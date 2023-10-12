Drinks

Aqua panino

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Topo chico

$4.00

San pelligrino

$5.00

Dinner Menu

Antipasti

Risotto con gamberetto

$17.95

Italian rice, sautéed wild mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, shrimp and garlic white wine sauce

Risotto alla Fontanilla

$15.95

Carnardi rice, Italian sausage, roasted tomatoes, onions, Fontina cheese

Polpette Con Polenta

$13.95

Three homemade meatballs served over creamy polenta topped with tomato basil sauce and shaved parmigiano

Carpaccio alla Portofino

$15.95

Thinly-sliced raw NY strip, capers, tomato, mushroom, lemon, olive oil, grana padana cheese

Cozze al San Marino

$14.95

Mussels in white wine garlic sauce or spicy marinara sauce

Bruschetta Formaggi

$11.95

Toasted garlic crostini bread topped with tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella, fontina and goat cheese

Bruschetta Romano

$9.95

Toasted garlic crostini bread topped with tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella

Calamari Griglia

$15.95

Calamari grilled and served over wild mixed greens in a balsamic vinaigrette

Calamari Fritti

$15.95

Lightly breaded calamari fried and served with a marinara sauce

Insalate

Grilled Pineapple

$11.95

Mixed greens with grilled pineapple and shredded Fontina cheese in our house champagne pineapple vinaigrette

Rasberry

$10.95

Mixed greens with caramel walnuts and crumbled bleu cheese in our house raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Caesar

$7.95

Romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our house Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$9.95

Sliced tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Portofino Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, radicchio, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, with crumbled bleu cheese, tossed in our house lemon and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Side salad

$6.00

soup of the day

$7.95

Burgers

Carne

$23.95

Burger topped with ribeye steak, bacon, chipotle brisket and provolone cheese

Reaper

$17.95

Burger topped with cheese curds, bacon, chipotle ranch and pepperjack cheese

Whiskey

$20.95

Burger topped with steak, A1 sauce, whiskey and provolone cheese

Carolina

$17.95

Burger topped with BBQ pulled pork, American cheese, coleslaw and onion straws

Classic

$13.95

Choice of cheese - add bacon

Rooster

$17.95

Burger topped with bacon, egg, sausage patty and American cheese

Seafood

Scampi Capesante

$32.95

Sautéed wild mushrooms, shrimp, scallops, spinach, fresh tomato artichokes and garlic lemon butter sauce with a side of linguini

Salmon

$30.95

Sautéed wild mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes esparragos, fresh tomatoes and garlic white wine sauce with a side of linguini

Halibut

$35.95

Pan roasted halibut with sautéed wild mushrooms, spinach, tomato and garlic in a light brandy sauce with a side of linguini

White fish

$26.95

Roasted whitefish sautéed with baby capers and shallots in a light butter sauce with a side of roasted spinach

Halibut special

$36.95

Vitello

Veal Limone

$29.95

Tender veal sautéed in white wine, lemon and capers with a side of linguini or fire roasted spinach

Diavolo

$29.95

Roasted veal with tomatoes, chiles, capers and black olives in a spicy tomato sauce with a side of linguini pasta

Veal Marsala

$29.95

Tender veal sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce with your choice of roasted or garlic mashed potatoes

Veal Parmigiano

$29.95

Breaded veal baked with mozzarella in a marinara sauce with a linguini pasta with garlic oil

Pasta

Pappardale

$25.95

Homemade pappardelle, braised short rib, fresh herbs and parmigiano

Eggplant Parm

$18.95

Breaded eggplant in a fresh tomato basil sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese served with a side of linguini

Linguini Vongole

$25.95

Linguini with clams in a garlic white wine sauce

Rigatoni Portofino

$26.95

Pan roasted chicken breasts served with wild mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes

Cheese Ravioli

$19.95

Cheese filled ravioli in a tomato basil sauce topped with fresh mozzarella cheese

Linguini Scampi

$26.95

Linguini with shrimp and broccoli in a garlic and olvie sauce

Linguni Pescatore

$34.95

Linguini with sautéed shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari and clams in a spicy marinara sauce

Rigatoni Pollo

$21.95

Rigatoni pasta with grilled chicken, garlic, and spinach in a light basil cream sauce

Gnocchi

$20.95

Ground beef, veil, pork and roasted pork shoulder made in house with our homemade light tomato basil sauce

Rigatoni Vodka

$19.95

Sautéed caramel onions, ham in a vodka tomato crème sauce topped with fresh mozzarella

Rigatoni abbruzzesse

$20.95

Homemade Italian sausage, pancetta, garlic, shallots and onions in a spicy tomato sauce

Linguni Meatballs

$16.95

Linguini in a homemade tomato sauce

Ravioli Spinach

$19.95

Cheese filled ravioli in a four cheese sauce with a touch of tomato sauce and topped with crushed spinach

Rigatoni Melanzane

$16.95

Rigatoni pasta sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce with roasted eggplant topped with fresh mozzarella

Pollo

Pollo alla Bavosa

$24.95

Pollo Milanese

$25.95

Roasted chicken breasts lightly breaded, in a veal brown butter sauce topped with baby arugula with tomatoes, lemon, olive oil and shaved Parmesan cheese

Pollo Vesuvio

$22.95

Chicken sautéed with garlic, onions, olive oil, peas and spices in a white wine sauce served with roasted potatoes

Pollo Parmigiano

$24.95

Roasted chicken breasts lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan, in a tomato basil sauce with a side of linguini pasta

Pollo Limone

$24.95

Pan roasted chicken breasts sautéed with white wine and capers in a lemon sauce with a side of linguini or fire roasted spinach

Pollo Polenta

$22.95

Sautéed chicken breasts with creamy polenta, wild mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots and leeks in a light brandy sauce

Pollo Portofino

$22.95

Pan roasted chicken breasts sautéed in a white wine sauce with mushrooms, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes served with a side of linguini pasta

Pollo Marsala

$21.95

Pan roasted chicken breasts served with wild mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes

Pollo Romano

$22.95

Half roasted chicken sautéed in garlic, olive oil, lemon, rosemary and white wine served with a side of roasted potatoes

Carne

Filet Carciofi

$49.95

Sautéed mushrooms, baby artichokes and brandy sauce with garlic mashed potatoes

Filet Marsala

$49.95

Filet marsala topped with mushrooms, sautéed with sweet marsala wine sauce with roasted potatoes

Pork Chop

$31.95

Two bone-in pork chops sautéed with garlic, olive oil, peas, onions and spices in a white wine sauce with roasted potatoes

NY Strip

$47.95

Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Filet Mignon

$49.95

Grilled filet miynon with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Sides (a la carte)

Pasta Side

$6.95

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Sausage

$7.95

Meatballs Side

$7.95

side fries

$4.50

Kids Menu

Mozz Sticks

$8.95

Quesedilla

$8.95

Mac Cheese

$9.95

KIDS Burger

$11.95

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

KIDS Pizza

$13.95

Pizza

Cheese

$14.95+

Quattro Carne

$16.95+

Taylor Street

$15.95+

Pizza alla Verdure

$16.95+

Quattro Formaggi

$16.95+

Pizza Con Gamberi

$17.95+

Supremo

$15.95+

Margherita

$15.95+

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$10.95

Carrot Cake

$10.95

Peanut Butter cake

$10.95

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$10.95Out of stock

Chocolate Indulgence Cake

$10.95

Molten Brandy Truffle Brownie

$10.95

Tiramisu

$11.95

Lemon Delight

$10.95

Gelato

$10.95

Profiterole

chocolate mint gelato

$10.95

Specials

NY strip

$49.95

Crab cake special

$24.95

Lunch Menu

Insal;ate

Portofino salad

$16.95

Caesar salad

$16.95

Rasberry salad

$16.95

grilled pineapple

$16.95

Pesce

Pesce bianco con spinaci

$17.95

Salmon con aguapazza

$18.95

Pollo

Pollo marsala

$15.95

Pollo portofino

$15.95

Pollo alla limone

$15.95

Pollo alla Babosa

$15.95

Pasta

Linguini Meatballs

$14.95

rigatoni abbruzzese

$15.95

Gnocchi alla bolognese

$16.95

Rigatoni con Pollo

$16.95

Home made Ravioli

$15.95

linguini Scampi

$17.95

sides

3 Meatballs side

$7.95

italian sausage side

$7.95

Fire roasted spincsh side

$6.00

Pasta side

$6.95

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Sandwiches

Turkey bacon club

$16.95

Italian Beef

$16.95

Pesto sandwich

$16.95

Portobello sandwich

$16.95

Meatball Sandwich

$16.95

Burger

Rooster burguer

$19.95

classic burguere

$15.95

Carolina

$19.95

Antipasti

Calamari Fritti

$15.95

Calamari Griglia

$15.95

Bruschette Romano

$9.95

Bruschette formaggi

$11.95

Cozze al san Marino

$14.95

Carpaccio ala Portofino

$15.95

Polpette con Polenta

$13.95

Risotto ala fontinella

$15.95

Risotto Gamberi

$17.95

Pizza

Margherita

$15.95

Supremo

$15.95

Quattro

$16.95

Pizza alla verdure

$16.95

Taylor Street

$15.95

quattro Formaggi

$16.95

KIDS

Kids Pizza

$13.95

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Kids Burguer

$11.95

Mac and cheese

$9.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95