Press Waffle Co. Halidom
Sweet
- The House
Our Bestseller! Freshly cut strawberries, cookie butter, Nutella, and our house-made whipped cream on top of our golden Liége waffle.$12.00
- Happy Camper
S'MORES! Fire-toasted mini marshmallows, chocolate syrup, and cookie butter (aka liquid graham crackers) on top of our golden Liége waffle.$9.00
- Southern Belle
Tangy lemon curd, fresh blueberries, and our house-made whipped cream on top of our golden Liége waffle.$11.00
- Cinnamon Roll
Sweet cinnamon glaze and house-made cream cheese icing top our golden Liege waffle!$9.00
- Churro Waffle
Cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche, and our house-made whipped cream atop our golden Liege waffle.$10.00
- Cereal Waffles
You decide from three different combinations of cereal, sauce, and whipped cream atop our golden Liege waffle.$10.00
- Peanut Butter Cup
Creamy peanut butter, Nutella, chopped Reese's peanut butter cups, and our house-made whipped cream atop our golden Liege waffle.$12.00
Savory
- The Cristo
Waffle sandwich stuffed with black forest ham, smoked turkey, melted white American cheese, and berry jam inside of our golden Liége waffle.$12.00
- The American
Our golden Liége waffle smothered with melty cheddar cheese, bacon crumble, maple syrup, and topped off with a fried or scrambled egg.$12.00