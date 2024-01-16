Posados Cafe Shreveport/Mansfield
Appetizers
- Primo Tex-Mex Quesadilla$15.99
Your choice of (1) primo meat served with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Tex-Mex Quesadilla$13.49
Choice of Beef or Chicken, comes with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Santa Fe Quesadilla$15.99
Fajita chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted corn, black beans, and jalapeno ranch.
- BBQ Quesadilla$17.49
Chopped, smoked brisket or smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce.
- Baja Shrimp Quesadilla$22.99
Grilled shrimp, Mexican cheese, roasted corn, black beans, and char-grilled pineapple.
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
- Spicy Mexican Mushrooms$8.99
Mushrooms sautéed in our spicy Mexican butter.
- Flautitas$9.69
(6) Chicken and/or Beef flautitas served with jalapeno ranch dressing and queso.
- Guacamole Appetizer$9.89
Fresh, handmade guacamole served with pico de gallo and lime widges.
- Primo Queso$12.49
Choice of (1) primo meat.
- Chile Con Queso$7.99
White or Yellow Queso with seasoned beef.
- Queso$6.69
White or yellow queso.
- Primo Fiesta Nachos$16.99
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
- Fiesta Nachos$14.99
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
- Bean Nachos$7.99
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
- Cheese Nachos$6.99
Tortilla chips topped with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
- Elote$8.99
Roasted corn, Mexican butter, mayo, cotija cheese, and chili spice.
- Green Sauce$2.49
- Primo Flameado$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, Mexican cheese, mild peppers, and onions.
- Fiesta Sampler$10.99
- Authentic Red Sauce$2.49
- Bean Dip$2.49
- Creamy Avocado Sauce$2.49Out of stock
- Super Bowl Queso Pack$9.99
Soups, Salads, and Bowls
- Primo Salad$15.19
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips.
- Primo Chopped Salad$15.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, freshly chopped salad topped with avocado, black beans, roasted corn, and seasoned tortilla chips.
- Taco Salad$12.99
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
- Dinner Salad$5.99
Crisp garden lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and carrots.
- Primo Burrito Bowl$15.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Burrito Bowl$12.59
Season beef or chicken, cilantro lime rice, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Tortilla Soup$7.29
Topped with tortilla strips, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and cilantro.
TexMex Plates
- Primo Enchiladas Dinner$15.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
- Primo Chile Relleno Dinner$15.99
Choice of (1) Primo Meat stuffed into a poblano pepper, batter fried, and topped with your choice of sauce.
- Primo Burrito Dinner$15.99
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with beans & cheese and topped with your choice of sauce.
- Primo Chimichanga Dinner$16.99
Choice of (1) Primo Meat topped with your choice of sauce.
- Enchilada Dinner$13.09
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese filling.
- Burrito Dinner$13.99
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.
- Chimichanga Dinner$13.49
Seasoned beef or chicken in a fried burrito.
- Soft Taco Dinner$13.49
Corn or flour soft tacos filled with seasoned beef or chicken.
- Crispy Taco Dinner$13.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
- Fried Taco Dinner$13.49
Filled with seasoned beef and deep-fried.
- Chili Relleno Dinner$13.99
Seasoned beef, chicken, or cheese stuffed into a poblano pepper and batter fried.
- Tamale Dinner$14.69
Choice of 2: beef, hatch green chili, chicken, or pork.
- Flauta Dinner$13.49
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce.
- Chalupa Dinner$13.49
Seasoned beef or chicken topped with guacamole.
Combinations
- Posados$15.49
Cheese enchilada and seasoned beef enchilada with chili sauce plus a seasoned beef crispy taco.
- Pechuga De Pollo$17.99
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, queso, Monterey cheese, and bacon.
- Laredo$15.99
Choice of beef or chicken fajita, cheese enchilada with chili, and a seasoned beef crispy taco.
- Enchilada de Tres$14.99
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
- Cancun$17.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
- Monterey$16.99
Cheese enchilada with queso, seasoned chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce, and a chicken chimichanga with sour cream sauce.
- Chipotle Chicken Plate$12.99
Fajitas and Street Tacos
- Chicken Fajita Dinner$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
- Beef Fajita Dinner$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
- Combo Fajita Dinner$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
- Shrimp Fajita Dinner$22.39
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
- Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
- Shrimp & Chicken Fajita Dinner$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
- Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Combo Fajita Dinner$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
- Veggie Fajita Dinner$16.29
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
- Quail Fajita Dinner$26.19
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
- Street Taco Dinner$16.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
American
- Grande Burger$9.99
Half-pound burger with mixed cheese and smoked bacon served with french fries.
- Chicken Supreme$12.59
Grilled chicken breast with mixed cheese and smoked bacon served with french fries.
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$13.99
Tenderized steak battered and deep fried, topped with white queso, served with french fries and a salad.
- Fried Chicken Strips$10.99
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.
Kids
- Kids Mexican Plate$6.09
Choice of (1) enchilada, taco, burrito, or tamale. Comes with choice of (2) sides.
- Kids Hamburger$6.39
Hamburger with your choice of toppings. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.09
Cheeseburger with your choice of toppings. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.09
- Kids Corn Dog$6.09
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
- Kids Chicken Strips$6.09
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Dessert
Entree Sides
A La Carte
- Beef Crispy Taco$3.89
- Chicken Crispy Taco$3.89
- Soft Chicken Taco$3.89
- Soft Beef Taco$3.89
- Fried Beef Taco$3.89
- Fried Chicken Taco$3.89
- Street Taco$3.99
- Chicken Chimichanga$3.99
- Beef Chimichanga$3.99
- Chicken Enchilada$3.99
- Beef Enchilada$3.99
- Cheese Enchilada$3.99
- Beef Tamale$3.99
- Chicken Tamale$3.99
- Pork Tamale$3.99
- Beef Chalupa$3.49
- Chicken Chalupa$3.49
- Side Primo Meat$9.49
- Chile Relleno$5.99
- Primo Chile Relleno$8.99
- Corn Dog$1.99
- Bean Burrito$3.99
- Spicy Burrito$4.99
- Primo Burrito$9.99
- Primo Chimichanga$10.99
- Side of Quail$8.99
Drinks
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.99
- Mexican Coke$3.09
- Jarritos$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Raspberry Tea$2.99
- Milk$2.49
- Coffee$2.49
- Bottled Water$2.49
- Cranberry$2.89
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Water
- Frozen Lemonade$2.99
- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade$2.99
- Bluepom Smoothie$2.99
- Raspberry Razzler$2.99
- Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri$2.99
- Virgin Margarita$2.99
- Virgin Piña Colada$2.99
- Can Coke$1.00
- Gatorade$1.50
- Dasani$1.99
- Powerade$2.49
- Monster$2.69
- To Go Drink$1.00
- Bottle water$2.49