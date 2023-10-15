Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Favorites

French Toast

$7.99

2 Slices of French Toast served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Iowa Farmer's Breakfast

$11.99

2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Toast, and Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

One Egg

$6.49

1 Egg, Toast, and Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Two Eggs

$10.99

2 Eggs, Toast, and Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Pancake Breakfast

$9.99

2 Pancakes served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Biscuits and Gravy

A-La-Carte

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Side of Gravy

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

Breakfast Meats

3 Slices of Bacon

$4.99

3 Sausage Links

$4.99

2 Slices of Ham

$4.99

Lunch Menu

Appetizers

Fresh Ribbon Cut Chips

$8.95

Fried Portobello Mushrooms

$9.95

Cream Cheese & Jalapeno Stuffed Nachos

$8.95Out of stock

Onion Rings

$9.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Fried chicken wings with buffalo sauce

Burgers

American Burger

$13.95

Burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a choice of 1 side.

Iowa Burger

$16.95

Burger topped with honey ham, bacon, bacon cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon jam. Served with a choice of 1 side.

Sandwiches

Prairie Rose Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast served with honey mustard BBQ sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, diced tomato, and chopped bacon. Served on a broiche bun and choice of 1 side

Toasted Turkey BLT

$13.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on Texas toast. Served with a choice of 1 side.

Toasted Club

$15.95

Honey ham, turkey, roast beef, cheddar cheese, bruschetta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sweet mustard sauce on toasted flatbread. Served with a choice of 1 side.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled or fried tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with a choice of 1 side.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.95

Reuben on Marble Rye

$13.95

Baskets

Fish Basket

$14.95

Breaded and deep fried pollock served with tarter sauce and coleslaw.

Haystack

$12.95

French Fries topped with shredded cheese, tomato, a crumbled burger, and served with a side of lettuce and our signature house sauce. A burger and fries without the bun.

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Tender, lightly breaded chicken tenders fried until crispy. Served with a choice of dipping sauce and 1 side.

Wraps/Salads

Salad Bar

$4.95+

Chicken Bacon

$14.95

Breaded or grilled chicken breast served on fresh lettuce with diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, chopped bacon, and a choice of dressing.

Pizzas

Meat Galore 12" Flatbread

$18.95

Meat Galore 16" Pizza

$21.95

Supreme 12" Flatbread

$18.95

Supreme 16" Pizza

$21.95

Chicken Alfredo 12" Flatbread

$13.95

Chicken Alfredo 16" Pizza

$16.95

Cheese 12" Flatbread

$13.95

Cheese 16" Pizza

$16.95

Additional Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Ribbon Cut Chips

$3.00

Cheeseballs

$3.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

1-Trip Salad Bar

$4.95

Sauce

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$9.95

Ribbon Cut Potato Chips

$8.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Cream Cheese & Jalapeno Stuffed Nachos

$8.95Out of stock

Salad Bar

$5.95+

Specialty Entrees

Prime Rib Special

$34.95

Served with a baked potato, vegetable, and Texas Toast

Filet

$34.95

Tender 8 oz. filet grilled to order. Locally raised beef. (Well done may be butterflied)

Ribeye

$28.95

Tender 12 oz. ribeye grilled to order. Locally raised beef.

Steak DeBurgos

$36.95

Tender juicy barbequed pork ribs

Bar-B-Que Ribs

$19.95

Iowa Smoked Pork Chop

$23.95

Delicious 10 oz. smoked pork chop with natural flavors

Salmon

$23.95

Grilled 8 oz. salmon drizzled with lemon pepper butter

Prairie Rose Chicken

$22.95

8 oz. grilled chicken breast, placed on a bed of leaf lettuce, topped with pepper jack cheese, diced tomatoes and chopped bacon. Honey barbeque sauce on the side

Alfredo

$11.95

Homemade alfredo served over fettuccini

Burgers

American Burger

$14.95

Burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Rathbun Burger

$18.95

Burger topped with provolone cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, ranch, and tasty Barbeque sauce on the side.

Island View Burger

$18.95

Burger topped with fried portobello mushrooms, your choice pepperjack or provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto sauce.

Additional Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Sauce

Salads

Steak & Bleu

$17.95

Seasoned Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Caesar

$14.95

Pizza

Meat Galore

$18.95+

Supreme

$18.95+

Chicken Alfredo

$15.95+

Cheese

$14.95+

Drink Menu

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Doc 360

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Tequila, orange liqueur, lime, and optional sweetener

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Made with America's favorite: Zing Zang's Bloody Mary Mix and Worcestershire sauce Can be made with no alcohol

Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Vodka, orange liqueur, lemon juice, and simple syrup, shaken and served up

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Made with America's favorite: Zing Zang's Bloody Mary Mix and Worcestershire sauce Can be made with no alcohol

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, lime juice, shaken and served up Carrie Bradshaw's favorite drink

Piña Colada

$10.00

Rum, coconut pineapple juice, blended and served in a hurricane glass Can be made with no alcohol

Elsie's Manhattan

$10.00

Rye, sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters, served up with a Luxardo cherry Named for the Fenton family matriarch's favorite drink, Elsie's Manhattan is traditionally made with rye whiskey, which can be substituted for bourbon for a sweeter flavor.

Daiquiri

$10.00

White rum, simple syrup, lime A favorite of Ernest Hemingway and JFK

Mule

$10.00

Liquor, lime, ginger beer Vodka - Moscow Mule Bourbon - Kentucky Mule Gin - London Mule Rum - Island Mule

Collins

$10.00

Liquor (traditionally gin), lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda, served over ice.

Martini

$10.00

Gin or vodka, dry vermouth, garnish, served up with an olive or twist of lemon

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Whiskey, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, served over ice with a Luxardo cherry and an orange peel

Margarita

$10.00

Tequila, orange liqueur, lime, and optional sweetener

French Gimlet

$10.00

Gin, St. Germain (elderflower liqueur), and lime

Liquor

Well (Tito's)

$6.50

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff Apple

$7.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$7.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00

Smirnoff Cranberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Ketel One Peach and Orange Blossom

$8.50

Gray Goose

$11.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Well (Sailor Jerry)

$6.50

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Oakheart

$7.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.50

Well (Jaurez Silver)

$6.50+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Sauza Gold

$7.00

Cazadores

$7.50

Hornitos

$9.50

Patron Citronage

$10.00

1800

$11.00

Patron

$16.00

Black Velvet Caramel

$6.50+

Bushmills

$9.50+

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$14.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$16.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00+

Canadian Club

$6.50+

Crown Royal

$8.50+

Crown Peach

$8.50+

Crown Apple

$8.50+

Dewars Scotch

$9.50+

Colonel E.H. Taylor

$40.50+

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$11.00+

Glenfarclas

$18.00+

Glenlivet Double Oak

$22.00+

Glenlivet Aged 12 Years

$19.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.50+

Jameson

$9.00+

J&B

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.50+

Well (Seagram's 7)

$6.50+

Evan Williams

$6.50+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Templeton Rye

$9.50+

Wild Turkey

$8.50+

Chivas Regal

$12.50+

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+

Grande Marnier

$14.50+

Christian Brothers

$6.50+

Courvoiser

$12.00+

B & B

$13.50+

Cointreu

$13.50+

Cherry Pucker

$6.50+

Grape Pucker

$6.50+

Watermelon Pucker

$6.50+

DiAmore Amaretto

$6.50+

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.50+

Dr. McGillicuddy's Peach Schnapps

$6.50+

Jagermeister

$9.50+

Romana Sambucha

$9.00+

Rumpleminze Peppermint Schnapps

$9.00+

St.Germain

$7.00+

Five O'Clock

$3.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.50

Wine

House (Canyon Road)

$7.00+

Austin Hope

$90.00

Bottle only

Anthology

$100.00

Bottle only

Kendall Jackson

$16.00+

Robert Mondavi

$15.00+

Robert Mondavi Monterray County

$60.00

Bottle only

Artemis

$160.00

Bottle only

Silver Oak

$180.00

Bottle only

Line 39

$9.00+

Simi

$62.00

Bottle only

Cooper and Thief

$80.00

Bottle only

House (Canyon Road)

$7.00+

Columbia

$13.00+

Northstar

$80.00

Bottle only

Decoy

$17.00+

Noble Vines 181

$14.00+

Simi

$60.00

Bottle only

Robert Mondavi Private Selection

$14.00+

Thorn

$140.00

House (Canyon Road)

$7.00+

Brewer Clifton

$140.00

Louis Jadot

$60.00

Bottle only

MacMurray

$65.00

Bottle only

The Seeker

$15.00+

Meiomi

$13.00+

Byron

$145.00

Bottle only

Simi Rebel Cask Prohibition Blend

$65.00

LTC Chateau Les Trois Croix

$75.00

Quest

$80.00

Rowen

$120.00

Chateau La Nerthe Les Cassagnes Cotes du Rhone Villages

$150.00

Dérange

$200.00

Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico

$18.00+

Banfi Chianti Classico Riserva

$15.00+

Tenuta di Arcen Chianti Classico

$60.00

Nipozzano Chianti Rufina

$120.00

1895

$11.00+

Catena

$70.00

Proximo

$17.00+

Saldo

$65.00

Ravenswood

$8.00+

Bogel

$8.00+

Copain Les Voisins

$90.00

Franciscan

$13.00+

Wente Morning Fog

$12.00+

The Snitch

$65.00

Simi

$15.00+

Louis Jadot Steel

$17.00+

Byron

$75.00

Proverb

$13.00+

House (Canyon Road)

$7.00+

Blindfold

$70.00

Evolution: Luck? Intention?

$13.00+

Crane Lake

$6.00+

Starling

$8.00+

Ste Chateau Michelle

$9.00+

August Kessler

$13.00+

Ruffino Moscato D'Asti

$17.00+

Umberto Fiore Moscato D'Asti

$14.00+

Simi Dry Rosé

$12.00+

Studio by Miraval

$14.00+

Meiomi

$17.00+

Dark Horse Brut

$11.00+

Yulupa Cuvee Brut

$14.00+

La Marca Prosecco

$17.00+

Fairbanks White Port

$6.00+

Beer & Cider

Heineken (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Goose Island 312 Wheat Ale

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Redd's Apple Ale

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Busch Light

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Blue Moon Belgian Wheat Ale

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Ruthie Exile Gold Lager

$6.00

Fishback & Stephenson First Crush: Watermelon Hard Apple Cider

$11.00

Fishback & Stephenson Coyote Verde: Green Apple Hard Cider

$11.00

Fishback & Stephenson Peach Passion: Peach and Passionfruit Hard Apple Cider

$11.00

Wilson's Cider - Honeycrisp

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Mahalo Pineapple Radler

$8.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.00

Big Grove Summer Jam Sour

$8.00

Big Grove Easy Eddie

$6.00

Big Grove Citrus Surfer

$6.00

Big Moon Belgian White

$6.00

Peace Tree Red Rambler

$6.00

Guinness (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00+

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00+

Blue Moon Belgian Wheat Ale

$6.00+

Guinness

$6.00+

Bud Light

$5.00+

Modelo Especial

$5.00+

Ruthie Exile

$6.00+

Wilson's Cider - Honeycrisp

$7.00+

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Seltzer/Canned Cocktails

NÜTRL

$8.00

Zing Zang Mango Margarita

$10.00

Zing Zang Margarita

$10.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Long Drink - Zero Sugar (Gin)

$6.00

Long Drink - Cranberry (Gin)

$6.00

Austin Cocktails Mojito

$10.00

Austin Cocktails Ruby Red

$10.00

White Claw

$5.00

Kids' Menu

Entrees

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99