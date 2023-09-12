Post Office Saloon & Grill 1636 Market St
Lunch and Dinner
Appetizers
Beer Battered Pickles
Calamari
Chicken Strips and French Fries
Deep Fried Zucchini
Fish Tacos
Breaded cod with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, and chipolte ranch on grilled tortilla
Homemade Onion Rings
Potato Skins
Shrimp Cocktail
Super Nachos
Nacho Cheese, Black Beans, Tomato, Jalapeno, Onion, Salsa, and Sour Cream with Choice of Ground Beef or Chicken
Buffalo Wings
Soups and Salads
Stuffed Shrimp Louie salad
Shrimp tossed in thousand island dressing stuffed in a tomato with egg, red onion and blue cheese
Classic Cob salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, egg, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles with blue cheese dressing
California Coastal Salad
Choice of Crab or Shrimp with egg, red onion, tomato, and croutons with choice of dressing.
Stuffed Avocado salad
Garbanzo and kidney beans, beets, tomato, red onion and egg with your choice of dressing.
South of the Border salad
Your choice of grilled chicken or ground beef with black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, avocado, sour cream, and green chilis served in a tortilla bowl with choice of dressing.
Charbroiled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, red onion, and pepperoncini with your choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, egg, and tomato with your choice of dressing
Soup and Salad
Soup of the Day
Sandwiches
Pastrami & Pickles
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Black forest ham with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Reuben
Pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese on grilled marble rye
Steak Sandwich
10oz ribeye served open faced with grilled onions and mushrooms on sourdough
Veggie Melt
Grilled Zucchini, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, green onion, and swiss on sourdough bread
Seafood Melt
Crab and shrimp, bacon, tomato, green onion and cheddar cheese on parmesan crusted sourdough
Grilled Turkey
Peppered turkey breast, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion on grilled cheddar sourdough
The Trinidad
Your choice of shrimp or crab tossed in dill aioli with avocado, red onion, and lettuce on parmesan crusted sourdough
French Dip
Prime rib with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, and sautéed mushrooms serbed with homemade au jus on a sourdough roll
BLTA
On grilled sourdough bread
Burgers and Steaks
Post Office Burger
Our house burger topped with cheddar cheese.
Cajun Burger
Topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, and chipotle ranch
Bistro Burger
Avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese
Mushroom Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese
Blue Cheese Burger
Bacon and blue cheese crumbles
Protein Platter
1/2lb patty served with cottage cheese, avocado and tomato
Veggie Burger
Veggie patty, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato