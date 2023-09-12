Lunch and Dinner

Appetizers

Beer Battered Pickles

$8.00

Calamari

$12.00

Chicken Strips and French Fries

$12.00

Deep Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Breaded cod with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, and chipolte ranch on grilled tortilla

Homemade Onion Rings

$10.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Super Nachos

$13.00

Nacho Cheese, Black Beans, Tomato, Jalapeno, Onion, Salsa, and Sour Cream with Choice of Ground Beef or Chicken

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Soups and Salads

Stuffed Shrimp Louie salad

$16.00

Shrimp tossed in thousand island dressing stuffed in a tomato with egg, red onion and blue cheese

Classic Cob salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, egg, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles with blue cheese dressing

California Coastal Salad

$16.00

Choice of Crab or Shrimp with egg, red onion, tomato, and croutons with choice of dressing.

Stuffed Avocado salad

$16.00

Garbanzo and kidney beans, beets, tomato, red onion and egg with your choice of dressing.

South of the Border salad

$16.00

Your choice of grilled chicken or ground beef with black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, avocado, sour cream, and green chilis served in a tortilla bowl with choice of dressing.

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, tomato, avocado, red onion, and pepperoncini with your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$14.00

Turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, jack cheese, egg, and tomato with your choice of dressing

Soup and Salad

$11.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Sandwiches

Pastrami & Pickles

$15.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Black forest ham with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Reuben

$14.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese on grilled marble rye

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

10oz ribeye served open faced with grilled onions and mushrooms on sourdough

Veggie Melt

$13.00

Grilled Zucchini, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, green onion, and swiss on sourdough bread

Seafood Melt

$17.00

Crab and shrimp, bacon, tomato, green onion and cheddar cheese on parmesan crusted sourdough

Grilled Turkey

$13.00

Peppered turkey breast, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion on grilled cheddar sourdough

The Trinidad

$17.00

Your choice of shrimp or crab tossed in dill aioli with avocado, red onion, and lettuce on parmesan crusted sourdough

French Dip

$16.00

Prime rib with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, and sautéed mushrooms serbed with homemade au jus on a sourdough roll

BLTA

$13.00

On grilled sourdough bread

Burgers and Steaks

Post Office Burger

$14.00

Our house burger topped with cheddar cheese.

Cajun Burger

$14.00

Topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, and chipotle ranch

Bistro Burger

$16.00

Avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese

Blue Cheese Burger

$16.00

Bacon and blue cheese crumbles

Protein Platter

$16.00

1/2lb patty served with cottage cheese, avocado and tomato

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Veggie patty, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato

Sides

French fries

$6.00

Cottage cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Specials

Lunch Special

$16.00

Kid Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Uncrustables

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Corn Dog

$8.00

Bar

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Guiness

$5.00

Hamms

$3.50

Michalob Ultra

$3.50

N/A Beer

$5.00

Pacifico

$4.00

PBR

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

Cider and Sours

Ace Peach

$6.00

Cucumber sour

$6.00

Cocktails

Green Tea

$7.00

Iceburg

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Moscow mule

$8.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Draft Beer

Day Off

$6.00

Mango cart

$6.00

Hex

$7.00

805

$6.00

PBR

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

Mind Haze

$7.00

Gin

Hendricks

$8.00

Nolet

$12.00

The Botanist

$10.00

Monkey 47

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Aviation

$9.00

House Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Chi Chi

$10.00

Peach Blossom

$9.00

Pineapple Mojito

$10.00

Gin gin Mule

$9.00

Spicy Guava Margarita

$9.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Other Alcohol

Antica Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Baileys

$7.00

Campari

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahluah

$8.00

Liquor Flavored

$7.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Somrus Chai

$7.00

Somrus Mango

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain

$7.00

Gosling

$8.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Scotch

Macallan

$15.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Chivas

$8.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Seltzer

Long Drink

$5.00

Nutral

$4.00

White claw

$4.00

Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Casamigos Repo

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Well Tequilla

$5.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$8.00

Cazadores Anejo

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Westernsons

$8.00

Ciroc

$7.50

Absolute

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Bruichladdich

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bullet

$8.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Pendelton

$9.00

Screwball

$8.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tillamore Dew

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Bonded

$7.00

Jack Sour Mash

$7.00

Pendleton Midnight

$7.00

Red Breast 12 Year

$10.00

Wine

Ferrari Carano Chard

$12.00

Josh Chard

$7.00

Old 44 Viognier

$12.00

Whispering Angle

$12.00

Ferrari Fume Blanc

$9.00

Reisling

$9.00

Freakshow blend

$12.00

House Cab

$7.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$9.00

7 deadly zin

$8.00

Moet Chandon

$40.00

Mumm Glass

$12.00

Mumm Bottle

$38.00

Stanford Champagne

$5.00

Mimosa- Stanford

$5.00

Juices and Other

Cranberry

$2.50

OJ

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Rye Whiskey

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Michters Rye

$8.00

Woodford Rye

$8.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.75

Root Beer

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00