Skip to Main content
Press 725 Front Street Unit 102
Pickup
ASAP
from
725 Front Street Unit 102
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Press 725 Front Street Unit 102
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
725 Front Street Unit 102
Sandwich/Panini
Sides
Bread
Drinks
Gelato
Sandwich/Panini
La Maria
$9.25
Caprese
$8.00
Italiano
$9.25
Sides
Spinach Salad
$5.25
Chopped Salad
$5.25
3 Bean Salad
$5.25
Chips
$3.50
Bread
Schiacciata TO-GO
$10.00
Drinks
Italian Soda
$2.50
Gelato
Single
$5.25
Press 725 Front Street Unit 102 Location and Ordering Hours
(408) 425-7263
725 Front Street Unit 102, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement