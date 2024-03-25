Positanos Italian Restaurant 3309 Tampa Road
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
- Antipasto$18.00
Chef's selection of cured meats, cheeses and marinated vegetables
- Calamari$19.00
Sautéed with olive oil, garlic, lemon and crushed red pepper or breaded and fried and served with cherry pepper sauce
- Bruschetta$13.00
Toasted bread rounds topped with our marinated diced fresh tomatoes
- Mussels - Marinara$18.00
Black mussels sautéed with marinara
- Mussels - Fra Diavolo$18.00
Black mussels sautéed with fra diavolo
- Mussels - Bianco$18.00
Black mussels sautéed with bianco
- Clams Marechiaro$18.00
Our famous baby clams sautéed in garlic, fresh basil and white wine with a touch of marinara
- Mozzarella Caprese$14.00
Fresh mozzarella and ripe tomatoes dressed with balsamic glaze and fresh basil
- Stuffed Mushrooms$18.00
Jumbo mushroom caps with our sausage stuffing, baked with mozzarella cheese in a sherry wine sauce
- Fiocchi$18.00
Pasta purses filled with a blend of four cheeses and pear, served with a prosciutto, basil and rosemary butter sauce
- Mozzarella Marinara$14.00
Breaded and fried, served with marinara sauce
- Dozen Clams Italiano$18.00
Middle neck clams on the half shell broiled with bacon, fennel, shallots, lemon butter and breadcrumbs
- Serves 2-4 Appetizer Platter$35.00
Mozzarella caprese, bruschetta, fried calamari and clams marechiara
- Serves 4-6 Appetizer Platter$55.00
Mozzarella caprese, bruschetta, fried calamari and clams marechiara
Pasta & Casseroles
- Spaghetti$18.00
With choice of house-made sauce
- Penne$18.00
With choice of house-made sauce
- Linguine$18.00
With choice of house-made sauce
- Angel Hair$18.00
With choice of house-made sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$21.00
Cream, butter, Parmesan, garlic and black pepper
- Eggplant Rollatini$23.00
Tender eggplant rolled with seasoned ricotta, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with angel hair pasta
- Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca$21.00
Tomatoes, onions, garlic, anchovies, capers, Kalamata olives, fresh basil, crushed red pepper
- Baked Ziti Sorrentino$19.00
Penne baked with ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Lasagne$23.00
House-made pasta layered with seasoned ricotta and bolognese, baked with mozzarella
- Penne Alla Vodka$21.00
Onions, prosciutto, bacon, vodka, cream sauce and a touch of marinara
- Eggplant Parmigiana$21.00
Eggplant layered with mozzarella cheese and baked in our tomato sauce, served with angel hair pasta
- Gnocchi Bolognese$23.00
Potato dumplings with our house-made bolognese
- Manicotti$19.00
Stuffed with ricotta and pecorino Romano, baked with mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Ravioli$19.00
Cheese filled ravioli served with tomato sauce or baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Vitello & Pollo
- Positano$25.00
Egg battered, sautéed and baked with fresh spinach, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella in a white wine-prosciutto sauce with a touch of marinara
- Marsala$25.00
Sautéed with mushrooms and garlic in a rich marsala wine sauce
- Saltimbocca Alla Romana$25.00
Sautéed in a marsala demi-glace, layered with fresh spinach and mozzarella, topped with prosciutto crisps
- Piccata$25.00
Sautéed with shallots, capers, white wine and lemon
- Parmigiana$25.00
Lightly breaded and fried, then baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Arrabiata$25.00
Garlic, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, crushed red pepper finished with white wine and a splash of red wine vinegar
- Abruzzi$25.00
Sautéed with garlic and mushrooms, layered with seasoned ricotta and eggplant, baked with mozzarella and topped with a sherry demi
- Francese$25.00
Egg battered and sautéed with white wine and lemon
Pesce
- Seafood Pompeii$29.00
Basa filet broiled with lump crabmeat stuffing and a garlic white wine sauce, served on a bed of fresh vegetables
- Frutti Di Mare$35.00
Clams, black mussels, calamari and shrimp sautéed with your choice of sauce
- Shrimp Over Pasta$28.00
Your choice of marinara, fra diavolo, bianco or scampi style
- Shrimp Sophia$30.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil, topped with crumbled feta
- Seafood Pescara$34.00
Basa filet, shrimp, clams, scallops and mussels, sautéed with garlic, shallots, fresh basil and diced roma tomatoes, in a white wine lemon sauce
- Seafood Oreganato$29.00
Basa filet sautéed with garlic, lemon and white wine, broiled with seasoned breadcrumbs
- Black Mussels Over Pasta$26.00
Sautéed with your choice of marinara, fra diavolo or bianco sauce
- Baby Clams Over Pasta$26.00
Sautéed with your choice of marinara, fra diavolo or bianco sauce
- Salmon$29.00
Norwegian salmon filet pan seared with a sweet and savory spice rub, served with a medley of toasted orzo, spinach and tomato
Carne
- Filet Mignon$42.00
Center cut filet served with a marsala demi-glace with sautéed onions, garlic and mushrooms
- Stuffed Pork Chop$29.00
A 16-ounce, double-bone French cut chop, with sausage stuffing and a sauce of garlic, mushrooms and sherry
- Filet Gorgonzola$45.00
Our filet mignon topped with Gorgonzola cheese, served with a creamy roasted red pepper sauce and fresh vegetables
- Sausage with Peppers & Onions$22.00
Served over angel hair pasta
Wood Fired Pizza
- Classic Margherita$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and sea salt
- Regina Margherita$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and sea salt
- Marinara$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano, roasted garlic, olive oil and sea salt (no cheese)
- Puttanesca$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, anchovies, capers, Kalamata olives, onions, tomato sauce and crushed red pepper
- Quattro Formagi$16.00
Mozzarella, provolone, Gorgonzola and pecorino Romano (no sauce)
- Spinaci$16.00
Spinaci ricotta, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and garlic (no sauce)
- Italian Sausage$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions and provolone
- Prosciutto$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, provolone, fresh basil
- Meatball$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
- Funghi$16.00
Pancetta, mushrooms and provolone (no sauce)
- Pepperoni$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Mozzarella Custom$16.00
Drinks
Sides
- Soup of the Day$7.00
- Small House Salad$7.00
- Large House Salad$11.00
- Small Caesar Salad$8.00
- Large Caesar Salad$12.00
- Chef's Fresh Vegetable Medley$7.00
- Mild Italian Sausage$7.00
- House-Made Meatballs$7.00
- Sautéed Fresh Broccoli$7.00
- Sautéed Spinach$7.00
- Sautéed Mushrooms$7.00
- Pasta Marinara$7.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo$10.00
- Side Penne Alla Vodka$10.00
BAR
Wine
- GL Pinot Noir, Erath, Oregon$8.00
- GL Pinot Noir, Stephen Vincent, Sonoma$9.00
- GL Malbec, Massimo, Mendoza, Argentina$8.00
- GL Merlot, Santa Ema, Chile$7.00
- GL Merlot, Kendall Jackson Vintner's Reserve, Sonoma$9.00
- GL Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Crest “H3", Columbia Valley, Washington$8.00
- GL Cabernet Sauvignon, Mondavi, Napa Valley$11.00
- GL Freak Show$9.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Erath, Oregon$29.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Stephen Vincent, Sonoma$34.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, La Crema, Monterey$38.00
- BTL Malbec, Massimo, Mendoza, Argentina$29.00
- BTL Merlot, Santa Ema, Chile$26.00
- BTL Merlot, Kendall Jackson Vintner's Reserve, Sonoma$34.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Crest “H3", Columbia Valley, Washington$29.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Mondavi, Napa Valley$39.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess "Allomi", Napa Valley$49.00
Bottle
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Stag's Leap "Artemis", Napa Valley$89.00
Bottle
- BTL Zinfandel, Cline Ancient Vines, California$29.00
Bottle
- BTL Shiraz, Chateau Tanunda, Barossa, Australia$32.00
Bottle
- BTL Red Blend, Rhiannon, California$29.00
Bottle
- GL Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford, Marlborough, New Zealand$9.00
- GL Sauvignon Blanc, Rodney Strong Charlotte's Home, Sonoma$8.00
- GL Riesling, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Valley, Washington$8.00
- GL Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson Vintner's Reserve, California$8.00
- GL Chardonnay, Carmel Road Unoaked, Monterey$9.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford, Marlborough, New Zealand$34.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Rodney Strong Charlotte's Home, Sonoma$29.00
- BTL Riesling, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Valley, Washington$29.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Kendall Jackson Vintner's Reserve, California$29.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Carmel Road Unoaked, Monterey$32.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Cakebread, Napa Valley$59.00
- GL Montepulciano D'abruzzo, Vicolo, Italy$8.00
- GL Chianti, Banfi Classico Riserva, Toscana$9.00
- GL Nero D'avola, Corvo, Sicily$7.00
- GL Primitivo, Masseria Altemura "Sasseo", Salento$9.00
- GL Cab Sav, Capo Zafferano, Fossalta Di Piave$10.00
- GL Chianti, Otello Classico Riserva, Firenze$10.00
- BTL Montepulciano D'abruzzo, Vicolo, Italy$29.00
- BTL Sangiovese, Rocca Di Montemassi "Le Focaie", Toscana$34.00
- BTL Rosso Di Montalcino, Caparzo, Italy$36.00
- BTL Barbera, Quattro Mani, Piemonte$29.00
- BTL Chianti Classico, Castello D'albola, Toscana$29.00
- BTL Chianti, Banfi Classico Riserva, Toscana$34.00
- BTL Chianti, Otello Classico Riserva, Firenze$38.00
- BTL Cab Sav, Capo Zafferano, Fossalta Di Piave$38.00
- BTL Nero D'avola, Corvo, Sicily$26.00
- BTL Primitivo, Masseria Altemura "Sasseo", Salento$34.00
- BTL Villa Antinori Toscana Red, IGT, Toscana$35.00
- BTL Ruffino Modus, Toscana$49.00
- BTL Amarone, Riondo, Veneto$63.00
- BTL Barolo, Poggio Le Coste, Piemonte$69.00
- BTL Brunello Di Montalcino, Frescobaldi Castelgiocondo$99.00
- GL Pinot Grigio, Mezzacorona, Trentino-Alto Adige$7.00
- BTL Vermentino, Rocca Di Montemassi "Calasole", Toscana$29.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Mezzacorona, Trentino-Alto Adige$26.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Trentino-Alto Adige$39.00
- BTL Champagne, Perrier Jouet Grand Brut Nv$89.00
- Split Prosecco, Maschio Treviso Brut, Veneto$10.00
- BTL Prosecco, Maschio Treviso Brut, Veneto$29.00
- Half BTL Moscato D'asti, Marco Negri, Asti$19.00
House Wines
- GL Chardonnay$9.00
- 1/2 CRF Chardonnay$18.00
- CRF Chardonnay$32.00
- GL Pinot Grigio$9.00
- 1/2 CRF Pinot Grigio$18.00
- CRF Pinot Grigio$32.00
- GL White Zinfandel$9.00
- 1/2 CRF White Zinfandel$18.00
- CRF White Zinfandel$32.00
- GL Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
- 1/2 CRF Cabernet Sauvignon$18.00
- CRF Cabernet Sauvignon$32.00
- GL Merlot$9.00
- 1/2 CRF Merlot$18.00
- CRF Merlot$32.00
- GL Chianti$9.00
- 1/2 CRF Chianti$18.00
- CRF Chianti$32.00
- GL Lambrusco$9.00
- 1/2 CRF Lambrusco$18.00
- CRF Lambrusco$32.00
- GL House-Made Sangria$9.00
- 1/2 CRF House-Made Sangria$18.00
- CRF House-Made Sangria$32.00
Liquor
- Tito's Glass$8.00
- Tito's Rocks$10.00
- Tito's Up$15.00
- Tito's Double$15.00
- Stoli Glass$10.00
- Stoli Rocks$14.00
- Stoli Up$16.00
- Stoli Double$16.00
- Stoli Razz Glass$10.00
- Stoli Razz Rocks$14.00
- Stoli Razz Up$16.00
- Stoli Razz Double$16.00
- Stoli Vanilla Glass$10.00
- Stoli Vanilla Rocks$14.00
- Stoli Vanilla Up$16.00
- Stoli Vanilla Double$16.00
- Stoli Blue Glass$10.00
- Stoli Blue Rocks$14.00
- Stoli Blue Up$16.00
- Stoli Blue Double$16.00
- Stoli Citrust Glass$10.00
- Stoli Citrus Rocks$14.00
- Stoli Citrus Up$16.00
- Stoli Citrus Double$16.00
- Ketelone Glass$10.00
- Ketelone Rocks$14.00
- Ketelone Up$16.00
- Ketelone Double$16.00
- Grey Goose Glass$12.00
- Grey Goose Rocks$15.00
- Grey Goose Up$18.00
- Grey Goose Double$18.00
- Belvedere Glass$12.00
- Belvedere Rocks$15.00
- Belvedere Up$18.00
- Belvedere Double$18.00
- Elit Glass$12.00
- Elit Rocks$15.00
- Elit Up$18.00
- Elit Double$18.00
- House Vodka Glass$8.00
- House Vodka Rocks$12.00
- House Vodka Up$14.00
- House Vodka Double$14.00
- Milagro Silver Glass$10.00
- Milagro Silver Rocks$14.00
- Milagro Silver Up$16.00
- Milagro Silver Double$16.00
- Milagro Reposado Glass$10.00
- Milagro Reposado Rocks$14.00
- Milagro Reposado Up$16.00
- Milagro Reposado Double$16.00
- Herradura Silver Glass$10.00
- Herradura Silver Rocks$14.00
- Herradura Silver Up$16.00
- Herradura Silver Double$16.00
- Herradure Reposado Glass$10.00
- Herradure Reposado Rocks$14.00
- Herradure Reposado Up$16.00
- Herradure Reposado Double$16.00
- Margarita Sugar Brim$10.00
- Margarita Salt Brim$10.00
- The Macallan 12 Year Old
- The Glenlivit 12 Year Old$12.00
- Laphroaig 10 Year Old$10.00
- Chivas Regal 12 Year Old$12.00
- Johnny Red$8.00
- Johnny Black$12.00
- Johnny Gold
- Dewar's$8.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- crown royale$8.00
- cc canadian club$7.00
- seagrams 7$7.00
- Jim Bean Glass$10.00
- Jim Bean Rocks$14.00
- Jim Bean Up$16.00
- Jim Bean Double$16.00
- Basilhayden Glass$10.00
- Basilhayden Rocks$14.00
- Basilhayden Up$16.00
- Basilhayden Double$16.00
- Mitchers Rye Glass$10.00
- Mitchers Rye Rocks$14.00
- Mitchers Rye Up$16.00
- Mitchers Rye Double$16.00
- Bollet Glass$10.00
- Bollet Rocks$14.00
- Bollet Up$16.00
- Bollet Double$16.00
- Angel Envey Glass$10.00
- Angel Envey Rocks$14.00
- Angel Envey Up$16.00
- Angel Envey Double$16.00
- Makers Mark Glass$10.00
- Makers Mark Rocks$14.00
- Makers Mark Up$16.00
- Makers Mark Double$16.00
- Knob Creek Glass$10.00
- Knob Creek Rocks$14.00
- Knob Creek Up$16.00
- Knob Creek Double$16.00
- Hennessy VS Glass$10.00
- Hennessy VS Rocks$14.00
- Hennessy VS Up$16.00
- Hennessy VS Double$16.00
- Courvoisier VS Glass$10.00
- Courvoisier VS Rocks$14.00
- Courvoisier VS Up$16.00
- Courvoisier VS Double$16.00
- B+B Glass$10.00
- B+B Rocks$14.00
- B+B Up$16.00
- B+B Double$16.00
- Grand Marnier Glass$10.00
- Grand Marnier Rocks$14.00
- Grand Marnier Up$16.00
- Grand Marnier Double$16.00
- Cardenal Mendoza Glass$10.00
- Cardenal Mendoza Rocks$14.00
- Cardenal Mendoza Up$16.00
- Cardenal Mendoza Double$16.00
- Bacardi Glass$10.00
- Bacardi Rocks$14.00
- Bacardi Up$16.00
- Bacardi Double$16.00
- Bacardi Gold Glass$10.00
- Bacardi Gold Rocks$14.00
- Bacardi Gold Up$16.00
- Bacardi Gold Double$16.00
- Captain Morgan Glass$10.00
- Captain Morgan Rocks$14.00
- Captain Morgan Up$16.00
- Captain Morgan Double$16.00
- Malibu Glass$10.00
- Malibu Rocks$14.00
- Malibu Up$16.00
- Malibu Double$16.00
- Myers$10.00
- Myers$14.00
- Myers$16.00
- Myers$16.00
- Bombay Glass$10.00
- Bombay Rocks$14.00
- Bombay Up$16.00
- Bombay Double$16.00
- Tangueray Glass$10.00
- Tangueray Rocks$14.00
- Tangueray Up$16.00
- Tangueray Double$16.00
- Hendricks Glass$10.00
- Hendricks Rocks$14.00
- Hendricks Up$16.00
- Hendricks Double$16.00
- French Martini$10.00
- Espresso Martini$10.00
- Cosmo Martini$10.00
Specialty Cocktails
- Bellini$10.00
Maschio brut prosecco with a splash of peach nectar
- Bagnato$10.00
An Italian twist on the mojito basil infused rum with lime and sugar, finished with a splash of soda and prosecco
- Crème De Limoncello$12.00
House made limoncello with licor 43 and a touch of cream
- Chocolate Martini$14.00
Stoli vanilla, crème de cocoa, Godiva chocolate liqueur with a chocolate drizzle
- Italian Margarita$12.00
Jose Cuervo, fresh squeezed lime, agave nectar and Disaranno
- Negroni$10.00
The classic aperitif - campari, beefeater gin, sweet vermouth
- Melagrana$12.00
Pama pomegranate liqueur, stoli vodka, chambord and pineapple juice
- Lemondrop Martini$14.00
Citron vodka, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup with a sugared rim
- Espresso Martini$14.00
Espresso, stoli vodka, kahlua, tia maria
- Old Fashioned$14.00
Michters Rye, simple syrup, a dash of bitters garnished with an orange zest and a cherry
- New York Sour$14.00
Michters Bourbon, simple syrup, fresh squeezed lemon topped with Cabernet
Beer
Dessert Wines & Cordials
Seasonal Features
Antipasta
Entrées
- Crab Cakes$32.00
House made crab cakes topped with remoulade sauce and served with a chilled farro and arugula salad
- Pollo Risotto$29.00
Chicken scaloppini sautéed with a truffled wild mushroom sauce and served with sweet pea risotto
- Pork Ribeye Steak$28.00
Pork ribeye grilled to medium and served with a fresh cherry balsamic sauce, accompanied by a medley of fingerling potatoes, carrots and haricots verts
Dolce
Catering Menu
Salads & Appetizers (Serves 8-10)
- Positano Salad TRAY$25.00
Romaine blended with spring mix, topped with red onion, toasted sliced almonds, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes and a sprinkling of feta cheese. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette or creamy Gorgonzola dressing
- Mozzarella Caprese TRAY$50.00
Sliced ripe tomatoes with fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle and basil chiffonade
- Pasta Salad TRAY$40.00
Penne pasta combined with bell peppers, artichoke hearts, broccoli florets, red onions and Kalamata olives, tossed with a creamy Italian dressing
- Scungilli Salad TRAY$70.00
Tender scungilli and diced celery dressed with olive oil, oregano and fresh lemon juice served on a bed of mixed greens
- Italian Cobb Salad TRAY$60.00
Mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, prosciutto, grape tomatoes, boiled egg, diced avocado and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette or our creamy Gorgonzola dressing
- Spinach Salad TRAY$40.00
Fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, and red onions with shaved pecorino, crispy pancetta and pine nuts, served with our house-made balsamic vinaigrette
- Tuna Salad Siciliano TRAY$55.00
Penne tossed with Italian style tonno (imported olive oil packed tuna), with kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, grape tomatoes and red onion, finished with olive oil, lemon juice and oregano
- Caesar Salad TRAY$30.00
Chopped romaine, house-made garlic croutons and shaved Parmesan served with our rich Caesar dressing
- Antipasti Platter TRAY$45.00
Prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano and fontina cheese with marinated vegetables and olives
- Meatballs TRAY$30.00
House-made Italian meatballs simmered in our tomato sauce
- Italian Sausage Bites TRAY$30.00
Mild Italian sausage with sautéed onions and peppers and a touch of marinara
- Stuffed Mushrooms TRAY$30.00
Mushroom caps filled with our special sausage stuffing and baked with mozzarella cheese in our sherry wine sauce
Pasta (Serves 8-10)
Veal & Chicken (Serves 8-10)
Eggplant (Catering)
Seafood (Serves 8-10)
- Shrimp Sophia TRAY$90.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil, topped with crumbled feta
- Calamari with Choice of Sauce TRAY$85.00
Tender calamari sautéed with spicy fra diavlo, marinara or bianco sauce
- Shrimp Scampi TRAY$90.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter, sherry, a touch of lemon and Parmesan cheese
- Frutti Di Mare TRAY$100.00
Clams, mussels, calamari, scungilli and shrimp sautéed in garlic with white wine and marinara sauce
Desserts (Serves 8-10)
- Homemade Tiramisu TRAY$50.00
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and marsala wine, layered with mascarpone cheese and fresh whipping cream
- Flourless Chocolate Cake TRAY$50.00
With orange mascarpone whipped cream
- Cannoli TRAY$45.00
Crisp pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate
Side Items (Serves 8-10)
Hors D'oeuvres
- Bruschetta Caprese (1)$1.25
Each. Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and red wine vinegar
- Cocktail Meatballs (1)$1.00
Each. Petite meatballs in savory tomato sauce
- Italian Sausage Bites (1)$1.00
Each. Sweet Italian sausage sautéed with onions and peppers
- Stuffed Mushrooms (1)$1.50
Each. Mushroom caps filled with our special sausage stuffing and baked with mozzarella cheese and in a sherry wine sauce
- Iced Jumbo Shrimp (1)$2.00
Each. Served with cocktail sauce
- Shrimp Sophia (1)$2.00
Each. Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil, topped with crumbled feta
- Scallops Wrapped with Pancetta (1)$2.00
Each. Tender scallops wrapped in pancetta and broiled until crispy
- Fiocchi (1)$1.00
Each. Pasta purses filled with a blend of four cheeses and pear, served with a prosciutto, basil and rosemary butter sauce
Platter
