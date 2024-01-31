Welcome to our new online ordering page!
Porta di Roma Richardson
Lunch Menu
Antipasto
- Stuffed Mushrooms$10.99
Crab meat, shrimp, herbs, brandy tomato cream sauce
- Mozzarella Fritta$9.99
6 pieces fried cheese sticks & ranch or marinara
- Ale Di Pollo/Chicken Wings$10.99
6 pieces chicken wings , side ranch & hot sauce
- Calamari Fritti$10.99
With side tomato sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$10.99
With lemon butter sauce, white wine sauce
- Mussels$15.00
20 mussels per order lemon, oregano & white wine sauce
Soups & Salads
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Meatball Sub$12.99
- Lunch Chicken Pesto$12.99
- Lunch Sausage Panini$12.99
- Lunch Special One Topping 8in Personal Pizza$12.99
- Lunch P/C
- Lunch Chicken Parm Sub$12.99
- Lunch Grilled Ckn Panini$12.99
- Lunch Chicken Parmgiana$12.99
- Lunch Chicken Mediterranea$13.99
- Lunch Chicken Marsala$13.99
- Lunch Chicken Piccata$13.99
- Lunch Veal Parmigiana$18.99
- Lunch Veal Mediterranea$19.99
- Lunch Veal Pasta Di Marsala$19.99
- Lunch Veal Picatta$19.99
- Lunch Salad
- Lunch Soup
- Coke
- Diet Coke
- Sprite
- Fanta
- Unsweet Tea
- Dr. Pepper
- Water
Dinner Menu
Antipasto
- Stuffed Mushrooms$12.99
Crab meat, shrimp, herbs, brandy tomato cream sauce
- Mozzarella Fritta$11.99
6 pieces fried cheese sticks & ranch dressing or marinara
- Ale Di Pollo/Chicken Wings$13.00
6 pieces chicken wings with a side of ranch & hot sauce
- Calamari Fritti$14.00
Side tomato sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$14.00
Lemon butter sauce
- Mussels$15.00
20 mussels per order lemon, oregano & white wine sauce
Baked Pasta
- Lasagna Bolognese$15.99
Beef, ricotta, Parmesan, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella. Suggested glass/bottle: Marchesi Incisa Della Rocchetta Barbera
- Penne Al Forno$13.99
Baked penne pasta
- Manicotti$13.99
Baked pasta with ricotta, herbs, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella
- Ravioli$13.99
Marinara sauce topping with mozzarella
- Lobster Ravioli$19.99
Lobster meat ravioli with brandy cream pink sauce
Fettuccini
Spaghettini
- Spag Al Pomodoro E Basilico$12.99
Light tomato basil sauce. Suggested glass/bottle: Lapis Luna Pinot Noir
- Spag Con Polpette$14.99
Meatballs in marinara sauce
- Spag Gamberi E Salsiccia (spicy)$18.99
Sautéed Italian sausage, shrimp. White wine with spicy marinara
- Spag Gaberi, Zucchini, Squash (creamy)$19.99
Sautéed shrimp, pesto cream sauce
Salmon Fra Diavolo
Calzone
Soups & Salad
Entrée - Pollo (Chicken)
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
Chicken breast breaded & baked in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella over pasta. Suggested glass/bottle: the Mill Keeper Chardonnay
- Chicken Mediterranea$18.99
Asparagus, fresh tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, sherry wine tomato over pasta
- Chicken Marsala$18.99
Chicken breast with shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine brown sauce over pasta. Suggested glass/bottle: Lapis Luna pinot noir
- Chicken Piccata$18.99
Sautéed in garlic white wine lemon butter sauce with capers over pasta. Suggested glass/bottle: Paladin Pinot Noir
- Eggplant Rollatini$21.99
Fried eggplant with ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese topped with marinara sauce. Served with sautéed vegetables & pasta
- Eggplant Parmigiana$19.99
Entrée - Vitelo (Veal)
- Veal Parmigiana$21.99
Veal breaded & baked in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella over past. Suggested glass/bottle: the Mill Keeper Chardonnay
- Veal Mediterranea$22.99
With garlic, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, sherry wine tomato sauce & side pasta
- Veal Di Marsala$22.99
Veal with shallots, mushrooms marsala wine brown sauce over pasta. Suggested glass/bottle: Lapis Luna Pinot Noir
- Veal Piccata$22.99
Veal with garlic, capers, white wine lemon butter sauce over pasta. Suggested glass/bottle: paladin pinot noir
Pappardelle
Penne
Tortellini
Gnocchi
Linguine
- Linguini Di Mare$22.99
Sautéed mussels, calamari, shrimp, basil, garlic, spicy marinara sauce
- Linguini Shrimp & Scallops$22.99
Linguine with shrimp, scallops, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, chardonnay roasted sauce
- Linguini Shrimp & Scampi$21.99
Linguine with shrimp, garlic, white wine, lemon butter sauce
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides & Add-ons
Dinner Specials
- Veal Osso Buco$45.99
Served with mushroom risotto & asparagus with red wine with bordelaise sauce. Suggested bottle: Fidora Amarone delle Valpolicella Monte Tabor
- Almond Crusted Branzino$37.99
With aioli. Spaghetti & asparagus with citrus beurre blanc sauce
- Crabmeat Crusted Red Snapper$37.99
Parmesan risotto & asparagus with citrus beurre blanc sauce. Suggested bottle: Arpepe Sassella Stella Retica
- Italian Prime Rib Eye 14 Oz$45.99
With garlic, herbs, marsala mushrooms sauce, side gnocchi & veggies. Suggested bottle: Ciacco Piccolomini of Argonna Bruenllo
Pizza Menu
12in Pizza
- 12in Cheese Only$12.00
With fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese
- 12in Bello Clasico/Cheese$13.99
Tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
- 12in Caprese$15.99
Olive oil, fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella with no sauce
- 12in Carne Trio$17.99
Prosciutto parma, Italian sausage, pepperoni & fresh mozzarella
- 12in Quattro Amore/No Sauce$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, feta, ricotta, pecorino romano, egg topped with arugula
- 12in Contadina (Deluxe)$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers & mozzarella
- 12in Verdure/Greens$17.99
Spinach, broccoli, garlic, feta cheese, pure fresh mozzarella
- 12in Siciliana$17.99
Pepperoni, sausage, oregano, fresh mozzarella
14in Pizza
- 14in Cheese Only$16.00
With fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese
- 14in Bello Clasico/Cheese$15.99
Tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
- 14in Caprese$18.99
Olive oil, fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella with no sauce
- 14in Carne Trio$20.99
Prosciutto parma, Italian sausage, pepperoni & fresh mozzarella
- 14in Quattro Amore/No Sauce$21.99
Fresh mozzarella, feta, ricotta, pecorino romano, egg topped with arugula
- 14in Contadina (Deluxe)$23.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers & mozzarella
- 14in Verdure/Greens$19.99
Spinach, broccoli, garlic, feta cheese, pure fresh mozzarella
- 14in Siciliana$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, oregano, fresh mozzarella
16in Pizza
- 16in Cheese Only$18.00
With fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese
- 16in Bello Clasico/Cheese$17.99
Tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
- 16in Caprese$20.99
Olive oil, fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella with no sauce
- 16in Carne Trio$23.99
Prosciutto parma, Italian sausage, pepperoni & fresh mozzarella
- 16in Quattro Amore/No Sauce$24.99
Fresh mozzarella, feta, ricotta, pecorino romano, egg topped with arugula
- 16in Contadina (Deluxe)$27.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers & mozzarella
- 16in Verdure/Greens$22.99
Spinach, broccoli, garlic, feta cheese, pure fresh mozzarella
- 16in Siciliana$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, oregano, fresh mozzarella
18in Pizza
- 18in Cheese Only$20.00
With fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese
- 18in Bello Clasico/Cheese$19.99
Tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
- 18in Caprese$23.99
Olive oil, fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella with no sauce
- 18in Carne Trio$27.99
Prosciutto parma, Italian sausage, pepperoni & fresh mozzarella
- 18in Quattro Amore/No Sauce$27.99
Fresh mozzarella, feta, ricotta, pecorino romano, egg topped with arugula
- 18in Contadina (Deluxe)$31.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers & mozzarella
- 18in Verdure/Greens$25.99
Spinach, broccoli, garlic, feta cheese, pure fresh mozzarella
- 18in Siciliana$28.99
Pepperoni, sausage, oregano, fresh mozzarella
Bar Menu
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orchard$6.50
- Bishop Arts Crack Berry$6.50
- Blue Moon$6.50
- Budwiser$6.50
- Coors Light$6.50
- Corona Extra$8.00
- Dallas Blonde$6.50
- Dos Equis XX$8.00
- Guinness$8.00
- Heineken$8.00
- Heineken 0.0 (non-alcohol)$8.00
- Lone Star$6.50
- Miller Lite$6.50
- Modelo Especial$8.00
- Rahr Blonde$6.50
- Revolver Blood & Honey$6.50
- Shiner Bock$6.50
- Stella$8.00
- Stella 0.0 (non-alcohol)$8.00
- Stone IPA$8.00
- Voodoo IPA$8.00
- White Claw$6.50
Red Wine
- Alberti Melback$14.00
- BTL Lapis Luna Pinot Noir$40.00
- BTL Marchesi Incisa della Rocchetta Barbera d'Asti$48.00
- BTL Castelvecchi Chianti Classico$52.00
- BTL Firriato Charamonte Nero d'Avola$52.00
- BTL Bosco Del Merlo Merlot$52.00
- BTL Chasing Lions Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
- BTL Fidora Valpolcella Ripasso Monte Tabor$52.00
- BTL Magnolia Pinot Nior$69.00Out of stock
- BTL Arpepe Sassella Stella Retica$135.00
- BTL Il Borro Toscana Super Tuscan$180.00
- BTL Clacci Piccolomini d'Aragona Brunello$195.00
- BTL Gamble Family Paramount Red Blend$220.00
- BTL Fidora Amarone Delle Valpollcella Monte Tabor$149.00
- BTL Smith Story Pickberry Cabernet Sauvignon$175.00
- BTL Stonewood Cabernet$24.00
- BTL Alberti Melback$52.00
- BTL Domaine Pinot Noir$170.00
White Wine
- Nals Pinot Grigio$14.00
- BTL San Silvestro Moscato d'Asti$40.00
- BTL Paladin Pinot Grigio$48.00
- BTL Scotto Sauvignon Blanc$44.00
- BTL The Mill Keeper Chardonnay$56.00
- BTL Lone Birch Riseling$44.00
- BTL Stonewood Chardonnay (HH)$24.00
- BTL Livon Pinot Grigio Braide Grande$70.00
- BTL Gamble Family Sauvignon Blanc$87.00
- BTL Colene Clemens Chardonnay$96.00
- BTL Nals Pinot Grigio$48.00