langhe Arneis Blange
Piedmont, Italy Aromas of white flowers, pear, and a hint of almonds Pairs with shellfish, cured meats, mature/hard cheeses, lean fish$16.00
- Les Champs Clos , Sancerre
Loire Valley, France Notes of kiwi, citrus fruits, and macaroon$17.00
- Joel Gott , Pinot Noir
Central Coast, California Flavors of raspberries, cherries, brambleberry and cola with notes of vanilla Medium-bodied and straight-forward$12.00
- Julia James , Pinot Noir
California Aromas of ripe cherry, soft floral notes, and raspberry Flavors of cherries and mocha Medium-bodied; bright acidity$14.00
- Substance , Cabernet Sauvignon
Columbia Valley, Washington Aromas of black cherry, cassis, and black currant Flavors of dark chocolate, espresso, and a hint of vanilla Medium to full-bodied; juicy$13.00
- Daou , Cabernet Sauvignon
Paso Robles, California Flavors of blackberry, cassis, spiced plum, dark chocolate, dried thyme, savory herbs Dry, full-bodied, juicy$13.00
- Horono Vera , Garnacha
Aragon, Spain Aroma: Raspberry, spiceful, mineral Taste: Fruity, full-bodied$12.00
- Silk & Spice , Red Blend
Portugal Notes of ripe, cooked black fruits, sweet notes of vanilla and hints of mocha Rich and full-bodied$12.00
- LaLuca , Prosecco
Veneto, Italy Aroma of orchard fruits such as pear and lemon Taste of melon and peach Semi-sweet finish$12.00
- Cava Vilarnau , Brut
Spain Aroma of white fruit Tastes of papaya and peach with green herb$13.00
- Hakutsuru , Junmai Nigori Sayuri
Hyogo, Japan Tastes of nut, white grape, cherry blossom Creamy, smooth (shake to infuse rice particles that are settled)$16.00
- Hakutsuru , Junmai Dai Ginjo Sho Une
Hyogo, Japan Dry and light Notes of apple, melon, and pear$16.00
- Seaglass , Pinot Grigio$44.00
- Vino , Pinot Grigio$52.00
- Kendall-Jackson , Chardonnay$44.00
- Bouchard Aine & Fils , Chardonnay$56.00
- Maison Albert Bichot , Chardonnay$68.00
- Babich , Sauvignon Blanc$52.00
- Juggernaut , Sauvignon Blanc$68.00
- Summer Water , Rose$48.00
- Ame du Vin , Rose$60.00
- Cerretto , Langhe Arneis Blange$64.00
- Les Champs Clos , Sancerre$68.00
- Joel Gott , Pinot Noir$48.00
- Julia James , Pinot Noir$56.00
- Substance , Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
- Dauo , Cabernet Sauvignon$68.00
- Caymus , Cabernet Sauvignon$160.00
- Horona Vera , Garnacha$48.00
- Silk & Spice , Red Blend$48.00
- LaLuca , Prosecco$48.00
- Cava Vilarnau , Brut$52.00
- Veuve Clicquot , Brut$100.00
- Hakutsuru , Junmai Nigori Sayuri$48.00
- Hakutsuru , Junmai Dai Ginjo Sho Une$48.00
LIQUOR
- Absolut Peppar$12.00
- Belvedere$20.00
- Clix$120.00
- Firefly Iced Tea$12.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Grey Goose Essentials$16.00
- Grey Goose Orange$15.00
- HDW Century$50.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- Ketel One Botanicals$14.00
- Rock Town Grapefruit$12.00
- Rock Town Orange$12.00
- Rockton Watermelon$12.00
- Rocktown Lemon$12.00
- Rocktown Well$12.00
- Stateside$14.00
- Stoli Elite$30.00
- Stoli Raspberry$12.00
- Stoli Vanilla$12.00
- Tito’s$13.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Bluecoat$12.00
- Bombay Saphire$14.00
- Gordons$12.00
- Gray Whale Gin$18.00
- Hendricks$16.00
- Kyoto Green Label$22.00
- Monkey 47$35.00
- Tanqueray$13.00
- Bacardi Coconut$12.00
- Bacardi Superior$12.00
- Captain Morgan$13.00
- Flor De Cana$25.00
- Kraken Black Spiced$13.00
- Malibu Coconut$12.00
- Malibu Mango$12.00
- Malibu Peach$12.00
- Malibu Pineapple$12.00
- Malibu Strawberry$12.00
- Meyers$14.00
- Mount Gay$14.00
- Zacapa Centerio XO$50.00
- Avion 44$72.00
- Blue Casa Azul Anejo$40.00
- Blue Casa Azul Blanco$30.00
- Blue Casa Azul Reposado$35.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$45.00
- Casamigos Blanco$18.00
- Casamigos Reposado$23.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$150.00
- Clase Azul Plata$80.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$100.00
- Don Julio 1942$80.00
- Dos Artes Blanco$32.00
- Espolon$13.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno$13.00
- Tequila Ocho Anejo$36.00
- Tequila Ocho Blanco$24.00
- Tequila Ocho Repo$32.00
- Basil Hayden
- Bulliet Rye$15.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00
- Jim Beam$14.00
- Makers Mark$18.00
- Woodford Reserve$22.00
- Fireball$12.00
- Crown Royal$18.00
- Crown Royal Apple$18.00
- Glenlevit$40.00
- Glenmorange$40.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label$60.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Chartreuse, Green$20.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Godiva Chocolate$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Irish Mist$12.00
- Jagermeister$12.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Lemoncello$16.00
- Licor 43$12.00
- Mathilde Cassis$12.00
- Molly's Irish Cream$12.00
- RumChata$12.00
- Chambord$12.00
- Bailey’s
- Mr. Boston Creme de Cacao
- Leroux Creme de Cacao$12.00
- Creme de Menthe$12.00
- Creme de Banana$12.00
- Buttershots$12.00
- Tia Maria$12.00
- Tuaca$12.00
- B&B$12.00
- Harvey’s Bristol Cream$12.00
- Blackberry Brandy$12.00
- CB Brandy$12.00
NA BEVS
COCKTAILS
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
- Appletini$15.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Champagne Cocktail$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Daiquiri$15.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$14.00
- Gimlet$15.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Lemon Drop$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Martini$15.00
- Mimosa
- Mint Julep
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule
- Mudslide
- Old Fashioned
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour
- White Russian
- Orange Crush$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grapefruit Crush$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Crush$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Berry SmashOUT OF STOCK
FOOD
To Share
Greens
Handhelds
Sides
Dessert
SUSHI
Classic Rolls
Port Specialty Rolls
- Boston Roll
Spicy shrimp, avocado, cucumber$13.00
- Caballito Roll
Sushi rice, coconut shrimp, mango, jalapeño, cilantro, red onion, sweet chili sauce$20.00
- Captain Fred Roll
Tuna or salmon topped with avocado, topped with crunchy$19.00
- Caterpillar Roll
Spicy california roll wrapped with avocado$15.00
- Dragon Roll
Eel roll wrapped with avocado$16.00
- Hawaiian Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with wasabi sauce, capelin roe and almond$17.00
- Lobster Crunchy Roll
Steamed lobster, capelin roe, spicy sauce, cucumber and crunchy tempura flakes$26.00
- Naruto Roll
Spicy tuna and avocado wrapped with cucumber$17.00
- Oishii
Tuna or salmon with asparagus roll topped with crunch, avocado, spicy mango sauce, jalapeño and fish eggs$20.00
- Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber$14.00
- Fresh California Roll
Real crab, avocado and cucumber$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Port Special Roll
Spicy tuna, capelin roe, wrapped with tuna, salmon and avocado$22.00
- Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped with tuna, salmon and shrimp$22.00
- Ruby Roll
California roll topped with spicy tuna$17.00
- Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and eel sauce$15.00
- Spicy Crunchy Roll
Spicy tuna or salmon, cucumber, crunches$14.00
- Spider Roll
Jumbo soft shell crab, cucumber, capelin roe$20.00
- Tuna Lover Roll
Tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, spicy sauce and eel sauce$17.00
- Veggie Roll
Jalapeno, cucumber, asparagus and avocado$10.00
- Green Salad Roll$12.00