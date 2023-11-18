Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro 2605 Lawndale Drive
DINNER
Appetizer(D)
- Antipasto Italiano*(D)$18.00
Sharp provolone cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, salami, kalamata olives, giardiniera mix
- Bruschetta (D)$11.00
Fresh tomato with garlic, olive oil and basil on toasted house-made bread
- Calamari Fritti (D)$18.00
Lightly breaded and fried to a perfect golden brown, served with zesty homemade marinara sauce
- Caprese (D)$18.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese and sliced Roma tomato, drizzled with basil, olive oil, and garlic
- Mozzarella in Carrozza (D)$18.00
Fresh mozzarella breaded and deep fried, topped with marinara sauce
- Mussels Marinara (D)$17.00
A generous portion of mussels sautéed in olive oil and garlic with marinara sauce, served over croutons
Salads (D)
- GIRLLED CHICKEN CEASAR$18.00
Farm chicken, fresh from the rotisserie, piled on a bed of lettuce with Gaeta black olives, radishes, red onion and banana peppers
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$18.00
- GRILLED SALMON CEASAR$19.00
- GRILLED SALMON SALAD$19.00
- GRILLED SHRIMP CEASAR$20.00
- GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD$20.00
- HOUSE SALAD$9.00
- LG CEASAR SALAD$9.00
- LG GREEK SALAD$17.00
- ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD$18.00
- ROTTISERIE CHICKEN CEASAR$18.00
- SIDE SALAD$6.00
- SM CEASAR SALAD$6.00
- SM GREEK SALAD$12.00
Vegetali (D)
Rotisserie Chicken (D)
- 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken$17.00
Chicken is prepared the oldest, healthiest way to cook. While cooking, it releases its own natural juices, producing a wonderful aroma and flavor. The chicken is served with a vegetable of choice
- Whole Rotisserie Chicken$19.00
- 1/4 Rotisserie Chicken (Dark)$16.00
Chicken is prepared the oldest, healthiest way to cook. While cooking, it releases its own natural juices, producing a wonderful aroma and flavor. The chicken is served with a vegetable of choice
- 1/4 Rotisserie Chicken (White)$16.00
Chicken is prepared the oldest, healthiest way to cook. While cooking, it releases its own natural juices, producing a wonderful aroma and flavor. The chicken is served with a vegetable of choice
Seafood (D)
- ALLA POSITANO (D)$26.00
Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari and scallops in a creamy pink sauce over pasta
- GRILLED SALMON (D)$24.00
- LINGUINI & MUSSELS (D)$21.00
- LUINGINI & CLAMS (D)$21.00
A generous portion of clams sautéed in your choice of a white (olive oil and garlic) sauce or red (cherry tomato, olive oil and garlic) sauce, served over linguini
- SALMON MEDITERRANEO (D)$29.00
- SEAFOOD MEDITERRANEO (D)$26.00
Shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops and calamari, sautéed in cherry tomatoes, olive oil and garlic. Served over pasta of choice
- SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS (D)$23.00
Jumbo shrimp and scallops sautéed with cherry tomatoes, olive oil and garlic, over pasta of choice
- SHRIMP PARMIGIANA (D)$20.00
Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded and topped with homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, over pasta of choice
- SHRIMP SCAMPI (D)$23.00
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter, lemon and wine sauce, served over pasta of choice
- SLAMON LIVORNESE (D)$26.00
- SHRIMP DIAVOLA (D)$22.00
VITELLO (D)
- VEAL MARSALA (D)$24.00
Fresh veal cutlets sautéed with marsala wine and fresh button mushrooms
- VEAL PARM (D)$23.00
Lightly breaded fresh veal cutlets baked with mozzarella cheese in homemade tomato sauce
- VEAL PICCATA (D)$24.00
Fresh veal cutlets sautéed in a lemon sauce with capers
- VEAL BOCELLI (D)$26.00
Veal cutlets sautéed with mushrooms and walnuts in marsala cream sauce
- VEAL PAVAROTTI (D)$28.00
- VEAL FRANCESE (D)$24.00
Fresh veal cutlets sautéed with marsala wine and fresh button mushrooms
Pollo (D)
- CHICKEN POSITANO (D)$23.00
Chicken breast, sautéed with tomato, shrimp and spinach in a cherry tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
- CHICKEN PARM (D)$19.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast with melted mozzarella and parmigiana cheese covered in a homemade tomato sauce
- CHICKEN MARSALA (D)$21.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed in a marsala wine sauce with fresh button mushrooms
- CHICKEN PICCATA (D)$21.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed in a zesty lemon sauce with capers
- CHICKEN FRANCESE (D)$27.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed in a zesty lemon sauce with capers
- CHICKEN CACCIATORE (D)$25.00
Tender chicken breast sautéed in a zesty lemon sauce with capers
Kids' Menu (D)
- Kids Spaghetti$11.00
Spaghetti tossed in a homemade tomato or meat sauce
- Kids Baked Ziti$11.00
Ziti pasta tossed in ricotta and tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Fettucine noodles tossed in a homemade alfredo sauce
- Kids Lasagna$12.00
Layered pasta with seasoned beef, salami, ham, eggs, tomato sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Kids Chicken Fingers$11.00
Tender, fresh fried chicken fingers served with French fries
- Kids Burro$11.00
- Kids Spaghetti Meatballs$15.00
Pasta Al Forno (D)
- PENNE ALL SICIALIAN (D)$18.00
Penne pasta mixed with fresh eggplant, zesty marinara and basil, baked with mozzarella cheese
- GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA (D)$20.00
Potato dumpling served in tangy cream sauce, baked with gorgonzola
- MANICOTTI (D)$17.00
Two large manicotti shells stuffed with cheese, baked in tomato sauce with mozzarella
- LASAGNA (D)$19.00
Homemade, layered with seasoned beef, salami, ham, eggs, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta and Romano with a homemade tomato sauce
- PENNE AL FORNO (D)$16.00
Penne pasta mixed with ricotta, baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- EGGPLANT PARM (D)$18.00
Fresh sliced eggplant, breaded and fried, baked with mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce
Create Your Own Pasta (D)
Ravioli (D)
- CHEESE RAVIOLI (D)$18.00
Large pillow of pasta filled with seasoned cheese and served with tomato sauce
- SMOKED CHICKEN RAVIOLI (D)$20.00
Chicken and cheese filled ravioli, served in a pink cream sauce with chicken, mushrooms and garlic sautéed together
- LOBSTER RAVIOLI (D)$23.00
Ravioli stuffed with lobster and cheese, covered in a pink cream sauce with crabmeat, onions, cherry tomato and white wine
- SPINACH RAVIOLI (D)$18.00
Spinach and cheese filled ravioli, baked with mozzarella cheese and served with a homemade tomato sauce
Soup (D)
PIZZA (D)
- 12" CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Loaded with mozzarella cheese, with homemade sauce
- 12" POSITANO SPECIAL$20.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
- 12" PIZZA MARGHERITA$16.00
With mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil and zesty tomato sauce
- 12" PIZZA BIANCA$18.00
Broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella and olive oil (no tomato sauce)
- 16" CHEESE PIZZA$22.00
- 16" PIZZA MARGHERITA$29.00
PANINI (D)
STROMBOLI / CALZONE (D)
Catering Menu
- Lobster Ravioli$130.00+
- Smoked Chicken Ravioli$130.00+
- Cheese Ravioli$105.00+
- Spinach Ravioli$115.00+
- Fettucini Alfredo.$80.00+
- Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken$110.00+
- Fettucini Alfredo with Shrimp$130.00+
- Fettucini Carbonara$100.00+
- Veggie Lasagna$119.00+
- Lasagna$120.00+
- Baked Ziti$90.00+
- Paleinel$120.00+
- Eggplant Parmigiana$120.00+
- Chicken Parmigiana$135.00+
- Spaghetti (meatsauce, tomato sauce or marinara$80.00+
- Spaghetti (with meat balla)$90.00+
- Vegetarian Pasta Sauce$110.00+
- Stuffed Shells$100.00+
- Manicotti$100.00+
- Grilled Chicken Pasta.....$120.00+
- Chieken MArsal or Picesta.$135.00+
- Large Pan Salad.$45.00+
- Add Chicken.$30.00+
Dessert Menu Catering
DRINKS
SOFT BEV
- MILK$3.00
- ASSORTED JUICES$3.00
- HOT TEA$3.00
- CAPPUCCINO$5.00
- CAFFE LATTE$5.00
- ESPRESSO SINGLE$3.00
- ESPRESSO DOUBLE$4.00
- SAN PELLEGRINO$5.00
- COKE$3.00
- DIET COKE$3.00
- COKE ZERO$3.00
- SPRITE$3.00
- PINK LEMONADE$3.00
- Mr Pibb$3.00
- GINGER ALE$3.00
- MELLOW YELLOW$3.00
- SWEET TEA$3.00
- 1/2 SWEET TEA$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- COFFEE$3.00
- WATER