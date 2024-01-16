Potato Factory 921 Hamilton Street
Breakfast Sandwich
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon sandwich$10.00
- Sausages Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage Sandwich$10.00
- Vienna Sausages Breakfast Sandwich
Vienna Sausage Sandwich$10.00
- Spam Breakfast Sandwich
Spam sanwich$10.00
- Salami Breakfast Sandwich
Salami Sandwich$10.00
- Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Ham Sandwich$10.00
- Steak Breakfast Sandwich
Steak Sandwich$10.00
- Scrapple Breakfast Sandwich
Scrapple Sandwich$10.00
- American Chesse Breakfast Sandwich
w/ cheese$10.00
- Mozorella cheese Breakfast Sandwich
w/ cheese$10.00
- Chedder chesse sauce Breakfast Sandwich
w/ cheese$10.00
- Veggie- Onions Tomatos and Peppers Breakfast Sandwich
Veggies sandwich$10.00
Breakfast Potatoes
Pancakes
Appetizers
- Fries
Fries (board walk style)$3.95
- Loaded Bacon Chedder Cheese fries
Cheese Fries$6.95
- Tater Tots
Tater Tots$4.50
- Fries w/ Sloppy Joe or Chilli
Fries (board walk style)$5.95
- 3 Pierogies
Pierogies$4.50
- Onion Rings
Breaded Onion Rings$4.75
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Mozzarella sticks$5.75
- Empanadas Chicken
Empanadas$2.75
- Empanadas Beef$2.75
- Chicken Fingers (4) w/ fries
Chicken fingers and Fries$10.00
- Wings (8)
Wings$10.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Shrimp$10.00
Corn On The Cob
Sandwiches
Kids Menu
Build Your Own Potato
Regular Signature Loaded Potatoes
- Original Loaded Baked Potato
Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream, Bacon, And Chives$11.25
- Broccoli Cheddar Cheese
Butter, Broccoli, Cheese sauce$8.25
- Loaded Mac & Cheese
Butter, Mac & Cheese, Bacon$12.50
- Kraut Dog Potato
Butter, Hot Dog, Sauerkraut$9.50
- Meat Ball Potato
Butter, Meat Ball, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella cheese$11.95
- Philly Cheese Steak Potato
Butter, Cheese sauce, Chopped Steak, Peppers, Onions, Marinara Sauce$11.95
- Baked Pizza Potato
Butter, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni$11.50
- Brisket Potato
Butter, Shredded Cheese, Brisket, BBQ Sauce$13.75
- Steak Potato
Butter, Shredded Cheese, Steak Strips, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, A1 Sauce$13.75
- Pulled Pork Potato
Butter, Shredded Cheese, Pulled pork, BBQ Sauce$9.50
- Sloppy Joe Potato
Butter, Shredded Cheese, Sloppy Joe ,Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream$9.95
- Spinach Artichoke Potato
Butter, Artichokes, Spinach, Shredded Cheese, Balsamic Vinagrette$11.75
- Buffalo Chicken Potato
Butter, Shredded Cheese, Chicken Buffalo (Hot or Mild), Sour Cream$11.50
- Chicken Alfredo Potato
Butter, Shredded Cheese, Chicken w/ Alfredo Sauce Drizzled Parmesan Cheese, Sour Cream$11.90
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato
Butter, Shredded Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Ranch Dressing$11.90
- Breaded BBQ Chicken Cheese Potato
Butter, Breaded Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Bacon ,BBQ Sauce$11.25
- Steak & Shrimp Potato
Butter, Shredded Cheese, Steak, A1 Sauce, Shrimp, Chives$16.95
- Loaded Cajun Shrimp Potato
Butter, Seasoned Cajun Shrimp, Potato Stick, Chipotle Sauce$12.25
- Smoked Turkey BBQ Ends Potato
Butter, Shredded Cheese, Turkey, BBQ Sauce$12.25
- Bang Bang Shrimp Potato$13.65
- Grilled Chicken Potato$11.95