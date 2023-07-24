Postscript
Coffee & Tea
Macchiato
Traditional Cappuccino with Postscript Espresso and your choice of steamed milk. 6oz.
Iced Chai Latte
Chai spiced tea with your choice of milk over ice.
Iced Mocha
Made with house chocolate ganache, your choice of milk, over ice.
Iced Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea with your choice of milk, over ice.
Americano
Postscript Espresso with filtered hot water.
Cafe Au Lait
Postscript drip coffee blend topped with choice of steamed milk.
Mocha
Made with house chocolate ganache and fresh whipped cream.
Hot Tea
Choice of loose leaf tea selections. Green, Black & Herbal
Iced Tea
House brewed black tea over ice.
Chai Latte
Chai spiced tea with your choice of steamed milk.
Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea with your choice of steamed milk.
Hot Chocolate
Made with Postscript chocolate ganache, your choice of milk and house whipped cream.
Iced Latte
Double shot of Postscript Espresso with your choice of milk. Over ice.
Cold Brew
House Cold Brew
Latte
Double shot of Postscript Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Cortado
Traditional Cortado with Postscript Espresso and your choice of steamed milk, 4 oz.
Espresso
Espresso Blend
Drip Coffee
Postscript Blend filtered coffee.
Salads
Kale Caesar Salad
Lacinato kale, arugula, avocado, watermelon radish, vegan caesar dressing, pued sorghum furikake
Green Goddess Gems Salad
Little gem, avocado, baby kale, strawberry, watermelon radish, green goddess curry dressing, turmeric cashews, furikake
Sesame Peach Salad
Romaine, red cabbage, rainbow carrots, kohlrabi, edamame, peach, carrot-ginger vinaigrette, macadamia super-seed crunch
Grain Bowls
Nourish Bowl
Barley, quinoa, broccolini, snap peas, purple sweet potato, beet hummus, manchego, pickled red onions, za’atar vinaigrette, pistachio dukkah, pea shoots. The product's image may differ as we work to get amazing pictures!
Forbidden Black Rice Bowl
Cucumbers, seaweed, carrots, kohlrabi, mandarin oranges, miso maple dressing, pued sorghum furikake
Wild Rice Golden Tahini Bowl
Cucumber, fennel, watermelon radish, golden raisins, arugula, olive, pickled red onion, turmeric tahini dressing, chickpea sunfower crunch. The product's image may differ as we work to get amazing pictures!
Tartines
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Tartine
Rize Up seeded sourdough, coastal harbor smoked salmon, lemon-dill vinaigrette, bellwether farms creme fraiche, avocado, kohlrabi, dill
Heirloom Tomato
Rize Up country bread , burrata, cashew milk herbed ranch, pine nut gremolata, arugula
Beet Hummus
Rize Up country bread, beet hummus, persian cucumber, watermelon radish, pepita lentil crunch, pea tendrils
Pastries
Oatmeal Cookie
Choc Chip Cookie
Rebel Within
Chocolate Croissant
Morning Bun
Seasonal Muffin
Banana Travel Cake
Kouign Amann
Croissant
House Molten Chocolate Sea Salt
House Oat Cran Cookie
Seasonal GF Scone
Rebel Within Veggie
House Made Banana Bread Gluten Free
Smoothies & Drinks
Maca Blast Smoothie
Maca, almond milk, hemp seeds, Brazil and macadamia nuts, banana, blue berries, tocos, mesquite, goji berries, cacao nibs, lucuma, cinnamon, dates, grass fed whey protein, avocado, coconut cream
Postscript Yellow Smoothie
Pineapple, mango, turmeric, honey, maca powder, yogurt, coconut milk, almond milk
Berry Pink Smoothie
Strawberries, maca powder, mct oil, avocado, maple syrup, yogurt, dates, almond milk, coconut milk, sea moss
Sparkling Tea
Housemade Tea with Bubbles on Tap
Sparkling Juice
Cold Pressed Juice with bubbles. Served over ice.
Root Renewal Juice
Fresh Cold Pressed Juice.
Tropic Zing Juice
Fresh Cold Pressed Juice.
Sweet Greens Juice
Fresh Cold Pressed Juice.
Cold Pressed Almond Mylk 16 oz
Organic raw almonds & filtered water. Cold pressed on site. 16 oz.
Soft Serve
Sides
Grab & Go
Apricot & Mandarin Overnight Oats
Apricot compote, mandarin oranges, pistachio granola, greek yogurt
AB&J Overnight Oats
PB&J Overnight Oats
Purely Sedona Still 500ml
Every drop of water in each Purely Sedona bottle is sourced from a registered and protected spring in the Oak Creek Canyon of Sedona, AZ. Purely Sedona is committed to not only celebrating their community, but also supporting it through their employee programs and partnerships and donations that help local charities and events.
Purely Sedona Still 750ml
Every drop of water in each Purely Sedona bottle is sourced from a registered and protected spring in the Oak Creek Canyon of Sedona, AZ. Purely Sedona is committed to not only celebrating their community, but also supporting it through their employee programs and partnerships and donations that help local charities and events.
Tomato Conserva
blistered cherry tomato, olive oil, red wine vinegar, shallots, thyme, garlic, honey