Gnocchi

Fresh Italian Gnocchi

$12.00

Potato dumplings served with your choice of classic sauce.

Gnocchi with Curry Butter Sauce and Tandoori Chicken

$15.00

Fresh Italian gnocchi served in a rich and savory sauce made with tomatoes, onions, and aromatic Indian spices. Served with Tandoori Chicken.

Gnocchi Beef Stroganoff

$15.00

Gnocchi served with small pieces of beef fillet in a sour cream sauce with onions and mushrooms.

Gnocchi Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Gnocchi served with shrimp with a combination of butter sauce and lemon reduction with fresh herbs.

Shawarma Wraps

Shawarma Chicken Roll

$12.00

South Indian version of layered flatbread filled with shawarma chicken, fusion sauce, and vegetables.

Shawarma Lamb Roll

$12.00

South Indian version of layered flatbread filled with shawarma lamb, fusion sauce, and vegetables.

Sandwiches

Tandoori Chicken Burger

$13.00

Chicken thigh marinated in south Asian spice and yogurt cooked in a clay oven served on a burger bun with mint and tamarind sauce topped with cucumber, tomato, and red onion.

Kerala Fusion Beef Roll

$10.00

Beef slow roasted in a mixture of spices, onion, curry leaves, and coconut slivers fried in coconut oil and wrapped in thin flatbread

Tandoori Chicken Roll

$10.00

Boneless chicken thigh and breast pieces marinated in yogurt and south Asian spices wrapped in flatbread.

Padesi Sandwich

$10.00

Slices of marinated meats served with vegetables on soft leavened Turkish bread.

Fried Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Deep fried rice flour pancake with crushed coconut, onion, and cumin seeds filled with slow roasted beef.

Pork Belly Gua Bao

$8.00

Circular shaped steamed bun filled with tender pork belly, cilantro, and picked vegetables in the style of tacos.

Bangkok Chicken Gua Bao

$8.00

Circular shaped steamed bun filled with Bangkok chicken, green onions, and shredded vegetables.

Cauliflower Wings Gua Bao

$6.00

Circular shaped steamed bun filled with marinated cauliflower, green onions, and shredded vegetables.

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Tofu

$4.00

Tofu cut into thin slices and fried in oil served with Asian dipping sauces.

Classic Pita and Homemade Hummus

$4.00

Pita bread served with delicious homemade hummus.

Desserts

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pita

$4.00

Crispy pita chips tossed with cinnamon sugar.

Smores Pie

$4.00

Homemade pie with a graham cracker crust with toasted marshmallows, chocolate ganache, and fresh raspberries and strawberries.

Fried Cheesecake Bites

$8.00

Cheesecake wrapped in filo pastry and deep fried. Served with ice cream, chocolate sauce, and fresh strawberries and raspberries.

Chocolate Covered Cheesecake Bites

$8.00

Chocolate covered cheesecake bites served with cheesecake ice cream and fresh fruit

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Fresh Lemonade

$1.00

Fresh Pineapple Lemonade

$1.00