Pour Behavior 2175 South Harley Drive
Food
Small Plates
- Fried Blossoms$10.50
Fried golden and crispy. Served with housemade marinara
- Italian Nachos$11.00
Crispy wonton chips covered in mozzarella. Topped with pepperoni, hot Italian sausage. Pepperoncini's, served with a Calabrian chili marinara
- Jumbo Ravioli & Sauce Trio$9.00
2 jumbo cheese ravioli with pesto, alfredo, and marinara
- Grandmother's Meatballs$13.00
Straight from her kitchen. Three slow cooked beef and sausage meatballs served with house marinara and garlic toast
- Ahi Poke Nachos$12.00
Fresh ahi tuna mixed with cucumbers, radish, pineapple, garlic, and jalapeños. Finished with sesame-soy ginger sauce
- Black Parmesan Garlic Fries$8.00
Steak fries topped with fresh Parmesan cheese and garlic oil
- Bruschetta Duo$9.00
Micro basil, garlic, and fresh tomatoes server with toasted baguettes, and drizzled with evoo and a balsamic reduction
- Slider Trio$17.00
Mix or match between all American burger, Italian sausage, and chicken pesto
- Burrata$16.00
From the Fire
- The PB$16.00
Pepperoni, soppressata, dry age chorizo, hot Italian sausage. With a Calabrian chili marinara
- The Margherita$15.00
Fresh basil burrata and marinara. Fresh and simple
- The Cinque$18.00
Pick 4, only 4: pepperoni, soppressata, mushrooms, dry aged chorizo, red onion, green peppers, black olives, hot sausage
- Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage$16.00
The traditional PMS
- Mediterranean$16.00
Onion, peppers, olives, and mushrooms
- Pepperoni and Cheese$15.00
Charcuterie Boards
Large Plates
- The Family Recipe Lasagna$17.00
This classic dish made with mad hot sausage, ricotta, and plenty of mozzarella
- Lemon-Rosemary Bucatini with Shrimp$19.00
Zesty marinated grilled shrimp with a lemon-rosemary sauce over bucatini and fished with fresh cracked pepper and reggiano cheese
- The Sausage Sandwich$15.00
Mad hot Italian sausage with roasted peppers and onion on a toasted roll served with fries
- The PB Burger$17.00
2 beef patties, crispy prosciutto, white American and pepper jack cheese with LTOP with a garlic aioli server with fries
- Italiano Sandwich$15.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine, fresh shaved Parmesan, creamy caesar dressing finished with fresh cracked pepper and croutons
- The Italian Chop$14.00
Romaine, iceberg, carrots, red cabbage, onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini, soppressata, pepperoni, and finished with an oregano vinaigrette
- House Salad$11.00
Romaine, iceberg, carrots, cucumbers, parmesan, cabbage, and red onion
- Side Salad$6.00
Choose any of our full size salads half the size!
Dessert
Extra Sauce/Add ons
- Pickle Slice$0.50
- Jalapeño$1.00
- 2oz Pesto$2.00
- 2oz Marinara$1.00
- 2oz Alfredo$1.00
- Pickle Spear$0.50
- 2oz Pineapple$0.75
- Sliced Cucumber$0.75
- 2oz Mushroom$0.75
- Garlic Bread$1.00
- 2oz Ranch$0.75
- 2oz Blue Cheese$0.75
- 2oz Vinigeratte$0.75
- 2oz Caesar$0.75
- 2oz Pepperoncini's$0.75
- 2oz Garlic Aioli$1.00
- 4 Piece of Baguettes$1.00