Praeliza Fusion Kitchen LLC 343 E 3rd St
Gnocchi
Fresh Italian Gnocchi
Potato dumplings served with your choice of classic sauce.
Gnocchi with Curry Butter Sauce and Tandoori Chicken
Fresh Italian gnocchi served in a rich and savory sauce made with tomatoes, onions, and aromatic Indian spices. Served with Tandoori Chicken.
Gnocchi Beef Stroganoff
Gnocchi served with small pieces of beef fillet in a sour cream sauce with onions and mushrooms.
Gnocchi Shrimp Scampi
Gnocchi served with shrimp with a combination of butter sauce and lemon reduction with fresh herbs.
Shawarma Wraps
Sandwiches
Tandoori Chicken Burger
Chicken thigh marinated in south Asian spice and yogurt cooked in a clay oven served on a burger bun with mint and tamarind sauce topped with cucumber, tomato, and red onion.
Kerala Fusion Beef Roll
Beef slow roasted in a mixture of spices, onion, curry leaves, and coconut slivers fried in coconut oil and wrapped in thin flatbread
Tandoori Chicken Roll
Boneless chicken thigh and breast pieces marinated in yogurt and south Asian spices wrapped in flatbread.
Padesi Sandwich
Slices of marinated meats served with vegetables on soft leavened Turkish bread.
Fried Beef Sandwich
Deep fried rice flour pancake with crushed coconut, onion, and cumin seeds filled with slow roasted beef.
Pork Belly Gua Bao
Circular shaped steamed bun filled with tender pork belly, cilantro, and picked vegetables in the style of tacos.
Bangkok Chicken Gua Bao
Circular shaped steamed bun filled with Bangkok chicken, green onions, and shredded vegetables.
Cauliflower Wings Gua Bao
Circular shaped steamed bun filled with marinated cauliflower, green onions, and shredded vegetables.
Sides
Desserts
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pita
Crispy pita chips tossed with cinnamon sugar.
Smores Pie
Homemade pie with a graham cracker crust with toasted marshmallows, chocolate ganache, and fresh raspberries and strawberries.
Fried Cheesecake Bites
Cheesecake wrapped in filo pastry and deep fried. Served with ice cream, chocolate sauce, and fresh strawberries and raspberries.
Chocolate Covered Cheesecake Bites
Chocolate covered cheesecake bites served with cheesecake ice cream and fresh fruit