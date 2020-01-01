Skull

Skull is a fun party game of bluffing, deducing, and out-thinking your friends. If you want to best your opponents, you must bluff, lie and pierce the deceptions that surround the flowers. STRATEGY GAME: Each turn, you may either add another disc to your pile or bet how many flowers you can reveal without revealing a skull. Be wary — if you reveal a skull, the consequences are dire! If you succeed at your bet, you gain a point, and two points wins the game!