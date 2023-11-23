Ciao!! Welcome to Presto!!! More
Presto Fast Italian - Lititz 48 North Broad Street
Pasta
Sides
- Caesar Salad$4.00
A Caesar side salad with dressing, croutons, and shredded parmesan
- Cup of Meatballs$7.00
A cup of homestyle meatballs, just like Nonna's! Three big meatballs topped with our delicious marinara and shredded parmesan
- Side of Sauce$2.00
Need it extra saucy?
- Cannoli Chips and Dip Cup 2 for $8$8.00
2 cups of our scrumptious Cannoli Chips and Creamy Mascarpone Dip . You should order 4 because you aren't going to want to share them! YUM!!
- Cannoli Chips and Dip Cup$5.49
Family Buckets (feeds 4 to 6) starting at $29.49
Beverages
Make it at Home!
- 1lb fresh Pasta$8.00
Take home our housemade sauces and pasta to build your own culinary masterpiece!
- Pint of Bolognase$12.00
- Pint of Bolognase$12.00
- Pint of Alfredo$8.00
- Pint of Alfredo$8.00
- Pint of Marinara$8.00
- Pint of Marinara$8.00
