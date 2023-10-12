Portofino Trattoria 40W188 Campton Crossings Drive
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
Risotto con gamberetto
Italian rice, sautéed wild mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, shrimp and garlic white wine sauce
Risotto alla Fontanilla
Carnardi rice, Italian sausage, roasted tomatoes, onions, Fontina cheese
Polpette Con Polenta
Three homemade meatballs served over creamy polenta topped with tomato basil sauce and shaved parmigiano
Carpaccio alla Portofino
Thinly-sliced raw NY strip, capers, tomato, mushroom, lemon, olive oil, grana padana cheese
Cozze al San Marino
Mussels in white wine garlic sauce or spicy marinara sauce
Bruschetta Formaggi
Toasted garlic crostini bread topped with tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, fontina and goat cheese
Bruschetta Romano
Toasted garlic crostini bread topped with tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella
Calamari Griglia
Calamari grilled and served over wild mixed greens in a balsamic vinaigrette
Calamari Fritti
Lightly breaded calamari fried and served with a marinara sauce
Insalate
Grilled Pineapple
Mixed greens with grilled pineapple and shredded Fontina cheese in our house champagne pineapple vinaigrette
Rasberry
Mixed greens with caramel walnuts and crumbled bleu cheese in our house raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Caesar
Romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our house Caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Portofino Salad
Romaine lettuce, radicchio, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, with crumbled bleu cheese, tossed in our house lemon and balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Side salad
soup of the day
Burgers
Carne
Burger topped with ribeye steak, bacon, chipotle brisket and provolone cheese
Reaper
Burger topped with cheese curds, bacon, chipotle ranch and pepperjack cheese
Whiskey
Burger topped with steak, A1 sauce, whiskey and provolone cheese
Carolina
Burger topped with BBQ pulled pork, American cheese, coleslaw and onion straws
Classic
Choice of cheese - add bacon
Rooster
Burger topped with bacon, egg, sausage patty and American cheese
Seafood
Scampi Capesante
Sautéed wild mushrooms, shrimp, scallops, spinach, fresh tomato artichokes and garlic lemon butter sauce with a side of linguini
Salmon
Sautéed wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes esparragos, fresh tomatoes and garlic white wine sauce with a side of linguini
Halibut
Pan roasted halibut with sautéed wild mushrooms, spinach, tomato and garlic in a light brandy sauce with a side of linguini
White fish
Roasted whitefish sautéed with baby capers and shallots in a light butter sauce with a side of roasted spinach
Halibut special
Vitello
Veal Limone
Tender veal sautéed in white wine, lemon and capers with a side of linguini or fire roasted spinach
Diavolo
Roasted veal with tomatoes, chiles, capers and black olives in a spicy tomato sauce with a side of linguini pasta
Veal Marsala
Tender veal sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce with your choice of roasted or garlic mashed potatoes
Veal Parmigiano
Breaded veal baked with mozzarella in a marinara sauce with a linguini pasta with garlic oil
Pasta
Pappardale
Homemade pappardelle, braised short rib, fresh herbs and parmigiano
Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant in a fresh tomato basil sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese served with a side of linguini
Linguini Vongole
Linguini with clams in a garlic white wine sauce
Rigatoni Portofino
Pan roasted chicken breasts served with wild mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese filled ravioli in a tomato basil sauce topped with fresh mozzarella cheese
Linguini Scampi
Linguini with shrimp and broccoli in a garlic and olvie sauce
Linguni Pescatore
Linguini with sautéed shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari and clams in a spicy marinara sauce
Rigatoni Pollo
Rigatoni pasta with grilled chicken, garlic, and spinach in a light basil cream sauce
Gnocchi
Ground beef, veil, pork and roasted pork shoulder made in house with our homemade light tomato basil sauce
Rigatoni Vodka
Sautéed caramel onions, ham in a vodka tomato crème sauce topped with fresh mozzarella
Rigatoni abbruzzesse
Homemade Italian sausage, pancetta, garlic, shallots and onions in a spicy tomato sauce
Linguni Meatballs
Linguini in a homemade tomato sauce
Ravioli Spinach
Cheese filled ravioli in a four cheese sauce with a touch of tomato sauce and topped with crushed spinach
Rigatoni Melanzane
Rigatoni pasta sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce with roasted eggplant topped with fresh mozzarella
Pollo
Pollo alla Bavosa
Pollo Milanese
Roasted chicken breasts lightly breaded, in a veal brown butter sauce topped with baby arugula with tomatoes, lemon, olive oil and shaved Parmesan cheese
Pollo Vesuvio
Chicken sautéed with garlic, onions, olive oil, peas and spices in a white wine sauce served with roasted potatoes
Pollo Parmigiano
Roasted chicken breasts lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan, in a tomato basil sauce with a side of linguini pasta
Pollo Limone
Pan roasted chicken breasts sautéed with white wine and capers in a lemon sauce with a side of linguini or fire roasted spinach
Pollo Polenta
Sautéed chicken breasts with creamy polenta, wild mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots and leeks in a light brandy sauce
Pollo Portofino
Pan roasted chicken breasts sautéed in a white wine sauce with mushrooms, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes served with a side of linguini pasta
Pollo Marsala
Pan roasted chicken breasts served with wild mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes
Pollo Romano
Half roasted chicken sautéed in garlic, olive oil, lemon, rosemary and white wine served with a side of roasted potatoes
Carne
Filet Carciofi
Sautéed mushrooms, baby artichokes and brandy sauce with garlic mashed potatoes
Filet Marsala
Filet marsala topped with mushrooms, sautéed with sweet marsala wine sauce with roasted potatoes
Pork Chop
Two bone-in pork chops sautéed with garlic, olive oil, peas, onions and spices in a white wine sauce with roasted potatoes
NY Strip
Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Filet Mignon
Grilled filet miynon with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables