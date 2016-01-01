Prestonrose Towne Bistro & Mercantile - Clarksville 107 w main st
Retail
Canned/Bottled Drinks
Frozen Meat
Soaps
Paper Products
Books
Canned Food
- elderberry syrup$17.00
- canned albacore$15.00
- smoked canned albacore$16.75
- tuscan tomato soup$11.50
- roasted cauliflower soup$11.50
- carrot ginger dill soup$11.50
- pizza sauce$7.25
- bloody mary mix$16.00
- crushed tom$8.00
- beet apple soup$11.50
- butternut pear soup$11.50
- Bianco 28oz Fire Roasted Tomatoes$9.00
Organic Tomatoes Fire Roasted
- Bianco 6oz Tomato Paste$3.25
Organic Tomato Paste
- Bianco 46oz Tomato Juice$16.00
Organic Tomato Juice
coffee beans
- Crema PieSan Coffee 12oz$23.00
- Crema Teshome 12oz$27.00
- crema patzibir 12oz$22.00
- crema blue heron 12oz$23.00
- southern weather coffee beans$17.99
- mexico organic coffee beans$15.99
- spro town coffee 10 oz$15.99
- midnight on broadway coffee beans$15.99
- autumn equinox coffee beans$15.99
- uganda coffee beans$15.99
- nicaragua coffee beans$15.99
tea bags
ready to eat food
vegan cheese
dairy cheese
dairy cheese by the oz
non-Alcohol Beer
non-alcohol spirits
gift items
beauty products
snacks
- popcorn 2# bag$10.75
- fort smith popcorn big bag$10.00
- fort smith popcorn candy coated$12.00
- everything sourdough crackers$8.99
- natural state jerky smokehouse$13.99
- natural state jerky teriyaki$13.99
- natural state jerky original$13.99
- natural state jerky peppered$13.99
- thunderbird superfood bar choc coconut$5.00
- thunderbird superfood bar hazel coffee$5.00
- thunderbird superfood bar tx maple pecan$5.00
- thunderbird superfood bar choc almondbutter$5.00
- thunderbird superfood bar pecan goji$5.00
- thunderbird superfood bar cashew fig carrot$5.00
- sourdough crackers-sea salt$8.99
baking
holiday
- prestonrose xmas truck ornament$12.00
- bigfoot ornament$12.00
- fly fish ornament$12.00
- smores ornament$12.00
- gift bag xmas$7.00
- double sided gift wrap stripes/trees$3.00
- double sided gift wrap checkers/feathers$3.00
- double sided gift wrap alpine village$3.00
- mistletoe pin$10.00
- mushroom xmas wrap$5.00
- frog xmas wrap$5.00
- jeanetta darley wood ornament$21.00
hot sauce and salsa
- EV original salsa$10.95
- EV bourbon salsa$11.00
- super green sauce$12.95
- pablos smoky red sauce$12.95
- green chile sauce$10.00
- marble red and green chile salsa$11.00
- kelp chile crisp$15.50
- opera sauce$12.00
- ark diamond fire sauce$12.00
- bourbon hot sauce$12.00
- tequila hot sauce$12.00
- bullwhip hot sauce$12.00
- sos scotch hot sauce$12.00
- blood orange ghost sauce$12.00
- poblano jalapeno hot sauce$12.00
- jojo's sriracha unicorn$16.50
- jojo's sriracha green$16.50
- jojo's sriracha red$16.50
jams and jellies
- spruce tip jelly$8.00
- fig rosemary spread$12.00
- clementine thyme marmalade$12.00
- salted caramel pear jam$8.00
- strawberry lemon lav jam$8.00
- flamin rasp jam$8.00
- tipsy peach$8.00
- orange saffron cardamom$8.00
- fig meyer lemon jam$8.00
- blueberry fig jam$8.00
- blackberry rosemary jam$8.00
- tomato jalapeno jam$8.00
- bacon marmalade$8.00
seasonings
- bluegrass soy sauce$9.00
- soy sauce cinsoy$9.00
- garlic herb dipping spices$8.25
- black garlic cloves$13.50
- black garlic salt$13.50
- black garlic powder$14.50
- pink & pink -grinder$15.00
- coffee seasoning -grinder$15.00
- tuna chick seasoning$10.00
- rub a pig seasoning$10.00
- herbs de provence$10.00
- fire salt seasoning$10.00
- pickle seasoning$8.00
pickles, olives and ferments
dry goods
- pinto beans 1# bag$6.00
- chickpeas palouse$5.00
- split peas palouse$5.00
- brown lentils palouse$5.00
- black beans findlay's organic$6.00
- spaghetti zelli$10.00
- rigatoni zelli$10.00
- hatch mac and cheese$6.50
- hatch cheesy grits$6.50
- ralston natures blend$6.00
- natures blend grits$6.00
- golden rice$6.00
- purple rice$6.00
- jasmine rice$6.00
- basmati rice$6.00
- white rice$6.00
- red rice$6.00
- brown rice$6.00
- golden rice grits$6.00
- cinnamon pecans bag$8.00
- wild native pecan halves$16.99
- roasted salted pecans bag$8.00
- pastaficio zucca$12.00
- pastaficio campanelle$12.00
- pastaficio conchiglie$12.00
- pastaficio fusilli$12.00
staples
candy
- white chocolate rice bar$9.00
- chili chocolate crunch bar$9.00
- miso potato chip chocolate bar$9.00
- blueberry lavender white chocolate$11.00
- sea salt vanilla goat caramel box$12.50
- brown butter goats milk caramel box$12.50
- goat milk caramel box field blend$12.50
- chocolate covered goats milk caramel box$17.00
- kyya chocolate bar madagascar$8.00
- aunt aggie d's prailines coconut$3.00
- aunt aggie d's prailines original$3.25
- aunt aggie d's prailines chocolate$3.25
- kyya chocolate bar sea salt almond$8.00
- kyya chocolate bar LOVE$8.00
- kyya chocolate bar mocha$8.00
- kyya chocolate bar raspberry$8.00
- askinosie choc peanutbutter$12.50
- askinosie choc dk choc orange$12.50
- askinosie choc fleur de sel$12.50
deli meat
baked goods
fresh produce
pet items
coffee shop
local art
garden and yard
Main Menu
Smalls And Shareables
- Pimento Cheese$17.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Sheeps Milk And Pimento
- Dumpling Of The Month$15.00
Seasonal Fusion Dumplings
- Butter Flight$18.00
5 Compound Butters, Seasonal
- Grilled Veggies$15.00
Char Grilled Veggie Of The Ween
- Southern Spinach Dip$15.00
Southern Greens In A Creamy Base
- Sushi Roll Of The Week$18.00
Seasonal Sushi Roll
Soups And Stews
Sweets
Larger Dishes
- Pizza Of The Week$20.00
Seasonal Neapolitan Pizza Of The Week
- Beef Dish Of The Week
Weekly Special Beef
- Emu Dish Of The Week
Weekly Emu Special
- Fish Dish Of The Week
Weekly Fish Special
- Chicken Dish Of The Week
Weekly Chicken Special
- Pork Dish Of The Week
Weekly Pork Special
- Breakfast For Dinner Special$18.00
Weekly Breakfasty Option
Beverages
- Craft Soda$5.00
Made To Order Soda
- Iced Tea$4.00
High Garden Tea Blends
- Hot Tea$4.00
High Garden Tea Blends
- Iced Herbal Tea$5.00
High Garden Tea Blends
- Hot Herbal Tea$5.00
High Garden Tea Blends
- Mocktail Of The Week$10.00
Seasonal House Blended Non Alcohol Cocktail
- Latte 12oz$4.00
- Latte 24oz$6.00
- Iced Latte 12oz$4.00
- Iced Latte 24oz$6.00
Chefs Menu
