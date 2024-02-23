Luckeys Woodsman - Powder House
Basecamp
- Mountain Nachos$19.00
pork carnitas, woodsman beans, white cheddar beer cheese, pico, charred jalapeño, arugula pesto, stellar sauce, cotija
- Mountain Nachos - SML$12.00
pork carnitas, woodsman beans, camper queso, pico, charred jalapeño, arugula pesto, stellar sauce, cotija
- Truffle Fries (SML)$9.00
- Fries (Large)$10.00
- Fries (sml)$8.00
- Truffle Fries (Large)$11.00
- Chicken Sendies$15.00
eight pieces of chicken, battered and fried, served with fries.
Cold Boxes
- Wanderlust Wrap$16.00
natural turkey, Hill Meat co. bacon, white cheddar, pesto aioli, tomato, shaved kale & onion, Mama Lil's peppers on a tortilla.
- Expedition Wrap$16.00
whiskey BBQ PNW pulled chicken or tempeh, five spice roasted squash, chipotle aioli, red cabbage, white cheddar on a tortilla.
- Brutus Salad$15.00
a vegan spin on the classic — massaged kale, brutus dressing, cashew parm, crostini, charred lemon
- Brutus Salad - SML$8.00
a vegan spin on the classic — massaged kale, brutus dressing, cashew parm, crostini, charred lemon
- Wildfire Wrap$16.00
sriracha PNW chicken, forbidden rice, roasted jalapeño, rattlesnake cheddar, mango habanero aioli, red cabbage, tomato and butter leaf on a tortilla.
Local Ranch Burgers
- Home Grown$15.00
whiskey caramelized onions, white cheddar, house-made ranch, 1/3lb patty, living butter leaf, tomato, brioche bun. Our burgers come from Splitting Aces Ranch in Prineville Oregon, local pasture raised, 100% grass fed and finished, no hormones beef.
- Backpackers Delight$20.00
foraged huckleberry elderberry compote, gorgonzola, bacon, pesto aioli. 1/3lb patty, living butter leaf, tomato, brioche bun. Our burgers come from Splitting Aces Ranch in Prineville Oregon, local pasture raised, 100% grass fed and finished, no hormones beef.
- Munch Wrap Supreme$18.00
ghost pepper cheddar, 1/3lb patty, camper queso, tortilla chips, pico, shredded butter leaf, mango habanero aioli, wrapped in a tortilla. Our burgers come from Splitting Aces Ranch in Prineville Oregon, local pasture raised, 100% grass fed and finished, no hormones beef.
- Woodsman$18.00
bacon, white cheddar, chipotle bbq, fried onions, 1/3lb patty, living butter leaf, tomato, brioche bun. Our burgers come from Splitting Aces Ranch in Prineville Oregon, local pasture raised, 100% grass fed and finished, no hormones beef.
- Forager$18.00
charred wild mushrooms, goat chèvre, balsamic reduction, pesto aioli. 1/3lb patty, living butter leaf, tomato, brioche bun. Our burgers come from Splitting Aces Ranch in Prineville Oregon, local pasture raised, 100% grass fed and finished, no hormones beef.
- Powder House Smash$12.00
1/4lb smash patty, house-made white american, grilled onions, dill pickle slaw, chipotle aioli, bun.
Hot Kits
- Lumberjack$19.00
midnight brisket, forbidden rice, woodsman beans, arugula pesto, cotija, chipotle aioli, charred sprouts & radishes
- Camp Mac$15.00
whiskey caramelized onions, peas, camper queso and toast
- Sasquash$18.00
whiskey BBQ PNW pulled chicken, forbidden rice, five spice roasted squash, chipotle aioli, papitas, spiraled zucchini salad
Little Buck
- White Cheddar Mac$11.00
served with choice of fresh veggies or fries
- Cheese Burger$12.00
served with choice of fresh veggies or fries
- PB & J Roll Up$7.00
served with choice of fresh veggies or fries
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
- Lil Popcorn Chicken$10.00
eight pieces of chicken, battered and fried, served with fries.
Sides & Snacks
Add Ons
Mom's Pie
Breakfast Burritos
- Forager Burrito$15.00
cottage potatoes, goat chèvre, charred wild mushrooms, salsa verde, black beans, pesto aioli, scrambled cage free eggs wrapped in a tortilla.
- Mountain Man$15.00
cottage potatoes, Tillamook white cheddar, Hill Meat co. bacon, salsa verde, black beans, chipotle aioli, scrambled cage free eggs wrapped in a tortilla.
- Its All Gravy$14.00
buttermilk biscuits, wild mushroom sausage gravy, Hill Meat Co. bacon, scrambled cage free eggs wrapped in a tortilla.
- Scout$10.00
cottage potatoes, Tillamook white cheddar, scrambled cage free eggs wrapped in a tortilla.
- Trailblazer$16.00
- Send It$17.00
chicken sendies, buttermilk biscuits, wild mushroom gravy, Hill meat co. bacon, scrambled eggs, wrapped in a tortilla
N/A Beverage
- Diet Pepsi$2.00
- Fresh Lemonade$3.00
- Pepsi$2.00
- Gingerade Mate$4.00
Big Island
- RootBeer$3.00
Steelhead Brewing
- Lemoncocco$3.00
Lemon coconut water
- Kombucha$4.00
Happy Valley
- H2O - Liquid Death$3.00
- Soda Water/Tea - Liquid Death$3.00
- Albis - CBD$5.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Hot Cocoa$3.00
- King Kola Ultra Pop - Boneyard$3.00
- Grape Ultra Pop - Boneyard$3.00