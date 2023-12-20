Press at the Atrium 201 E 4th St
Retail
- Chips$2.50
- Great Lakes Potato Chip Co., Kettle Cooked Barbeque Potato Chips$2.50
The Great Lakes Potato Chip Co. offers Kettle Cooked Barbeque Potato Chips that provide a satisfying crunch with a tangy and smoky barbeque flavor. Each chip is kettle-cooked to bring out the rich and hearty flavors of a summertime barbeque.
- Great Lakes Jalapeño Chips$2.50
- Sea Salt Pepper & Onion Chips$2.50
These chips are a tasty blend of sea salt, pepper, and onion flavors, perfect for a flavorful snack time. They're crunchy, savory, and offer just the right kick from the pepper.
- Salt and Vinegar Potato Chip$2.50
These are thin slices of potato that have been fried until crisp and lightly salted for taste. Great for a quick snack or to accompany a sandwich.
- The Gfb: Peanut Butter Bites, 4 Oz (2643909)$5.00
The Gfb Peanut Butter Bites are snack-sized treats packed with protein and the delicious taste of peanut butter. Each bag contains 4 ounces of these gluten-free and non-GMO bites, perfect for on-the-go snacking.
- The Gfb: Dark Chocolate + Almond Bites, 4 Oz (2643898)$5.00
The GFB Dark Chocolate Almond Bites are a delectable snack packed with rich dark chocolate and crunchy almonds. Available in a 4 oz bag, they make for a perfect on-the-go treat.
- The GFB Gluten Free Bites Dark Chocolate Hazelnut 4.0 OZ$5.00
These GFB Gluten Free Bites are filled with dark chocolate and hazelnut flavors. Each pack only contains 4.0 oz, making it a perfect snack to curb your sweet cravings without going overboard.
- Jerkey$6.00
The Righteous Felon Craft Jerky 4 Pack in Fowl Capone is perfect if you're craving a savory snack. Each pack is 2 ounces, so it's perfect for on-the-go snacking or to share with friends.
- Milky Way Bar$2.00
The Milky Way Bar is a yummy candy bar made of nougat, topped with caramel and coated in milk chocolate. It's a sweet treat perfect for when you're in need of a sugar boost.
- Twix Caramel Full Size Chocolate Cookie Candy Bars - 1.79 Oz Bar$2.00
This is a full-sized Twix chocolate candy bar, loaded with sweet caramel and a delicious cookie crunch. At 1.79 oz, it's the perfect size for a satisfying snack.
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cup$2.00
The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup is a popular American candy that pairs sweet, creamy peanut butter with a layer of rich milk chocolate. Its unique blend of flavors makes it a classic choice for both peanut butter and chocolate lovers.
- Blue Diamond Almonds Bold Sriracha 1.5 Oz 12 Ct$2.00
The Blue Diamond Almonds Bold Sriracha offer a unique, spicy twist on a classic snack. This pack contains 12, 1.5-ounce bags perfect for on-the-go snacking.
- Larabar Cherry Pie Bar - 1.7 Oz$2.00
The Larabar Cherry Pie Bar is a delicious on-the-go snack that perfectly balances the tartness of cherries with the sweetness of a pie. Weighing 1.7 ounces, it's a convenient and satisfying option for those in need of a quick energy boost.
- Larabar Energy Bar Apple Pie - 1.7 Oz$2.00
The Larabar Energy Bar in Apple Pie flavor is an on-the-go snack you can enjoy anytime. At 1.7 ounces, it’s light to carry but packed with all the energy and flavor of a traditional apple pie.
- Larabar Cashew Cookie Snack Bar Size Cashew Cookie - 1.7 Oz. Bars - Pack of 16 | Carewell$2.00
The Larabar Cashew Cookie Snack Bar is a delicious grab-and-go snack made from a simple blend of cashews and dates. This pack includes 16 individually wrapped bars, each weighing 1.7 Oz, perfect for a quick bite to fulfill your hunger.
- Larabar Gluten Free Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Vegan 1.6 Oz$2.00
The Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip is a tasty gluten-free and vegan snack bar, perfect for on-the-go munching. Weighing in at 1.6 Oz, this bar combines the rich flavors of peanut butter and chocolate chips for a satisfying treat.
- Clif Bar Energy Bar - Oatmeal Raisin Walnut Oatmeal Raisin Walnut - 2.4 Oz$2.00
The Clif Bar Energy Bar in Oatmeal Raisin Walnut flavor is a delicious way to keep yourself fueled throughout the day. Each 2.4 oz bar is packed with wholesome ingredients including oats, raisins, and walnuts.
- OREO Chocolate Sandwich Cookies Original Flavor 1 Snack Pack (6 Cookies Total)$2.00
Enjoy a snack pack of Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, featuring the brand's original flavor. Inside, you'll find a total of six cookies, perfect for an on-the-go treat.
- Goo Goo Peanut Butter Cluster 1.5oz$2.00
The Goo Goo Peanut Butter Cluster is a tasty 1.5oz candy bar filled with rich, creamy peanut butter. It's a delicious sweet treat that peanut butter lovers won't be able to resist.
- Goo Goo Original Cluster 1.75oz$2.00
The Goo Goo Original Cluster is a delicious candy bar that's filled with a mix of caramel, marshmallow nougat, and roasted peanuts. It's a taste from the past and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth or nostalgic for some classic candy.
- Milky Way Midnight Dark Chocolate Candy - 1.76 Oz$2.00
Enjoy a delicious snack with the Milky Way Midnight Dark Chocolate Candy. This tasty treat offers a unique blend of dark chocolate, caramel, and nougat in a 1.76 oz package.
- Blue Diamond Roasted and Salted Almonds 1.5 Oz$2.00
These Blue Diamond Roasted and Salted Almonds come in a convenient 1.5 oz size. Perfect for a quick, healthy snack, these almonds have been roasted to perfection and finished with just the right amount of salt.
- Haribo Gummi Candy Gummi Bears Original Assortment 5oz Bag 12/Carton$2.00
Enjoy a classic sweet treat with Haribo Gummi Bears. This original assortment comes in a convenient 5oz bag, perfect for sharing or satisfying your sweet tooth.
- Dove Candy Dark Chocolate Bar Full Size - 1.44 Oz Bar$2.00
This is a full-sized, 1.44 oz dark chocolate bar from Dove Candy. It's ideal for those who love the rich, slightly bitter taste of dark chocolate.
- Hershey's Candy Bar - 1.55 Oz$2.00
This is a classic Hershey's milk chocolate candy bar, weighing 1.55 ounces. It's a perfect size for a sweet treat whenever you need one.
- 3 Musketeers Full Size Chocolate Candy Bar - 1.92 Oz$2.00
The 3 Musketeers Full Size Chocolate Candy Bar is a delicious, fluffy, chocolate-coated treat. At 1.92 oz, it is the perfect size for a satisfying snack to curb your chocolate cravings.
- Haribo Twin Snakes Sweet & Sour Gummi Candies 5 Oz.$2.00
These Haribo Twin Snakes candies are a fun mix of sweet and sour gummy snakes. Each 5 oz. bag is perfect for sharing with a friend or just enjoying on your own.
- Haribo Starmix Gummi Candies 5 Oz.$2.00
The Haribo Starmix Gummi Candies are a delicious assortment of fruit-flavored gummy candies in fun shapes, including rings, cola bottles, and gummy bears. Each bag contains 5 ounces of these soft, chewy treats that both kids and adults love.
- Caroline BBQ Flavored Kettle Chips$5.00
Caroline BBQ Flavored Kettle Chips are kettle-cooked potato chips with a smoky and tangy BBQ flavor. They're perfect for a crunchy, flavorful snack any time of the day.
- Jalapeno Hen of the Woods$5.00
- WHATCHAMACALLIT Candy Bar 1.6-Ounce Bars 1.6 OZ$2.00
The Whatchamacallit Candy Bar is a perfect treat for your sweet tooth, with a mix of crisp, peanut-flavored crisps and chewy caramel coated in milk chocolate. Each pack comes with 1.6 oz bars, offering just the right portion size for an indulgent snack.
- Almonds, Dried Sweetened Cranberries & Blueberries$1.50
This is a delicious mix of dried sweetened cranberries and blueberries combined with almonds. It's a perfectly healthy snack that includes a wonderful balance of juicy berries and crunchy nuts.
- Reese's Fast Break Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Nougat Candy, 1.8 Oz$2.00
The Reese's Fast Break bar is a delightful combination of creamy milk chocolate, smooth peanut butter, and chewy nougat. At 1.8 oz, it's the perfect size for a quick sweet treat on the go.
- Reese's Candy, Bar Pretzel, Caramel, Peanut Butter, Peanut, Chocolate - 1.5 Oz$2.00
Reese's peanut butter candy bar is a unique fusion of pretzels, caramel, peanuts, and chocolate. It come in a handy size of 1.5 oz, making it a perfect snack on the go.
- Butterfinger Candy Bar - 1.9 Oz$2.00
The Butterfinger Candy Bar is a crunchy, peanut-buttery treat coated in milk chocolate. At 1.9 oz, it's the perfect size for a sweet indulgence or a pick-me-up snack.
- Sprite Lemon Lime Soda Soft Drinks, 8 Fl Oz, 6 Pack$6.00
Sprite Lemon Lime Soda is a delicious, effervescent beverage, available in a convenient 6 pack of 8 fl oz cans. It's the perfect balance of sweet and tart with its refreshing lemon and lime flavors.
- Diet Coke Soda Pop 8 Fl Oz 6 Pack Glass Bottles$6.00
This is a six-pack of Diet Coke, each served in an 8 fl oz glass bottle. It's the same great tasting, zero-calorie soda that you love, in a convenient size and multipack.
- Coca-Cola Soda Soft Drink, 8 Fl Oz - 6 Pack$6.00
This is a six-pack of Coca-Cola, each bottle is 8 fluid ounces. It's the same classic, fizzy and sweet soda you know and love.
- Blue Diamond Almonds Smokehouse -1.5 Oz Bag$2.00
The Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almonds come in a compact bag of 1.5 oz, making them a great snack on-the-go. With a savory smoky flavor, these almonds are a delicious option for health-conscious snackers.
- Rustichella D'Abruzzo Pasta Penne Rigate Whole Wheat in Brown Bag, 1.1 Pound$10.00
This is a 1.1 pound bag of Rustichella D'Abruzzo's whole wheat penne rigate pasta. Packaged in a traditional brown bag, it's a healthier option without sacrificing taste.
- Strozzapretti$10.00
Strozzapretti is a type of Italian pasta, shaped like a twisted rod. It pairs well with hearty sauces due to its unique form and texture.
- Rustichella D'Abruzzo Fusilli Col Bulco, 17.6 Oz$10.00
Rustichella D'Abruzzo Fusili Col Buco is a 17.6 oz bag of gourmet Italian pasta. Its unique spiral design holds onto your favorite sauces and ingredients for flavorful dishes every time.
- Matiz Gallego Sardines with Lemon, 4.2 Oz Can$7.00
The Matiz Gallego Sardines with Lemon is a 4.2 oz can packed with delicious, zesty sardines. Perfect for a snack or to add a seafood twist to your meals, these sardines carry a refreshing hint of citrus.
- White Meat Tuna in Spanish Olive Oil$7.00
This is a can of white meat tuna that's soaked in rich Spanish olive oil. It's a great ingredient for creating flavorful salads, pasta dishes or eaten straight from the can.
- Hot sauce$5.00
- Paprika$6.00
- Divina, Extra Virgin Olive Oil$10.00
Divina's extra virgin olive oil is perfect for enhancing the flavor of your dishes. Its top-grade quality guarantees rich and authentic taste every time you cook or dress your salads.
- Marinara$8.00
- Blackberry Chutney$6.00
- Rustichella D'Abruzzo Tomato Sauce 9.53 Oz (3 Pack) - Bright Red$6.00
This is a 3-pack of Rustichella D'Abruzzo's tomato sauce each in 9.53 oz bottles. It has a bright red color, indicating its rich and fresh tomato content.
- Divina Roasted Tomatoes 10 Oz$6.00
Divina Roasted Tomatoes are a delicious addition to many meals, offering a rich and tangy taste. At 10 ounces per jar, you'll have plenty to enjoy in pastas, salads, or simply on their own.
- Divina: Roasted Sweet Red Peppers, 13 Oz (2623175)$8.00
Divina's Roasted Sweet Red Peppers come in a 13 oz jar. They're perfect for adding a flavorful kick to your meals.
- Divina KHLV00280985 9 Oz Sour Cherry Spread$6.00
This Divina Sour Cherry Spread is a deliciously tangy jam, perfect for adding a burst of flavor to your breakfast or snacks. It comes in a sizable 9 oz jar, enough for many delightful meals.
- Divina Fig Spread 9 Oz$6.00
Divina Fig Spread is a delicious, naturally sweet preserve that is perfect for pairing with breads, cheeses, and more. Each 9-ounce jar is packed with the pure flavor of carefully selected, quality figs.
- Divina Pitted Kalamata Olives 10.2 Oz Jar$6.00
The Divina Pitted Kalamata Olives come in a 10.2 oz jar, perfect for your Greek salad needs or a charcuterie board. These olives are already pitted, saving you work, and delivering an easy, tasty addition to your pantry.
- Matiz España Black Olive Spread, 6.5 Ounces, Natural Authentic Spanish Flavor, Create Gourmet Bruschetta, Tapenade, Sandwich, or Appetizers$6.00
The Matiz España Black Olive Spread is a 6.5 ounce jar of authentic Spanish flavor. Perfect for creating gourmet tapenade, sandwich, bruschetta, or appetizers.
- Divina KHRM00386893 5.3 Oz Pitted Greek Organic Olive Mix$6.00
The Divina Pitted Greek Organic Olive Mix is a 5.3 oz jar filled with a variety of Greek olives. It's perfect for those who enjoy wholesome and organic snacks.
- 25661 Coarse Sea Salt - 1x 26.5 Oz$6.00
This Coarse Sea Salt comes in a convenient 26.5 oz container. It's perfect for cooking, baking, and adding that extra savoriness to your dishes.
- Toschi, Cherries Black in Syrup, 8.8 Ounce$15.00
The Toschi Cherries Black in Syrup is a delectable 8.8-ounce jar of sweet black cherries enveloped in a thick, rich syrup. Ideal for creating fancy cocktails or sophisticated dessert toppings.
- Jack Link S Beef & Cheese Snack Sticks Protein Snack 1.2oz$3.00
Jack Link's Beef and Cheese Snack Sticks are delicious protein-packed munchies perfect for on-the-go snacking. Each pack contains 1.2oz of both beef and cheese sticks for a tasty, balanced snack.
- Wonderful Chili Roasted No Shell Pistachios - 2.25 OZ$3.50
The Wonderful Chili Roasted No Shell Pistachios are a spicy, nutty snack perfect for on-the-go or at home. With no shells, you can enjoy the rich taste of these roasted pistachios hassle-free, in a convenient 2.25 oz package.
- Jack Link's Teriyaki Beef Stick, 1.84 Oz$2.00
The Jack Link's Teriyaki Beef Stick is a handy, protein-packed snack perfect for on-the-go. With a savory teriyaki flavor, each beef stick weighs 1.84 ounces.
- Nissin Ramen Noodle Soup, Chicken - 2.25 Oz$2.00
Nissin Ramen Noodle Soup is a convenient and tasty chicken-flavored noodle dish. The 2.25 oz packet is a perfect single-serve size for a quick meal or snack.
- Nissin Teriyaki Beef Flavor Chow Mein Noodles 4 Oz$4.00
The Nissin Teriyaki Beef Flavor Chow Mein Noodles is a 4 Oz pack of ready-to-make noodles. It's a quick and easy meal, bursting with the savoury taste of Teriyaki Beef.
- Truwomen: Bar Cookie Dough, 1.76 Oz (2664576)$2.00
This Truwomen Bar in Cookie Dough flavor is a satisfying snack treat weighing 1.76 ounces. Bursting with cookie dough flavor, it's perfectly designed for on-the-go snacking or a quick energy boost.
- Cinnamon Almond Grain Free Granola Bars, Cinnamon Almond$2.00
These grain free granola bars are packed full of the sweet flavors of cinnamon and almond. They're a handy and healthier treat option for on-the-go snacking.
- Kind bar$2.00
- KHFM00313659 Beef Stick Original - 1.15 Oz$2.00
Enjoy a savory snack with the Original Beef Stick, neatly packaged in a 1.15 oz size. It's both flavorful and filling, perfect for on-the-go hunger pangs.
- Chomps Jalapeno Beef 1.15oz$2.00
The Chomps Jalapeno Beef stick is a tasty 1.15oz beef snack with a spicy kick. It's perfect for on-the-go snacking or adding a punch of protein to your lunch.
- Fairlife 2% Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered Milk - 14.0 Fl Oz$2.50
The Fairlife 2% Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered Milk is a low-fat milk option that's been thoroughly filtered for purity. Its 14.0 Fl Oz size means it's great for a single serving or to share with someone else.
- Fairlife Protein Shakes Chocolate 18x340ml$3.00
Fairlife Chocolate Protein Shakes come in a convenient pack of 18, each bottle containing 340ml. They're perfect for an energy boost post-workout or a quick snack on the go.
- Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company Orange, 16 Oz$3.75
This is a 16 Oz bottle of orange juice from Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company. It's a refreshing citrus drink made with quality ingredients.
- Natalie's Orchid Island Strawberry Lemonade, 16 Fl Oz$3.75
Natalie's Orchid Island Strawberry Lemonade comes in a convenient 16 fl oz size. It's a refreshing blend of tangy lemonade and sweet strawberries for a unique, mouthwatering flavor.
- Natalie's 100% Hand Crafted All Natural Lemonade 16oz$3.75
Natalie's Lemonade is entirely handmade and made from all-natural ingredients. Each bottle contains 16 oz of refreshing, tangy goodness.
- Cold brew can$4.50
- CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink 12 Fl Oz, Sparkling Mango Passionfruit (Pack of 1$3.00
This is a 12-fl oz can of Celsius Essential Energy drink in a sparkling mango passionfruit flavor. The pack includes one can, making it perfect for a quick, energizing drink on the go.
- 146522 Sparkling Orange Energy Drink - 12 Oz.$3.00
This Sparkling Orange Energy Drink is a 12 Oz. can packed full of refreshing citrus flavor. It's perfect for a quick pick-me-up when you need an energy boost.
- Sparkling Water Infused with Caffeine + L-theanine$3.00
This is a refreshing sparkling water beverage that's been infused with both caffeine and L-theanine. It's a great pick-me-up that will keep you hydrated and alert all in one go!
- Grapefruit Sparkling Water$3.00
This Grapefruit Sparkling Water is a refreshing beverage infused with a tangy citrus flavor. It's a delicious, sugar-free alternative that pairs well with meals or as an anytime thirst quencher.
- Liquid death$4.25
- Liquid Death Sparkling Mountain Spring Water, 16.9 FZ$4.25
Liquid Death Sparkling Mountain Spring Water is a refreshing, carbonated water sourced from mountain springs. Coming in convenient 16.9 ounce cans, it's a unique and edgy alternative to traditional bottled water.
- Liquid Death Sparkling Mountain Water Severed Lime 16.9oz Can$4.25
- Liquid Death Sparkling Mountain Water Berry It Alive 16.9oz Can$4.25
This Liquid Death Sparkling Mountain Water comes in a big 16.9oz can with a delicious berry flavor called 'Berry It Alive'. It's perfect for a refreshing and unique twist on staying hydrated.
- Glaceau Vitaminwater Beverage, Nutrient Enhanced, Power-C Dragonfruit Dragonfruit - 20.0 Fl Oz$3.00
The Glaceau Vitaminwater Beverage is a nutrient-enhanced drink that packs a flavorful punch of Power-C Dragonfruit. With every 20.0 fl oz, you'll enjoy a tasty source of hydration and vitamins.
- Glaceau Vitaminwater, Zero Sugar, Acai-Blueberry Pomegranate - 20.0 Oz$3.00
- Vitaminwater Nutrient Enhanced Water Beverage, Kiwi-Strawberry Kiwi-Strawberry - 20.0 Oz$3.00
This is a refreshing Vitaminwater beverage in a delicious kiwi-strawberry flavor. The drink is not only tasty but is also enhanced with various nutrients, and it comes in a convenient 20oz bottle.
- Glaceau Vitamin Water, Zero Sugar, Lemonade - 20.0 Oz$3.00
This is a refreshing lemonade flavored Vitamin Water by Glaceau. It contains zero sugar and comes in a 20 oz bottle, perfect to quench your thirst on the go.
- KHRM00358345 16 Fl Oz Clementine Water$3.00
This 16 fl oz Clementine Water is a refreshing, citrus-infused beverage. It's perfect for those hot summer days or for a quick pick-me-up whenever you're feeling thirsty.
- Lemon Infused Water$3.00
This Lemon Infused Water is a refreshing drink made with pure water and a hint of natural lemon flavor. It's perfect for staying hydrated while enjoying a light, citrus taste.
- Glaceau Smart Water, 20-Ounce (Pack of 12)$2.00
- Water$2.00
- Gold Peak Iced Tea, 18.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 12) (Green)$2.00
Gold Peak Iced Tea is a refreshing green tea drink packaged conveniently in an 18.5-ounce bottles. Sold in a pack of 12, these beverages are great for on-the-go hydration or hosting parties.
- Black tea$2.00
- KHRM00382393 12 Fl Oz Prebiotic Rootbeer Soda$3.50
This is a 12 fluid ounce can of prebiotic rootbeer soda. It gives a twist to the classic taste of rootbeer while also offering the added benefits of a prebiotic.
- Poppi: Doc Pop Prebiotic Soda 12 Fo$3.50
Poppi Doc Pop Prebiotic Soda is a refreshing carbonated beverage that's packed with gut-friendly prebiotics. This twelve-pack is perfect for chilling in your fridge, ready for when you want a bubbly, health-conscious pick-me-up.
- Poppi$3.50
- KHFM00316617 12 Oz Beverage Cider Vinegar Blood, Orange$3.50
- Poppi$3.50
This pack includes 24 cans of 12 fl. oz. unsweetened sparkling water in a variety of refreshing flavors. It's a perfect option for those who enjoy fizzy drinks but are also mindful of their sugar intake.
- Ginger ale$1.50
- Sprite Lemon Lime Soda Soft Drink 12 Fl Oz$1.50
This is the classic Sprite soda, known for its crisp, refreshing lemon-lime flavor. Each can contains 12 fluid ounces of this well-loved fizzy drink.
- Diet Coke$1.50
Diet Coke is a popular soda beverage that offers the classic Coca-Cola taste with zero calories. It's perfect for people who enjoy fizzy drinks but want to limit their sugar intake.
- Coca-Cola Zero Soda, 12 Fl. Oz.$1.50
The Coca-Cola Zero is a Zero sugar, low calorie soda available in a 12 oz serving size. Enjoy the classic, refreshing taste of Coca-Cola without the sugar.
- Coke$1.50
Coke is a popular carbonated soft drink known globally for its sweet, refreshing taste. This beverage, produced by the Coca-Cola company, is sure to quench your thirst on a hot day or pair well with any meal.
- Coca-Cola Diet Coke Soda Soft Drink, 20 Oz$2.00
Enjoy a refreshing Diet Coke, a Coca-Cola product packed in a 20 Oz bottle. The drink has all the flavor of Coca-Cola, but with no sugar or calories.
- Coca-Cola Soda - 20.0 Oz$2.00
This is a 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola, a classic and refreshing sweetened carbonated beverage. With its unique taste and fizzy texture, it's the perfect drink to quench your thirst or complement your meal.
- Dr Pepper, 20 Fl Oz$2.00
This is a 20 fluid ounce bottle of Dr Pepper, a popular carbonated soft drink with a unique blend of 23 flavors. It delivers a rich, satisfying taste that's perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day or complementing your meal.
- Coca-Cola ZERO SUGAR 20 Oz Beverage$2.00
This is a 20 ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, a twist on the classic Coca-Cola flavor without any added sugar. Enjoy the same crisp, bubbly taste you love with a healthier option.
- Sprite Soda, Lemon-Lime Lemon Lime - 20.0 Fl Oz$2.00
The Sprite Soda is a refreshing lemon and lime flavored carbonated drink. This 20.0 fl oz bottle is perfect for satisfying your thirst on the go.
- Barq's Root Beer, 20 Oz. Bottle$2.00
Quench your thirst with a 20 oz. bottle of Barq's Root Beer. This refreshing drink is perfect for a sunny day or a tasty accompaniment for your meal.
- Mountain Dew Soda - 20 Fl Oz$2.00
- Pretty Peas Pickled Snap Peas$3.00
Pretty Peas Pickled Snap Peas are savory snacks that carry a tangy kick. They're a perfect option for a unique, flavor-packed crunch to your next meal or snack time.
- Sparkling water glass$3.50
- Lemon Perfect$3.50
- Lemon Perfect$3.50
- Lemon Perfect$3.50
- Lemon Perfect$3.50
- Coffee$2.75
