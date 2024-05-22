Powerhouse Food Hall
Choose Your Dish
- Taquitos
Topped with Lettuce, Cilantro Crema, & Cotija$8.00
- Burritos
Flour Tortilla Filled with Choice of Bean, Seasoned Rice, Cheese, & Cilantro Crema$10.00
- Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla Filled with Mixed Cheese, Folded and Grilled.$10.00
- Burrito Bowl
Romaine Lettuce, Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream & Pico De Gallo$10.00
- Crunchwrap
Grilled tortilla filled with Mexican blend cheese, crunchy tortilla, lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream. Available with a protein if selected.$11.00
- Taco Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with black beans, cheese, pico de Gallo and salsa ranch dressing. Protein available upon request.$10.00
- Quesarito
Burrito filled with your choice of protein, rice, black beans, sour cream and topped with rich and creamy queso$12.00
- Order of 3 Tacos
3 flour tortillas filled with sour cream, lettuce, cheese. Add any protein of your choice.$8.00
- Trash Can Nachos$15.00
Sides
- Birria Consomé$2.00
- Chips & Guacamole$7.00
- Chips & Queso$7.00
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Chips & Spicy Salsa$6.00
- Churros$6.00
- Quesabirria$4.50
- Side of Black Beans$3.00
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Side of Guacamole$4.00
- Side of Queso$4.00
- Side of Salsa$3.00
- Side of Spicy Salsa$3.00
- Side of Chips$3.00
- Single Taco$4.00
- Street Corn$5.00
Beverages
Powerhouse Food Hall Location and Hours
(803) 233-0800
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 8AM