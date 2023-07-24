Coffee & Tea

All espresso drinks are made with double shots of Postscript Espresso.
Macchiato

$6.00

Traditional Cappuccino with Postscript Espresso and your choice of steamed milk. 6oz.

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00+

Chai spiced tea with your choice of milk over ice.

Iced Mocha

$7.00+

Made with house chocolate ganache, your choice of milk, over ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Matcha green tea with your choice of milk, over ice.

Americano

$4.50+

Postscript Espresso with filtered hot water.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Postscript drip coffee blend topped with choice of steamed milk.

Mocha

$7.00+

Made with house chocolate ganache and fresh whipped cream.

Hot Tea

$5.00+

Choice of loose leaf tea selections. Green, Black & Herbal

Iced Tea

$5.00+

House brewed black tea over ice.

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Chai spiced tea with your choice of steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha green tea with your choice of steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Made with Postscript chocolate ganache, your choice of milk and house whipped cream.

Iced Latte

$6.00+

Double shot of Postscript Espresso with your choice of milk. Over ice.

Cold Brew

$6.00+

House Cold Brew

Latte

$6.00+

Double shot of Postscript Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cortado

$5.00

Traditional Cortado with Postscript Espresso and your choice of steamed milk, 4 oz.

Espresso

$4.50

Espresso Blend

Drip Coffee

$5.00+

Postscript Blend filtered coffee.

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

Lacinato kale, arugula, avocado, watermelon radish, vegan caesar dressing, pued sorghum furikake

Green Goddess Gems Salad

$16.00

Little gem, avocado, baby kale, strawberry, watermelon radish, green goddess curry dressing, turmeric cashews, furikake

Sesame Peach Salad

$18.00

Romaine, red cabbage, rainbow carrots, kohlrabi, edamame, peach, carrot-ginger vinaigrette, macadamia super-seed crunch

Grain Bowls

Nourish Bowl

$19.00

Barley, quinoa, broccolini, snap peas, purple sweet potato, beet hummus, manchego, pickled red onions, za’atar vinaigrette, pistachio dukkah, pea shoots. The product's image may differ as we work to get amazing pictures!

Forbidden Black Rice Bowl

$17.00

Cucumbers, seaweed, carrots, kohlrabi, mandarin oranges, miso maple dressing, pued sorghum furikake

Wild Rice Golden Tahini Bowl

$20.00

Cucumber, fennel, watermelon radish, golden raisins, arugula, olive, pickled red onion, turmeric tahini dressing, chickpea sunfower crunch. The product's image may differ as we work to get amazing pictures!

Tartines

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Tartine

$22.00

Rize Up seeded sourdough, coastal harbor smoked salmon, lemon-dill vinaigrette, bellwether farms creme fraiche, avocado, kohlrabi, dill

Heirloom Tomato

$19.00

Rize Up country bread , burrata, cashew milk herbed ranch, pine nut gremolata, arugula

Beet Hummus

$17.00

Rize Up country bread, beet hummus, persian cucumber, watermelon radish, pepita lentil crunch, pea tendrils

Pastries

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Rebel Within

$8.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Morning Bun

$6.00

Seasonal Muffin

$6.00

Banana Travel Cake

$5.00

Kouign Amann

$5.00

Croissant

$5.00

House Molten Chocolate Sea Salt

$4.50

House Oat Cran Cookie

$4.50

Seasonal GF Scone

$4.00

Rebel Within Veggie

$8.00

House Made Banana Bread Gluten Free

$7.00

Smoothies & Drinks

Maca Blast Smoothie

$18.00

Maca, almond milk, hemp seeds, Brazil and macadamia nuts, banana, blue berries, tocos, mesquite, goji berries, cacao nibs, lucuma, cinnamon, dates, grass fed whey protein, avocado, coconut cream

Postscript Yellow Smoothie

$16.00

Pineapple, mango, turmeric, honey, maca powder, yogurt, coconut milk, almond milk

Berry Pink Smoothie

$19.00

Strawberries, maca powder, mct oil, avocado, maple syrup, yogurt, dates, almond milk, coconut milk, sea moss

Sparkling Tea

$3.50+Out of stock

Housemade Tea with Bubbles on Tap

Sparkling Juice

$3.50+Out of stock

Cold Pressed Juice with bubbles. Served over ice.

Root Renewal Juice

$7.00

Fresh Cold Pressed Juice.

Tropic Zing Juice

$7.00

Fresh Cold Pressed Juice.

Sweet Greens Juice

$7.00

Fresh Cold Pressed Juice.

Cold Pressed Almond Mylk 16 oz

$9.00

Organic raw almonds & filtered water. Cold pressed on site. 16 oz.

Soft Serve

$5.00

Sides

Side Dressing

$0.50

Roasted Salmon

$7.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Black Rice

$6.00

Side Wild Rice

$6.00

Grab & Go

Apricot & Mandarin Overnight Oats

$9.00

Apricot compote, mandarin oranges, pistachio granola, greek yogurt

AB&J Overnight Oats

$9.00
PB&J Overnight Oats

$10.00
Purely Sedona Still 500ml

$3.00

Every drop of water in each Purely Sedona bottle is sourced from a registered and protected spring in the Oak Creek Canyon of Sedona, AZ. Purely Sedona is committed to not only celebrating their community, but also supporting it through their employee programs and partnerships and donations that help local charities and events.

Purely Sedona Still 750ml

$3.50

Every drop of water in each Purely Sedona bottle is sourced from a registered and protected spring in the Oak Creek Canyon of Sedona, AZ. Purely Sedona is committed to not only celebrating their community, but also supporting it through their employee programs and partnerships and donations that help local charities and events.

Tomato Conserva

$8.00

blistered cherry tomato, olive oil, red wine vinegar, shallots, thyme, garlic, honey