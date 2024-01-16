Post 20 Sushi
Food - Online Only
Appetizer
Noodles
- Tantan Ramen
Minced Spicy Pork, blanched greens, corn, green onion, wheat ramen noodles$21.00
- Miso Gyoza Ramen
Assorted Vegetables, green onion, wheat ramen noodles$21.00
- OUT OF STOCKTonkatsu Ramen
Fried Pork Cutlet, blanched greens, corn, green onion, wheat ramen noodlesOUT OF STOCK$21.00
- Yakisoba Veggie
Wheat Noodles, bok choy, corn, shiitake mushrooms, red ginger, green onion$15.00
Sashimi
Bowls
- Cobia Poke Bowl$21.00
- OUT OF STOCKKatsu Curry
Fried Pork Cutlet, rice, pickled red cabbage, curry sauceOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- Salmon Poke Bowl
rice, Spring mix, pickled red cabbage, pickled radish, cucumber, avocado, green onion$21.00
- Teriyaki Beef Bowl$21.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$21.00
- Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$21.00
- Tuna Poke Bowl$21.00
- Veggies Poke Bowl$21.00
Classic Rolls
- Tuna Roll
tuna, wasabi$9.00
- Phily Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, crunch, spicy mayo$12.00
- Crunchy Shrimp
shrimp, bacon, cream cheese, crunch, spicy mayo$11.00
- Volcano
shrimp, bacon, chream cheese, topped w/ krab salad$20.00
- Spicy Yellowtail
yellowtail, green onions, jalapeno, spicy mayo$12.00
- California
krab, cucumber, avocado, topped w/ roe$10.00
- Rainbow
Krab, cucumber, avocado, topped w/ assorted fish$16.00
- Spider$19.00
Signature Rolls
- Mr. Postman
tuna, crunch, spicy mayo, topped w/ tuna, avocado, krab salad, eel sauce, chili sauce$21.00
- Boggy Boy
Tuna, bacon, cream cheese, spicy mayo, green onion, topped w/ tuna, avocado, tempura crunch with tempura flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo, chili paste$21.00
- 3rd Planet
shrimp, tuna, cucumber, topped w/ avocado, yellowtail, chopped cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, yuzu ponzu sauce$19.00
- Ohana
tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo, topped w/ tuna, yellowtail, lemon pepper$21.00
- Moto Roll
shrimp, cucumber, krabsalad, cream cheese, top w/ tuna, avocado, lime, cilantro, ponzu sauce$21.00
- OG Fiegal Roll
Tuna, crunch, spicy mayo, topped w/ avocado & poke tuna$19.00
- Yoshi
Krab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ tuna, crab salad, chili ponzu, eel sauce, green onion$21.00
- Fire Cracker
spicy spicy tuna, cucumber, topped w/ crunch, avocado, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce$18.00
- Micky
Tuna, bacon, avocado, green onion, spicy mayo w/ tuna avocado, spicy mayo & eel sauce$19.00
- Mikey G.$20.00