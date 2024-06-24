Press & Plow Edmond
Food Menu
Egg Dishes
- Press & Plow Breakfast$12.00
- Perfect Scramble$9.00
- Benedict$15.00
- Napa Wake$17.00
- Madame$14.00
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
- El Gordo Burrito$14.00
- Frittata$10.00
- Florentina Omelette
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, and feta$12.00
- Frenchie Omelette
Boursin cheese, sour cream and onion guafrettes$12.00
- Ham & Fontina Omelette
Bacon jam, tomato, dressed arugula$13.00
Sweet & Savory
- Buttermilk Pancakes
Homestyle pancakes, maple syrup, and butter$10.00
- Southern Pecan Cakes$12.00
- Belgium Waffles
Belgium waffle, cinnamon pecan compound butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar$12.00
- French Toast
Challah bread, caramelized banana, maple syrup, cinnamon pecan compound butter, powdered sugar$13.00
- Biscuits & Gravy
Beef patty, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayonaisse, ketchup$10.00
- Avocado Toast
Sourdough, butter, P&P cheese blend$12.00
Granola & Things of the Like
Brunch
- Short Belly Burger
Prosciutto, ricotta, tomatoes, basil, EVOO, Balsamic reduction$15.00
- Cuban
Avocado, tomato, goat cheese, pickled fresno and onion$15.00
- The Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Fig, berries, strawberry basil jam, mascarpone$12.00
- The Earth$14.00
- Knife & Fork Salad$12.00
- Strawberry Fields$12.00
- Harvest Salad$12.00
Shareables
- Candied Bacon
Two poached eggs, shaved ham, hollandaise$8.00
- Zeppole
Two eggs sunny side up, mornay, country ham$8.00
- Monkey Bread
Two poached eggs, smoked salmon, sauteed spinach, tomato conserva, sauce charone$8.00
- Crispy Brussels
Figs, berries, mascarpone, powdered sugar, and maple syrup$9.00
- Fruit & Yogurt Plate
Buttermilk biscuits, traditional sausage, and black pepper gravy$7.00
- Carnitas Tacos
Three blintz with white chocolate ricotta, cherry orange compote, powdered sugar$14.00
Sides
- Potatoes
Oven roasted yukon and carmelized onions$3.50
- Pomme Frittes
French fries, sea salt, and ketchup$3.50
- Rosemary Hash Rounds
Shredded potatoes, duck fat,and rosemary salt$3.50
- Bacon
2 pieces$4.00
- Ham
Thick cut ham$4.00
- Pork Sausage
Breakfast sausage patty$4.00
- Chicken & Apple Sausage
Housemade candied bacon$5.00
- Tomato & Avocado
Sliced grapefruit and bruleed sugar$4.00
- Berries
Seasonal selected fruit$4.00
- Two Eggs$3.50
- Biscuit$4.00
- Toast & Jam$3.00
- Gravy$2.00
- Mason Jar of Jam$7.00
- Single Pancake$5.00
- Salsas$0.50
Sandos
- The Roughneck
Bacon, over medium egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle ketchup$9.00
- The Outlaw
Sausage, over medium egg, cheddar cheese, honey mustard aioli$9.00
- The Sooner
Soft scramble egg, caramelized onion, cheese, sriracha aioli$9.00
- The Okie
Ham, over medium egg, cheddar cheese, black pepper maple aioli$9.00
Barista ToGo Food
Baked Goods
Coffee Drinks
- Drip Coffee$3.50
- Latte$6.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Cortado$4.00
- Flat White$5.25
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.00
- Espresso$3.50
- Frappe$7.00
- Affogato$6.25
- Macchiato$4.00
- Shaken Iced Espresso$4.25
- Mocha$6.25
- Pour Over$4.00
- French Press$4.25
- Ristretto$3.50
- Undertoe$3.00
- Travelers Box Coffee 96oz$25.00
- 5 Gal Cambro$150.00
- 96oz Travelers Box -Hot Cocoa$30.00
- Dollar Latte$1.00
Bottled Drinks
Bottled Bev.
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice Sparkling$3.00
- Aqua Panna Large$4.00
- Cock ' n Bull$3.00
- Coke$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Dt. Coke$2.50
- House OJ$7.00
- La Colombe Vanilla Oat Cold Brew
9oz$5.00
- La Colombe Double Cold Brew$5.00
- Simply Lemonade$3.00
- Sprite$2.50
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Voss Sparkling Water$4.00
- Voss Still Water$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Natalies Juice Bottle$4.00
- Izze Sparkling$2.50