POW Restaurant
Food
ENTREES
- SHRIMP & GRITS$21.00
Jumbo shrimp with chicken sausages, tomatoes & scallions over souterhn creamy cheesy grits and cajun cream sauce
- CATFISH & GRITS$20.00
Cajun fried served over southern creamy cheesy grits and Cajun cream sauce. Served with 2 eggs any style and toast.
- SALMON & GRITS$25.00
Cajun fried or blackend salmon filets served over southern creamy cheesy grits with 2 eggs (any style) and toast.
- LAMB CHOP & GARLIC PARMESAN POTATOES$28.00
3 Rosemary garlic butter lambchops served over garlic parmesan potatoes with 2 eggs (anystyle) and toast.
- VG BREAKFAST PLATE$13.00
Choice of 2 pork sausage, 2 chicken sausage or 3 bacon strips, 2 eggs (any style) and creamy cheesy grits with toast.
- CHICKEN & WAFFLE$19.00
3 Golden Soutern Fried Wings and Original Sweet Cream Waffle
- CAJUN FRIED WINGS PLATTER$22.00
3 Cajun Fried chicken wings served over spicy collard greens (cooked in turkey) and candied yams (can substitute for 2 fried catfish)
- POW BREAKFAST OMELETTE$11.00
3 Eggs, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cheese (choice of american or cheddar)
- SALMON CROQUETTES$14.00
2 Salmon croquettes served with soutern creamy cheesy grits and 2 eggs (any style) and toast
- LOBSTER & CONCH FRITTER WAFFLE$42.00
Cajun Fried Lobster On Top Of A Seasoned Concky Conch Fritter with spicy sarachi drizzle.
WAFFLES
- ORIGINAL WAFFLES$10.00
OrigInal Sweet Cream Waffle with powder sugar and whipped cream
- CHOCOLATE CHIP WAFFLE$11.00
OrigInal Sweet Cream Waffle with, chocolate chips, powder sugar and whipped cream
- BLUEBERRY WAFFLE$11.00
Original Sweet Cream Waffle with blue berries, powder sugar and whipped cream.
- FRUITY PEBBLES WAFFLE$11.00
Original Sweet Cream Waffle with fruity pebble cereal, powder sugar and whipped cream.
- PECAN WAFFLES$11.00
Original Sweet Cream Waffle with pecan, powder sugar and whipped cream.
- BIRTHDAY CAKE WAFFLE$11.00
Original Sweet Cream Waffle with cupcake sprinkles, powder sugar, sprinkles and whipped cream.
PANCAKES
- BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$10.00
2 fluffy Buttermilk pancakes and sweet cream butter
- BLUEBERRY PANCAKES$11.00
2 fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with blueberries and sweet cream butter
- CHOCOLATE CHIPS PANCAKES$11.00
2 fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips and sweet cream butter
- FRUITY PEBBLES PANCAKES$11.00
2 fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with fruity pebbles cereal and sweet cream butter
- BIRTHDAY CAKE PANCAKES$11.00
2 fluffy Buttermilk pancakes with birthday sprinkles and sweet cream butter
- 1/2 order BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$6.00
1 Fluffy Buttermilk pancake
SPECIALTY WAFFLE
- PEACH COBBLER WAFFLE$13.00
Original sweet cream waffle top with homemade warm peach cobbler topping and graham cracker crumbles
- STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE WAFFLE$13.00
Original sweet cream waffle top with homemade strawberry shortcake glaze with real strawberries topping
- BANANA PUDDING WAFFLE$13.00
Original sweet cream waffle top with homemade banana pudding cream, real banana and vanilla wafer crumbles
SIDES
- SKILLET MAC AND CHEESE$11.00
5 Cheese mac&cheese in a skillet to eat alone or share
- SPICY COLLARD GREENS$5.00
Spicy collards greens slow cooked in turkey meat
- HOMEFRIES$4.00
Seasoned Potatoes, onions and peppers sauteed in olive oil
- GRITS$4.00
Soutern Creamy Cheesy Grits
- CANDIED YAMS$5.00
Sweet buttery candied sweet pototes
- WING$3.00
Southern Fried Wing
- 2 PORK SAUSAGES$5.00
Pork Sausage
- 2 CHICKEN SAUSAGES$5.00
Chicken Sauage
- 3 BACON STRIPS$5.00
3 crispy bacon strip
- 2 EGGS (ANY STYLE)$4.00
2 egss cooked any style of choice
- EGG WHITES$6.00
Egg whites (any style)
- 16 oz OF PORK SOUSE (Saturday & Sunday Only)$12.00
Pork souse
Bar
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequilla
- 1942$25.00
- Casamigo Blanco$10.00
- Casamigo Reposado$13.00
- Deleon Anejo$13.00
- Deleon Blanco$8.00
- Don Julio Anejo$13.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Patron Reposado$10.00
- Patron Silver$7.00
- DBL Don Julio$20.00
- DBL Deleon Blanco$16.00
- DBL Deleon Anejo$26.00
- DBL Patron Reposado$20.00
- DBL Patron Silver$14.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$20.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$26.00
- DBL 1942$50.00