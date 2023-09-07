Savory Hand Pies

Meatball Sub Pie

$5.75

Handmade meatballs with traditional herbs and spices, mozzarella cheese with a traditional marinara - all wrapped in a garlic bread pastry.

Falafel Pita Pie

$5.75

Crispy falafel made from chickpeas with veggies and a creamy tahini yogurt sauce. The combination of flavors and textures in this falafel pita pie is sure to satisfy your taste buds and leave you feeling satisfied!

Chicken Enchilada Pie

$5.75

A savory combination of chicken, green chiles, corn, tomatillo salsa and a creamy sauce. All wrapped in a corn bread pastry. Delicious!

Fish Pie

$5.75

A wonderful combination of seafood, veggies and herbs, wrapped in a savory pastry. A nod to an old British favorite.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$5.75

Slow roasted chicken, cauliflower and potato simmered in homemade curry on top of jasmine rice all wrapped in a naan-like pastry. Mild heat but you can always add hot sauce.

Greek Pie

$5.75

Marinated chicken, artichoke hearts, feta, spinach with an herbal tzatziki sauce, wrapped in a fluffy pastry.

Mac n' Cheese Pie

$5.75

A fun twist on a comfort food favorite. A mix of cheeses with macaroni noodles all wrapped in a savory garlic crust.

Seasonal Veggie Curry Pie

$5.75

Seasonal Veggies simmered in a mix of herbs and spices, onto of basmati rice - wrapped in a naan-like pastry.

Hamburger Pie

$5.75

A perfect bite! Chunks of seasoned ground beef, melty cheese, and a special sauce all wrapped in a sesame-topped fluffy pastry.

Chicken Pot Pie

$5.75

A hand held version of your favorite comfort food. Chunks of low roasted chicken, peas, root vegetables, and gravy all wrapped in a traditional butter pastry.

Steak and Mushroom Pie

$5.75

A traditional pub favorite! Fresh seared sirloin with mushroom tops all simmered to perfection with a rich gravy-wrapped in our traditional crust.

Cheese and Onion Pie

$5.75

Cheesy, potato perfection! All wrapped in our traditional crust.

Turkey and Trimmings Pie

$5.75

It is hand-held Thanksgiving. Turkey, stuffing, potatoes, veggies and bright cranberries all wrapped in a fluffy butter pastry.

Signature Pork Pie

$5.75

This is our favorite pie out of the bunch. Made from fresh ingredients it can be enjoyed anytime of the day. It's recipe dates back to the early 16th Century and has been revived for your pleasure. This hand pie is a combination of savory meat, spices, cheese and crisp apples. Perfectly pairs with our favorite mustard.

Calzone Pie

$5.75

A mix of seasonal meats and veggies, with freshly grated cheeses and marinara - all wrapped in a garlic bread pastry.

Poutine Pie

$5.75

Savory combination of salty thick-cut potatoes, mushrooms, gravy and cheese curds in a flaky crust.

Octoberfest Pie

$5.75

German Sausage, and sharp cheddar cheese sauce, potatoes, onions wrapped in a salted pretzel crust.

Celtic Pie

$5.75

Corned Beef and Sour Cabbage, Havarti and Swiss Cheese Sauce, with a soda bread pastry.

Shepherd's Pie

$5.75

A hearty combination of savory ground beef, root vegetables, peas, herbs and spices - all wrapping in a flaky buttery crust.

Tamale Pie

$5.75

Grilled and shredded chicken, onion, green chile and tomatillo queso, all wrapped in a cornmeal crust.

Pulled Pork Pie

$5.75

Slow cooked pulled pork with a pineapple glaze, onions and a sweet Hawaiian crust.

Salt Pork and Bean Pie

$5.75

Slow cooked New England beans and salted pork, soaked in brown sugar molasses and wrapped in a brown bread crust.

Jalapeno Popper Pie

$5.75

Mild peppers roasted and mixed with a white cheese sauce, shredded chicken wrapped in a crunchy corn crust.

Chili and Cornbread Pie

$5.75

A family recipe of ground beef, sausages, beans, and vegetables all wrapped up in a honey cornbread crust.

“Meat free” Wellington and Chestnut Pie

$5.75

This meat-free marvel will turn the heads of vegetarians and omnivores alike. Rich mushrooms and chestnuts, mixed with spices and veggies to create a savory filling wrapped in a flaky buttery crust.

Ham and Swiss Pie

$5.75

A mix of prime sliced hams and nutty Swiss all wrapped in an herbed crust.

Reuben Pie

$5.75

A classic Reuben is all the things: thinly sliced corned beef, tangy sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a dressing to die for. Here, I’ve packaged it all up in a caraway crust and the result is stellar. Let’s lunch.

Chicken Alfredo Pie

$5.75

Creamy homemade alfedo sauce, roasted chicken, broccoli, and parmesan -all wrapped into a garlic bread crust.

Creole Jumbalaya Pie

$5.75

New Orleans style Creole Jambalaya brings together chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp together with onions, garlic, celery, okra, tomatoes and rice all cooked down and seasoned perfectly in one big pot. It is a cornucopia of delicious flavors all cooked in perfect harmony in a flaky pastry.

Lamb Pie

$5.75

All the savory notes of a lamb dinner, all wrapped up in a buttery flaky crust.

Sweet Hand Pies

Mixed Berry Pie

$4.75

Mixed seasonal berries, all wrapped in a traditionally sweet and flaky crust.

Crisp Apple Pie

$4.75

Crisp apples baked into a perfectly sweet and autumnal spiced crust. Traditional and delicious.

Maine Blueberry Pie

$4.75

As Maine as blueberry pie! Simple and delicious, with hints of lemon all wrapped in a sweet flaky crust.

Tart Lemon Pie

$4.75

Fresh and tart! A bright moment for any day! Fresh lemon curd wrapped in a flaky sweet crust- finished in a citrus glaze.

Traditional Cherry Pie

$4.75

Just like grandma made, sweet and tart and filled with love. Wrapped in a sweet almond pastry.

Peach Cobbler Pie

$4.75

All the flavors of summer! Ripe peach filling wrapped in a spiced flaky pastry.

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.75

A classic chocolate treat with satisfying chocolate pudding inside a traditional vanilla crust.

Vanilla Pudding Pie

$4.75

Feel like a kid again! Homemade vanilla custard wrapped in a vanilla wafer crust.

Pumpkin Pie

$4.75

A seasonal favorite! Creamy pumpkin filling baked with hand ground spices and wrapped in a gingerbread crust.

Nutella Pie

$4.75

A slightly salty chocolate crust filled with creamy Nutella filling.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Pie

$4.75

Traditional combination of sweet and salty. Homemade berry compote with smooth peanut butter flavored filling and a gingerbread crust.

Pistachio Pie

$4.75

What goes better with pistachio pudding than a chocolate crust? Not much, this combo is so good!

Crisp Apple Pie with a Sharp Cheese Crust

$4.75

Is this pie savory or sweet? You choose! You can't beat the combination of flavors.

Special Pies

Reese's Pie

$5.50

Smooth peanut butter creme, chocolate cookie crust, and a chocolate ganache garnish.

Key Lime Pie

$5.50

Tart key lime custard with a crumbly perfect tart crust and toasted meringue garnish.

Lemon Meringue Pie

$5.50

Tart lemon curd with a crumbly perfect tart crust and toasted meringue garnish.

Salted Peanut Butter Banoffee Pie

$5.50

A delicious combination of banana custard, creamy dulce de leche, layered in a salted peanut butter crust - w/ a whipped cream garnish.

Rhubarb and Lemon Pie

$5.50

Crisp rhubarb with bright lemon curd layer in a prefect butter crumble crust.

Mayan Mocha Pie

$5.50

Spiced chocolate ganache poured into a cinnamon coffee crust, and a creamy meringue

Eton Mess Pie: Vanilla Custard+Berry Compote+ Crispy Meringue+Almond Crust

$5.50

Eton mess is a traditional English dessert consisting of a mixture of berries, meringue, and whipped cream. First mentioned in print in 1893, it is commonly believed to originate from Eton College and is served at the annual cricket match against the pupils of Harrow School.

Pina-Colada Pie

$5.50

Coconut Cream, layered into a crispy coconut crust, and topped with a pineapple compote.

Amaretto Cherry Pie

$5.50

Creamy custard, Marcona Spanish almond crust and smooth Italian Amaretto, topped with Bordeaux cherries and cream.

Cannoli Pie

$5.50

A crispy cannoli shell enclosing a lusciously creamy, sweet ricotta filling which is dotted with decadent dark chocolate chips. In other words, pure dessert bliss!

S'mores Pie

$5.50

A traditional favorite. A graham cracker crust base, with a rich and creamy chocolate ganache filling, and a toasted and fluffy marshmallow topping. It's garnished with flakes of chocolate.

Pecan Maple

$5.50

This Maple Pecan Pie is made with brown sugar and maple syrup, creating a deep, rich flavor. It has a buttery crust and sticky-sweet pecan filling balanced with a sprinkle of sea salt.

Rum and Raisin Pie

$5.50

Rum flavored raisin pie with plump juicy raisins encased in a sweetened, creamy, custard filling and topped with whipped cream is incredible!

Black Forest Pie

$5.50

Luscious dark cherries with a chocolate crust, chocolate ganache and a mini( brownie) garnish.

Strawberry Shortcake Pie

$5.50

Traditional glazed ripe strawberries in a vanilla pastry cream lined with layers of soft poundcake in a perfect tart crust.

Specialty Drinks

Seasonal Latte

$5.50

Chef's choice seasonal latte!

Cappuccino

$5.50

Perfect amount of fresh espresso with heated and frothed milk of choice, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Mocha Latte

$5.50

A kick of espresso, heated and frothed milk of choice, mixed with a perfect balance of chocolate tones. (12 ounces of chocolate goodness)

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Just enough of all things delicious. Kick off espresso, foam milk and a light caramel sweetness. (12 ounces of heaven) Made with milk unless specified.

Double Espresso

$5.50
Americano

$5.50
Rootbeer Float

$5.50
Hot Cider

$4.00

Seasonal Hot Cider

Hot Chai Latte

$5.50

Hot chai is the perfect blend of teas, chai spices and sweet vanilla notes.

Specialty Foods

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

The best cinnamon rolls in the WORLD! Big, fluffy, soft & delicious.

Leige Waffle

$3.75

The rich, brioche-like dough, laced with half-melted chunks of pearl sugar, stands out on its flavor and unique texture alone. Pearl sugar is very dense, with a higher melting point than granulated sugar, but it will still melt in a sizzling-hot waffle iron. A Liège waffle is filled with unevenly distributed clusters of caramelized pearl sugar, which gives a slightly bitter contrast with the buttery waffle dough. It’s a convenient snack, easily eaten at any time of day (a good one loses nothing when cold).

Scotch Egg

$5.50

Scotch egg, a traditional British dish consisting of a hard-boiled egg that is wrapped in sausage, covered in breadcrumbs, and then air-fried until crispy.

Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$5.50

You cannot go wrong with the combination of hot honey, a signature Leige waffle, crispy breaded chicken and hot sauce.

Hand Pie - Ice cream Sandwich (Vegan GF Available)

$7.00

Various flavors of thin hand pies covering homemade Ice cream cone.

Traditional Sausage Roll (Vegan Options Available)

$5.50

Gorgeous layered flaky pastry wrapped around savory sausage. Perfectly paired with a spicy mustard.

Desserts

Ice Cream (Pre-frozen vegan options available)

$2.75

Cone or Cup of refreshing homemade vanilla soft-served ice cream.

Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich (Vegan GF Options Available)

$5.75

Our signature Liege waffle and our homemade soft served ice cream together in perfect harmony. Rolled in mini chocolate chips and sprinkles.

Drinks

Energy Drinks

$2.50

Multiple offerings of energy drinks available.

Water Bottle

$3.00

Hydrate!

Canned Soda

$2.00

Multiple Options Available

Tea

$2.00

Tetley Black tea and other options available.

Brewed Coffee

$3.00

12 ounces of lovely brew to wake you up.

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Multiple flavor options

Combos

Sweet Deal Combo

$9.50

One savory and One sweet!

Baker's Dozen

$57.00+

Buy any twelve of any savory, sweet pies, or waffles and get the thirteenth free.

Soup of the Day

Zuppa Toscana

$4.00+

Hearty, homemade and delicious! Sausage, potatoes, onion, and kale. Guaranteed better than you remember!

Clam Chowder

$4.00+

Just like your momma made!

Butternut Squash

$4.00+

Butternut Squash bliss. Savory and Vegan!

Fasolatha - White Bean + Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Slow-cooked and delicious. Vegetarian/Vegan

Creamy Chicken Soup

$4.00+

Thick and hearty version of traditional chicken soup.

Red Lentil and Carrot Soup

$4.00+

Perfect addition to any savory pie!

Rustic Hungarian Mushroom Soup

$4.00+

Savory goodness soaked into every bite!

Tuscan White Bean Soup

$4.00+

Hearty and Vegetarian!

Tom Kha - Thai Coconut

$4.00+

Fresh and delicious! Sometimes made with Shrimp or Chicken.

Chicken Meatball Soup with Bok Choy

$4.00+

Fresh Vietnamese flavors.

Crab and Asparagus Soup

$4.00+

Tastes like a day at the sea!

Pumpkin and Sausage Soup

$4.00+

Hearty version on a fall favorite.

French Lentil and Carrot Soup

$4.00+

Perfect bowl of goodness.

Albondigas Meatball Soup

$4.00+

Delicious Treat for a cold day!

Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00+

Just like grandma made!

Beef Stew

$4.00+

Slowly made, and packed with flavor. Hearty and filling.

Split Pea Soup

$4.00+

So so so good, not vegetarian.

Potato Cheese Soup

$4.00+

Comforting and delicious! Can be vegetarian.