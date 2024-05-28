Power House Food Hall
Choose Your Dish
- Taquitos$8.00
Topped with Lettuce, Cilantro Crema, & Cotija
- Burritos$10.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Choice of Bean, Seasoned Rice, Cheese, & Cilantro Crema
- Quesadillas$10.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Mixed Cheese, Folded and Grilled.
- Burrito Bowl$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream & Pico De Gallo
- Crunchwrap$11.00
Grilled tortilla filled with Mexican blend cheese, crunchy tortilla, lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream. Available with a protein if selected.
- Taco Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with black beans, cheese, pico de Gallo and salsa ranch dressing. Protein available upon request.
- Quesarito$12.00
Burrito filled with your choice of protein, rice, black beans, sour cream and topped with rich and creamy queso
- Order of 3 Tacos$8.00
3 flour tortillas filled with sour cream, lettuce, cheese. Add any protein of your choice.
- Trash Can Nachos$15.00
Sides
- Birria Consomé$2.00
- Chips & Guacamole$7.00
- Chips & Queso$7.00
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Chips & Spicy Salsa$6.00
- Churros$6.00
- Quesabirria$4.50
- Side of Black Beans$3.00
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Side of Guacamole$4.00
- Side of Queso$4.00
- Side of Salsa$3.00
- Side of Spicy Salsa$3.00
- Side of Chips$3.00
- Single Taco$4.00
- Street Corn$5.00
Beverages
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Half Tea Half Lemonade$4.00
- Jarritos - Fruit Punch$4.00
- Jarritos - Grapefruit$4.00
- Jarritos - Lime$4.00
- Jarritos - Mandarin$4.00
- Jarritos - Mango$4.00
- Jarritos - Pineapple$4.00
- Jarritos - Strawberry$4.00
- Jarritos - Watermelon$4.00
- Mountain Dew$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Pepsi Zero$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Sweet Tea$4.00
- Water$2.25
Power House Food Hall Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 233-0800
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM