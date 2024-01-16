Prati Italia 4972 Big Island Dr
Lunch Menu
Starters
- Fontina Meatballs$13.00
Beef & Fontina Meatballs, Polenta, marinara, basil, toasted garlic crumble
- Truffle- Parm Fries$12.00
Truffle Aiolli
- Garlic Bread$8.00
Housemade Ricotta, Olive Tapenade
- Cheese Curds$9.00
Whipped Garlic & Arrabbiata Sauce
- Brussel App$13.00
- GF Bread Service
- GF Bread Refill$4.50
- Bread Refill$3.50
- Side crostini$1.50
- Condiments
Salads
- House Salad$12.00
Assorted Local Greens, Asiago, Cucumber, Marinated Chickpeas, Olives,Pickled Onions, Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Garlic Crumble, White Anchovy, Parmigiano
- Power Bowl$13.00
Kale, Avocado, Brussels Sprouts, Marinated Chickpeas, Almond Salsa, Pickled Cauliflower & Red Onions, Local Roasted Mushrooms, Lemon Vinaigrette
Pizza
- Caprese$22.00
marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic glaze, fresh basil
- Quinn$26.00
local roasted mushrooms, garlic cream, mozzarella, Fontina, truffle oil, chives
- Sausage and Pepperoni$24.00
tomato sauce, Parmigiano, Asiago, mozzarella
- Veggie$23.00
shaved Brussel’s sprouts, Gorgonzola dolce, vanilla onions, balsamic reduction
- Godfather$26.00
salami, soppressatta, abruzzese, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, Asiago, Parmigiano, Calabrian chili crunch
- Cheese Pizza$14.00
Pasta
- Ravioli$25.00
housemade ricotta, fontina, Parmigiano, rosato sauce, Calabrian chili crunch
- LT Ravioli$16.00
housemade ricotta, fontina, Parmigiano, rosato sauce, Calabrian chili crunch
- The Sugo$26.00
pork & beef sugo, campanelle pasta, oregano, Parmigiano
- LT Sugo$17.00
pork & beef sugo, campanelle pasta, oregano, Parmigiano
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$25.00
beef & Fontina meatballs, tomato-butter sauce, toasted garlic crumble
- LT Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
beef & Fontina meatballs, tomato-butter sauce, toasted garlic crumble
- LT Sugo$17.00
pork & beef sugo, campanelle pasta, oregano, Parmigiano
- The Sugo$26.00
pork & beef sugo, campanelle pasta, oregano, Parmigiano
- Lasagna$26.00
- Keep it simple$22.00
- LT Keep it simple$14.00
Lunch Entrees
- Steak & Eggs$26.00
4oz Filet Mignon, Parmigiano fries, braised shallots, Gorgonzola butter, Green Beans
- Arctic Salmon$21.00
whipped potatoes, sautéed spinach, lemon-garlic butter, pesto
- Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
- Scramble Plate$15.00
- Breakfast Bowl$15.00
- Shrimp & Grits$19.00
- LT Chicken Parmesean$19.00
marinara, three-cheese blend, fettuccine alfredo
Sandwich
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
marinara, three-cheese blend, garlic butter brioche bun, side Caesar salad
- Ham & Cheese Press$16.00
fig compote, balsamic glaze, toasted pepita, tomatoes, arugula on ciabatta, side Caesar salad
- Meatball Sub$16.00
pepperoni, soppressata, capicola, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion & red wine vinaigrette on sliced ciabatta, side Caesar salad
Sides
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Salumi & Cheese$22.00
Selection of Cheese and Cured Meats
- Burrata$16.00
Fig Compote, Crispy Prosciutto, balsamic glaze, toasted pepita, micro basil
- Fontina Meatballs$13.00
Beef & Fontina Meatballs, Polenta, marinara, basil, toasted garlic crumble
- Truffle- Parm Fries$12.00
Truffle Aiolli
- Garlic Bread$8.00
Housemade Ricotta, Olive Tapenade
- Fritto Misto$16.00
Calamari, Shrimp, Lemon, Olives, Pickled Cauliflower, Marinara, whipped lemon-garlic sauce
- Cheese Curds$9.00
Whipped Garlic & Arrabbiata Sauce
- Suppli$13.00
Crispy Aborio Rice, Mozzarella, Provolone, Marinara
- Mussels$15.00
White Wine, Shallots, Thyme, Garlic Bread
- Truffle Aioli$1.50
- GF Bread Service
- GF Bread Refill$4.50
- Bread Refill$3.50
- Brussel App$13.00
- Pimento Cheese$7.00
- Side crostini$1.50
Salads
- House Salad$12.00
Assorted Local Greens, Asiago, Cucumber, Marinated Chickpeas, Olives,Pickled Onions, Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Garlic Crumble, White Anchovy, Parmigiano
- Power Bowl$13.00
Kale, Avocado, Brussels Sprouts, Marinated Chickpeas, Almond Salsa, Pickled Cauliflower & Red Onions, Local Roasted Mushrooms, Lemon Vinaigrette
Pizza
- Caprese$22.00
marinated tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic glaze, fresh basil
- Quinn$26.00
local roasted mushrooms, garlic cream, mozzarella, Fontina, truffle oil, chives
- Sausage and Pepperoni$24.00
tomato sauce, Parmigiano, Asiago, mozzarella
- Veggie$23.00
shaved Brussel’s sprouts, Gorgonzola dolce, vanilla onions, balsamic reduction
- Godfather$26.00
salami, soppressatta, abruzzese, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, Asiago, Parmigiano, Calabrian chili crunch
- Cheese Pizza$16.00
Pasta
- Lasagna$26.00
beef Bolognese, provolone, Parmigiano, garlic cream sauce, marinara, fresh herbs
- Veggie Spaghetti$25.00
steamed mussels, sautéed shrimp, chorizo butter, crispy shallots
- LT Veggie Spaghetti$16.00
steamed mussels, sautéed shrimp, chorizo butter, crispy shallots
- Ravioli$25.00
housemade ricotta, fontina, Parmigiano, rosato sauce, Calabrian chili crunch
- LT Ravioli$16.00
housemade ricotta, fontina, Parmigiano, rosato sauce, Calabrian chili crunch
- Gnocchi$28.00
veal cheek ragù, truffle butter, Parmigiano
- LT Gnocchi$19.00
veal cheek ragù, truffle butter, Parmigiano
- Risotto$23.00
butternut squash, local mushrooms, pepita gremolata
- LT Risotto$14.00
butternut squash, local mushrooms, pepita gremolata
- The Sugo$26.00
pork & beef sugo, campanelle pasta, oregano, Parmigiano
- LT Sugo$17.00
pork & beef sugo, campanelle pasta, oregano, Parmigiano
- Shrimp Scampi$28.00
mafaldine, garlic butter sauce, artichokes, parsley, Castelvetrano olives
- LT Shrimp Scampi$19.00
mafaldine, garlic butter sauce, artichokes, parsley, Castelvetrano olives
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$25.00
beef & Fontina meatballs, tomato-butter sauce, toasted garlic crumble
- LT Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
beef & Fontina meatballs, tomato-butter sauce, toasted garlic crumble
- Keep it simple$22.00
- LT Keep it simple$14.00
Entrees
- Chicken Parm$26.00
marinara, three-cheese blend, fettuccine alfredo
- Scallops$36.00
butternut squash purée, braised chard, nduja sausage, charred lemon-butter
- LT Scallops$28.00
butternut squash purée, braised chard, nduja sausage, charred lemon-butter
- Salmon$31.00
whipped potatoes, sautéed spinach, lemon-garlic butter, pesto
- 8oz Filet Mignon$42.00
potato gratin, green beans, Gorgonzola butter, braised shallots
- 4oz Filet Mignon$28.00
potato gratin, green beans, Gorgonzola butter, braised shallots
- Short Rib$36.00
creamy squash polenta, sautéed spinach, horseradish cream
- Tempeh Entree$23.00
red pepper agrodolce, upland cress, smoked almond salsa, charred lemon
- Cauli Steak Special$23.00
Sides
Liquor & Spirits
Prati Cocktails
- Girl From Ipanema$15.00
Flor de Caña Rum, Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, lime
- Cabs Are Here!$15.00
*St. Augustine Gin, Q Ginger Beer, muddled blueberries & cucumber, lime
- I Did Something Bad$15.00
*St. Augustine Vodka, Pavan Liqueur, housemade honey syrup, lemon
- Lampedusa Sunset$15.00
Manifest Gin, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, housemade basil & rainbow peppercorn syrup, Fee foam, lime
- Pink Panther$15.00
Wheatley Vodka, Gambino Prosecco, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, strawberry purée, lemon
- Spaghetti Western$15.00
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Fernet-Branca, Dolin Vermouth, housemade honey syrup, lemon
- Garden Goblin$15.00
Corazon Blanco Tequila, Coco Lopez, Aperol, agave, lime
- On, Like Donkey Kong$15.00
Four Roses Yellow Label Bourbon, Aperol, Cocchi Americano, Fee Brothers Whiskey Barrel-Aged Bitters
- Desperado$15.00
- Viva Limetta$15.00
- Bascillico$13.00
Classic Cocktails
Bourbon
- Angels Envy$13.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Basil Hayden's Toasted$16.00
- Blanton's Gold$60.00
- Blantons$27.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Bulleit$13.00
- E.H. Taylor$30.00
- Eagle Rare$18.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$12.00
- Four Roses$8.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$14.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$16.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$18.00
- Jefferson's$12.00
- Maker's Mark 46$10.00
- Makers Mark$11.00
- Manifest Blend$14.00
- Manifest Single Barrel$16.00
- Michter's Rye$9.00
- St. Augustine "Florida Straight"$16.00
- WhistlePig Bourbon$10.00
- Wild Turkey 101$9.00
- Wild Turkey Long Branch$10.00
- Woodford$14.00
- Woodford Double Oaked$16.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Woodinville Stright 90 PR$12.00
- DBL Four Roses$16.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$28.00
- DBL Blanton's Gold$120.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$30.00
- DBL Blantons$54.00
- DBL Bulleit$26.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$36.00
- DBL E.H. Taylor$60.00
- DBL Four Roses Small Batch$32.00
- DBL Four Roses Single Barrel$28.00
- DBL Four Roses Small Batch Select$36.00
- DBL Woodford$28.00
- DBL Jefferson's$24.00
- DBL Makers Mark$22.00
- DBL Maker's Mark 46$20.00
- DBL Manifest Single Barrel$32.00
- DBL Manifest Blend$28.00
- DBL St. Augustine$30.00
- DBL Wathens$20.00
- DBL WhistlePig Bourbon$20.00
- DBL Wild Turkey 101$18.00
- DBL Wild Turkey Long Branch$20.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$28.00
- DBL Woodford Double Oaked$32.00
- DBL Woodinville Stright 90 PR$24.00
- DBL Macallan 12 Yr$38.00
Whiskey
- Belle Meade$15.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$13.00
- Chivas 12 yr$17.00
- Chivas Regal Extra$9.00
- Highwest Double Rye$12.00
- George Dickel Rye$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Gentleman's Jack$10.00
- James Oliver Rye$8.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Knob Creek Straight Rye$14.00
- Masterson's$18.00
- Nikka Whiskey$19.00
- Noah's Mill$14.00
- Laird's Applejack$8.00
- Old Overholt$8.00
- Redemption Rye$9.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Sazerac Rye$13.00
- Temptation Rye$10.00
- WhistlePig Farmstock Rye$22.00
- WhistlePig Piggy Back Rye$12.00
- WhistlePig Big Papi$18.00
- WhistlePig Roadstock$20.00
- WhistlePig Rye 10yr$18.00
- Whistlepig 12yr$24.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Bushmills 12 Yr$11.00
- Red Breast 12yr$18.00
- Lot 40 Canadian Rye$9.00
- Sexton$8.00
- Jameson Black Barrel Select Reserve$12.00
- Craigellachie Single Malt$15.00
- Dalmore 12 yr$18.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$9.00
- Old Forester$15.00
- DBL Belle Meade$30.00
- DBL Bulleit 95 Rye$26.00
- DBL Highwest Double Rye$24.00
- DBL George Dickel Rye$16.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$16.00
- DBL Gentleman's Jack$20.00
- DBL James Oliver Rye$16.00
- DBL Knob Creek$20.00
- DBL Knob Creek Straight Rye$28.00
- DBL Masterson's$36.00
- DBL Nikka Whiskey$38.00
- DBL Noah's Mill$28.00
- DBL Laird's Applejack$16.00
- DBL Old Overholt$16.00
- DBL Redemption Rye$18.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$14.00
- DBL Sazerac Rye$26.00
- DBL Temptation Rye$20.00
- DBL WhistlePig Farmstock Rye$44.00
- DBL WhistlePig Piggy Back Rye$24.00
- DBL WhistlePig Big Papi$36.00
- DBL WhistlePig Roadstock$40.00
- DBL WhistlePig Rye 10yr$36.00
- DBL Whistlepig 12yr$48.00
- DBL Crown Royal$20.00
- DBL Jameson$18.00
- DBL Bushmills 12 Yr$22.00
- DBL Red Breast 12yr$36.00
- DBL Lot 40 Canadian Rye$18.00
- DBL Sexton$16.00
- DBL Jameson Black Barrel Select Reserve$24.00
Tequila
- Avalon Anejo$10.00
- Avalon Repo$9.00
- Avalon Reserva Extra Anejo$40.00
- Bosscal$14.00
- Corazon Blanco$8.00
- Corazon Reposado$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Casamigos Repo$18.00
- Clase Azul Repo$27.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.00
- Don Julio 1942$38.00
- Herradura Ultra Anejo$20.00
- Komos Repo Rosa$30.00
- Komos Anejo Cristalino$32.00
- Komos Extra Anejo$65.00
- Milagro Silver$9.00
- Milagro Reposado$11.00
- Los Vecinos$8.00
- Mi Campo Blanco$9.00
- Milagro Silver$11.00
- Number Juan Blanco$14.00
- Number Juan Extra Anejo$28.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- DBL Corazon Blanco$16.00
- DBL Corazon Reposado$16.00
- DBL Avalon Reserva Extra Anejo$80.00
- DBL Bosscal$28.00
- DBL Avalon Anejo$20.00
- DBL Avalon Repo$18.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$20.00
- DBL Casamigos Repo$36.00
- DBL Clase Azul Repo$54.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$28.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$26.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$76.00
- DBL Herradura Ultra Anejo$40.00
- DBL Komos Repo Rosa$60.00
- DBL Komos Anejo Cristalino$64.00
- DBL Komos Extra Anejo$130.00
- DBL Milagro Silver$18.00
- DBL Milagro Reposado$22.00
- DBL Los Vecinos$16.00
- DBL Mi Campo Blanco$18.00
- DBL Milagro Silver$22.00
- DBL Number Juan Blanco$28.00
- DBL Number Juan Extra Anejo$56.00
- DBL Patron Silver$28.00
Vodka
- Absolut$8.00
- Absolut Citron$8.00
- Absolut Elyx$9.00
- Absolut Vanilla$8.00
- Belvedere$14.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Grey Goose Peach& Rosemary$12.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Manifest$8.00
- Marlin & Barrel$8.00
- Marlin & Barrel Smoked Pepper$8.00
- St. Augustine$10.00
- Stolichynaya Elit$14.00
- Wheatley$8.00
- Titos$11.00
- Wheatley$8.00
- DBL Wheatley$16.00
- DBL Absolut$16.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$16.00
- DBL Absolut Elyx$18.00
- DBL Absolut Vanilla$16.00
- DBL Belvedere$28.00
- DBL Grey Goose$24.00
- DBL Grey Goose Peach& Rosemary$24.00
- DBL Ketel One$22.00
- DBL Manifest$16.00
- DBL Marlin & Barrel$16.00
- DBL Marlin & Barrel Smoked Pepper$16.00
- DBL St. Augustine$16.00
- DBL Stolichynaya Elit$28.00
- DBL Titos$22.00
Scotch Whiskey
- Macallan 12 Yr$19.00
- Aberlour 18yr$31.00
- Balvenie 14 Caribbean Oak$26.00
- Balvenie 21 Port Wood$45.00
- Chivas Regal 12yr$12.00
- Chivas Regal Extra$9.00
- Craigellachie Single Malt$15.00
- Dalmore 12yr$15.00
- Dalmore 15yr$35.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr$20.00
- Glenfiddich 15yr$17.00
- Glenfiddich 21yr$45.00
- Glenfiddich Single Malt$12.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$17.00
- Glenmorangie 10yr$14.00
- John Barr$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Macallan 12 yr$17.00
- Macallan 15 yr$42.00
- Lossit$12.00
- Lagavullin$30.00
- Laphroaig Select$15.00
- DBL Four Roses$16.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$28.00
- DBL Blanton's Gold$120.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$30.00
- DBL Blantons$54.00
- DBL Bulleit$26.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$36.00
- DBL E.H. Taylor$60.00
- DBL Four Roses Small Batch$32.00
- DBL Four Roses Single Barrel$28.00
- DBL Four Roses Small Batch Select$36.00
- DBL Woodford$28.00
- DBL Jefferson's$24.00
- DBL Makers Mark$22.00
- DBL Maker's Mark 46$20.00
- DBL Manifest Single Barrel$32.00
- DBL Manifest Blend$28.00
- DBL St. Augustine$30.00
- DBL Wathens$20.00
- DBL WhistlePig Bourbon$20.00
- DBL Wild Turkey 101$18.00
- DBL Wild Turkey Long Branch$20.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$28.00
- DBL Woodford Double Oaked$32.00
- DBL Woodinville Stright 90 PR$24.00
- DBL Macallan 12 Yr$38.00
Rum
- Avua Cachaca Prata$11.00
- Bacardi 8yr$9.00
- Brinley Gold Shipwreck$7.00
- Captian Morgan$7.00
- Depaz$11.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Flor de Cana$8.00
- Kirk and Sweeney$12.00
- Leblon$8.00
- Mt. Gay Black Barrel$13.00
- Myers Dark$7.00
- Ron Zacapa 23yr$14.00
- Sailor Jerry$10.00
- Diplomatico$12.00
- Flor de Cana$8.00
- Goslings$8.00
- Oak & Palm$8.50
- St. Augustine Rum$9.00
- The Real McCoy$12.00
- Diplomatico Exclusiva$12.00
- DBL Flor de Cana$16.00
- DBL Bacardi 8yr$18.00
- DBL Brinley Gold Shipwreck$14.00
- DBL Captian Morgan$14.00
- DBL Depaz$22.00
- DBL Malibu$16.00
- DBL Flor de Cana$16.00
- DBL Kirk and Sweeney$24.00
- DBL Leblon$16.00
- DBL Mt. Gay Black Barrel$26.00
- DBL Myers Dark$14.00
- DBL Ron Zacapa 23yr$28.00
- DBL Sailor Jerry$20.00
- DBL Diplomatico$24.00
- DBL Goslings$16.00
- DBL Oak & Palm$18.00
- DBL St. Augustine Rum$18.00
- DBL The Real McCoy$24.00
- DBL Avua Cachaca Prata$22.00
Gin
- Bols Genever Amsterdam$9.00
- Beefeater$8.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- Manifest Gin$10.00
- Manifest FL Botanical$10.00
- Manifest Barreled$11.00
- Matrin Miller's$10.00
- Martin Miller's Westbourne$11.00
- Marin & Barrel 2ns Street$10.00
- Monkey 47 Dry$18.00
- New Amsterdam$7.00
- Plymouth$10.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- St. Augustine Gin$10.00
- The Botanist$13.00
- Uncle Val's$9.00
- Ransom Old Tom$9.00
- Tanqueray Orange$9.00
- Tanqueray Ten$12.00
- Uncle Vals Peppered$8.00
- Aviation Gin$13.00
- DBL New Amsterdam$14.00
- DBL Beefeater$16.00
- DBL Bombay Sapphire$20.00
- DBL Hendricks$20.00
- DBL Manifest Gin$20.00
- DBL Manifest FL Botanical$20.00
- DBL Manifest Barreled$22.00
- DBL Matrin Miller's$20.00
- DBL Martin Miller's Westbourne$22.00
- DBL Marin & Barrel 2ns Street$20.00
- DBL Monkey 47 Dry$36.00
- DBL Plymouth$20.00
- DBL Tanqueray$20.00
- DBL St. Augustine Gin$20.00
- DBL The Botanist$26.00
- DBL Uncle Val's$18.00
- DBL Bols Genever Amsterdam$18.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Gozio Amaretto$8.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Campari$7.00
- Chartreuse, Green$10.00
- Borghetti$8.00
- Cynar$7.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Cappelletti$7.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Montenegro$7.00
- Meletti Amaro$7.00
- Lemoncello$10.00
- Fernet-Branca$6.00
- Cynar 70$7.50
- Sambuca Romana$7.00
- Cardamaro$7.00
- Averna$7.50
- Amaro Nonino$12.00
- Baileys$7.00
- DBL Gozio Amaretto$16.00
- DBL Aperol$14.00
- DBL Campari$14.00
- DBL Chartreuse, Green$20.00
- DBL Borghetti$16.00
- DBL Cynar$14.00
- DBL Frangelico$16.00
- DBL Cappelletti$14.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$18.00
- DBL Montenegro$14.00
- DBL Meletti Amaro$14.00
- DBL Lemoncello$20.00
- DBL Fernet-Branca$12.00
- DBL Cynar 70$15.00
- DBL Sambuca Romana$14.00
- DBL Cardamaro$14.00
- DBL Averna$15.00
- DBL Amaro Nonino$24.00
Beer & Wine
Red BTG
- GL Cantina di Lana$9.00
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, IT
- GL Angeline$9.00
Pinot Noir, Monterey County, CA
- GL Inscription$13.00
Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
- GL Vitiano Falesco$10.00
Rosso, Montecchio/Orvieto, IT
- GL Scarpetta Frico$9.00
Sangiovese Blend, Tuscany, IT
- GL DEI Rosso di Montepulciano$15.00
Sangiovese Blend, Tuscany, IT
- GL Cantine Guidi 1929$12.00
Chianti Classico, Tuscany, IT
- GL Scarpetta$13.00
Barbera, Piedmont, IT
- GL Chemin des Anges$11.00
Cabernet Franc, Loire, FR.
- GL Masseria Surani$11.00
Primitivo, Puglia, IT
- GL Tilia$9.00
Malbec, Mendoza, AR
- GL Gundlach Bundschu$12.00
Mountain Cuvée, Red Blend, CA
- GL Joel Gott 'Palisades'$15.00
Red Blend, CA
- GL Sean Minor Cab$10.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
- GL Roth$15.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA
- GL HOUSE Albertoni Cab$8.00
- GL HOUSE Albertoni Merlot$8.00
- GL HOUSE Trinity Oaks PN$8.00
Red BTB
- BTL Cantina di Lana$34.00
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, IT
- BTL Angeline$34.00
Pinot Noir, Monterey County, CA
- BTL Inscription$50.00
Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
- BTL Vitiano Falesco$38.00
Rosso, Montecchio/Orvieto, IT
- BTL Scarpetta Frico$34.00
Sangiovese Blend, Tuscany, IT
- BTL DEI Rosso di Montepulciano$58.00
Sangiovese Blend, Tuscany, IT
- BTL Cantine Guidi 1929$46.00
Chianti Classico, Tuscany, IT
- BTL Scarpetta$50.00
Barbera, Piedmont, IT
- BTL Chemin des Anges$42.00
Cabernet Franc, Loire, FR.
- BTL Masseria Surani$42.00
Primitivo, Puglia, IT
- BTL Tilia$34.00
Malbec, Mendoza, AR
- BTL Gundlach Bundschu$46.00
Mountain Cuvée, Red Blend, CA
- BTL Joel Gott 'Palisades'$58.00
Red Blend, CA
- BTL Sean Minor CAB$38.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
- BTL Roth$58.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA
- BTL Nicolas Jay$84.00
Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR '19
- BTL Colene Clemens 'Dopp Creek'$65.00
Chehalem Mnt, OR '21
- BTL Picket Fence$53.00
Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, CA '22
- BTL Meiomi$50.00
Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, CA '21
- BTL Belle Glos$70.00
Pinot Noir, Las Alturas, Santa Lucia, CA '21
- BTL Belnero$59.00
Sangiovese, Tuscany, IT '19
- BTL DEI Vino Noble di Montepulciano 'Toscana'$60.00
Sangiovese, Tuscany, IT ’19
- BTL DEI Vino Noble di Montepulciano 'Madonna delle Querce'$135.00
Sangiovese, Tuscany, IT '16
- BTL Stags' Leap$75.00
Petite Sirah, Napa Valley, CA '19
- BTL Gaja Ca Marcanda 'Promis'$85.00
Red Blend, Tuscany, IT '21
- BTL Prisoner$75.00
Red Blend, Napa Valley, CA '21
- BTL Vallebelbo$60.00
Barolo, Piedmont, IT '17
- BTL G.D. Vajra Bricco Delle Viole$110.00
Barolo, Piedmont, IT ‘18
- BTL Tommasi$95.00
Amarone della Valpolicella DOC, IT '16
- BTL Caravan$87.00
Cabernet, Napa Valley, CA '18
- BTL Jordan$102.00
Cabernet, Alexander Valley, CA '18
- BTL Punch$85.00
Cabernet, Napa Valley, CA '19
- BTL Jayson by Pahlmeyer$114.00
Cabernet, Napa Valley, CA '18
- BTL Frank Family$135.00
Rutherford Reserve Cabernet, Napa Valley, CA '18
- BTL Caymus$150.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA '21
- BTL Darioush$175.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA '19
- BTL Krupp Brothers 'Veraison'$146.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Stagecoach, Napa Valley, CA '18
White BTG
- GL Louis Jadot$11.00
Rosé, Burgundy, FR
- GL DAOU$13.00
Rosé, Paso Robles, CA
- GL Villa Loren$11.00
Pinot Grigio, Veneto, IT
- GL King Estate$15.00
Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, OR
- GL Domaine Foucher Lebrun 'Petit Le Mont'$9.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Loire, FR
- GL Crowded House$12.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ
- GL Sean Minor SB$10.00
Sauvignon Blanc, CA.
- GL Vitiano Falesco$10.00
Bianco, IGP Umbria, IT
- GL Corte Gardoni$10.00
Greoto, Veneto, IT
- GL Clean Slate$10.00
Riesling, Mosel, GE
- GL La Perlina$11.00
Moscato, Veneto, IT
- GL Chalk Hill$14.00
Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, CA
- GL Diatom$15.00
Chardonnay, Santa Barbara, CA
- GL HOUSE Albertoni Chardonnay$8.00
- GL HOUSE Albertoni PG$8.00
- GL HOUSE Mon Amour ROSE$8.00
White BTB
- Attems$42.00
Pinot Grigio Ramato Rosé, DOC Friuli, IT ‘21
- Scarpetta$42.00
Pinot Grigio, DOC Friuli, IT ‘22
- Jermann$50.00
Pinot Grigio, DOC Friuli, IT ‘22
- Elk Cove$60.00
Pinot Blanc Estate, Willamette Valley, OR ‘22
- La Doria San Cristoforo$44.00
Gavi, Piedmont, IT ‘21
- Domaine Foucher Lebrun 'Le Mont'$64.00
Sancerre, Loire, FR '22
- Mason$60.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA '21
- Peter Michael$97.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Knights Valley, CA '18
- La Spinetta 'Derthona'$52.00
Timorasso, DOC Colli Tortonesi, Piedmont, IT '21
- San Felo 'le Stoppie'$50.00
Vermentino, DOC Maremma Tuscany, IT ‘20
- Sa Raja$54.00
Vermentino, DOC Sardenia, IT ‘21
- Neyers$60.00
Chardonnay, Carneros, CA '19
- Clos du Bois Calcaire$80.00
Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, CA '17
- Jordan$70.00
Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, CA '20
- Darioush$84.00
Chardonnay, Napa Valley, CA '19
- BTL Louis Jadot$42.00
Rosé, Burgundy, FR
- BTL DAOU$50.00
Rosé, Paso Robles, CA
- BTL Villa Loren$42.00
Pinot Grigio, Veneto, IT
- BTL King Estate$58.00
Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, OR
- BTL Domaine Foucher Lebrun 'Petit Le Mont'$34.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Loire, FR
- BTL Crowded House$46.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ
- BTL Sean Minor SB$38.00
Sauvignon Blanc, CA.
- BTL Vitiano Falesco$38.00
Bianco, IGP Umbria, IT
- BTL Corte Gardoni$38.00
Greoto, Veneto, IT
- BTL Clean Slate$38.00
Riesling, Mosel, GE
- BTL La Perlina$42.00
Moscato, Veneto, IT
- BTL Chalk Hill$54.00
Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, CA
- BTL Diatom$58.00
Chardonnay, Santa Barbara, CA
Bubbles
- GL Gambino$9.00
Prosecco Brut, IT
- BTL Gambino$34.00
Prosecco Brut, IT
- GL Mumm Napa$14.00
Brut Prestige, Napa Valley, CA
- BTL Mumm Napa$54.00
Brut Prestige, Napa Valley, CA
- GL Scarpetta 'Timido'$11.00
Brut Rosé, Veneto, IT
- BTL Scarpetta 'Timido'$42.00
Brut Rosé, Veneto, IT
- GL Jules Lorén$11.00Out of stock
Cuvée Rosé Brut, FR
- BTL Jules Loren$42.00Out of stock
Cuvée Rosé Brut, FR
- Schramsberg$57.00
Blanc de Blancs, Napa Valley, CA '18
- Laurent Perrier$67.00
Brut, Champagne, FR, NV
- GH Mumm$64.00
Brut, Champagne, FR, NV
- Veuve Clicquot$98.00
Brut, Champagne, FR, NV
- Otello Ceci$53.00
Lambrusco, Parma, IT
- 2nd bottle of Gambino$20.00
Dessert Wines
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer/Wine
N/A Beverages
N/A Bevs
- Peach Iced Tea$3.00
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Latte$4.00
- Americano$3.00
- Espresso$2.00
- Doppio$2.00
- Cappucino$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Prati Crush$3.00
- Wendy Peffercorn$3.00
- Seasonal Soda$3.00
- Shirley Temple$2.50
- Milk$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Q Tonic$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
- Peach Lemonade$4.50
- Blueberry Lemonade$4.50
- Red Bull$4.00
To-Go
GS Events
Seated Dinner Food
Packages
Reception
- Salumi and Cheese board$8.00
- Burrata$7.00
- Caprese Skewers$22.00
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Housemade Ricotta Dip$5.00
- Pimento Cheese Dip$5.00
- Suppli$45.00
- Meatball skewers$30.00
- Meatball Sliders$6.00
- Chx Parm Sliders$6.00
- House Salad Platter$4.00
- Caesar Salad Platter$4.00
- Tiramisu Shooters$36.00
- Cookies$24.00
- Cake Bites$24.00
- Brownie Bites$24.00