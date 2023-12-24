Bower Lodge 3900 N Wolf Creek Dr
Coffee
Coffee & Drinks 12oz
- Drip (12oz)$3.00
Ask your barista what's fresh
- Espresso (12oz)$3.50
Golden crema double shot
- Americano (12oz)$4.00
Espresso with hot water
- Cortado (12oz)$4.00
Espresso with equal parts steamed milk
- Cappuccino (12oz)$4.50
Espresso topped with frothed milk
- Latte (12oz)$4.50
Espresso with steamed milk
- Mocha (12oz)$4.75
Espresso with steamed chocolate milk
- Chai Latte (12oz)$5.50
Chai tea with steamed milk
- Matcha Latte (12oz)$5.50
Traditional Japanese green tea with steamed milk
- Hot Chocolate (12oz)$4.75
Steamed chocolate milk
- London Fog$4.00
Traditional earl grey tea with honey and milk of your choice
- Espresso Tonic$5.00
Chilled espresso over bubbly tonic water
- Lavender Latte$5.00
Colorful latte with espresso, milk of choice, and a touch of lavendar
- Bower Latte$6.00
ask your barista
Coffee & Drinks 16oz
- Drip (16oz)$3.75
- Americano (16oz)$4.50
- Cortado (16oz)$4.50
- latte (16oz)$5.00
- Mocha (16oz)$5.25
- Chai Latte (16oz)$6.00
- Matcha Latte (16oz)$6.00
- Hot Chocolate (16oz)$5.00
Pizza
Pizza Station
- Hippie Pie$22.00
Basil pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, mushrooms, red onions, pickled fresno peppers (VEG)
- Cubano$24.00
Pulled pork, bacon, cornichons, dijon crema, pickled shallots, havarti, cilantro
- Ricotta$20.00
Tomatoes, whipped ricotta, prosciutto, arugula, hot honey
- Funky Funghi$23.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, blue cheese, mushrooms, shallots, garlic confit (VEG)
- Pepperoni$17.00
Tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan
- Margherita$14.00
Tomatoes, mozzarella basil and heirloom cherry tomatoes (VEG)
- Special Pie
Please ask your server