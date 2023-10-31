Pretti Plates Brunch Bar 1722 campbellton rd sw
APPETIZERS
PRETTI BITES
Devil eggs topped w scramble, chicken sausage crumbles, mini pancake and warm butter drizzle.
"Chicken Sausage Lollipops: A fun and flavorful twist on sausage, skewered for your pleasure!" Vegan $10
Choose your 3 favorite wing flavors for 3 baskets of fries!
"Turkey Lasagna Cupcakes: Layers of seasoned ground turkey, lasagna noodles, and marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella. A delightful twist on a classic favorite."
Comes fried or grilled!
" Your taste buds' perfect playdate! Crispy spring roll wrap stuffed with chicken, dressing, mac and cheese, collard greens, yams served with a side of hot & cranberry sauce for that extra kick. Complete your plate with a mini cornbread muffin for a soulful symphony of flavors."
A unique & flavorful twist on the classic BBQ experience.Our chefs carefully prepare them by marinating the turkey ribs in a special blend of spices, then slow cooked on an open flame to achieve mouth watering tenderness!
"Fried or Grilled 10pc Wings: Get ready to wing it! Whether you like your wings crispy or smoky, we've got you covered. Take your taste buds on a saucy journey with choices like LP, Mild for a touch of heat, sweet and savory Honey Garlic, the bold kick of Jerk, classic BBQ, or a fiery Hot sensation. Your wing, your way!"
A delectable dish that's sure to excite your taste buds with our house marinade!
"Salmon Lasagna Cupcakes: Layers of seasoned Salmon, lasagna noodles, and marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella. A delightful twist on a classic favorite."
Original, pink lemonade & peach cobbler
Peach cobbler
ENTREE'S
Pretti Plates
Enjoy a hearty breakfast, eggs any way, choice of breakfast meat, grits or hash browns and Texas toast.
A timeless classic! Thinly sliced corned beef slow cooked to perfection, piled high on rye bread, Swiss & mustard.
Classic steak & eggs!
Your choice of breakfast meat, Texas toast, eggs your way & a choice of grits or hash browns!
"Sunrise Stack Burger: A glorious morning masterpiece with ground turkey pattie , chicken sausage pattie, turkey bacon slice, crispy hash brown, a fried egg, fresh lettuce, and tomato, all lovingly nestled between two toasted Belgian waffles."
Traditional veggie omelet with your choice of onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, spinach & Texas toast
CHOOSE YOUR CAKE OF CHOICE! House Pancakes: Our cherished classic - fluffy and delicious. Pink Pancakes: A fun and colorful twist that adds a dash of whimsy and pink lemonade flavorto your plate OR Peach Cobbler Pancake: A delightful fusion of pancakes and the cozy sweetness of warm, spiced peaches. A dessert that's as pretti as it is tasty, offering a mouthwatering escape from the traditional peach cobbler dessert heaven."
Our Pretti Famous Seafood Hash Browns feature a glorious medley of butter-poached lobster, lump crab, tender salmon, succulent shrimp, peppers, onions, and spinach, all generously adorned with a decadent cheese drizzle. It's a symphony of flavors that will leave you speechless and your taste buds forever grateful."
Classic Chicken and Waffles: A symphony of sweet and savory on a single plate. Savor the timeless combination of golden Belgian waffle and perfectly fried chicken, generously paired with our signature warm butter syrup. To make it even more unforgettable, we've added 4 crispy and flavorful fried whale wings. It's a feast that's as unique as it is delicious, combining comfort food classics with a touch of elegance."
"Elevate your brunch experience with a touch of Southern charm and a dash of glamour! Indulge in our Tequila Lime Shrimp and southern style Grits, where tender shrimp dance in a zesty tequila lime sauce, served over a bed of creamy, velvety grits. It's a dish that combines Southern comfort with a dash of extravagance for a truly memorable meal." can also pair w Fried Perch Fish or Salmon Croquette
Sides
Pretti Spice Seasonings
Cocktails
Pretti cocktails
Hennessy Cognac, fresh lime juice, orange Liqour, a touch of simple syrup w a salted rim. The ideal blend of sophistication and refreshment in a single glass.
A timeless and iconic choice for those who enjoy the essence of Mexico in a single, potent gulp w a fresh lime.
Take your brunch experience to new heights w our Mimosa Flight..Explore a variety of refreshing flavors. strawberry mint, blueberry, pineapple & mango passion fruit. A bubbly & colorful journey for your taste buds!
2 Blanco @ Reposado
Casamico Blanco x Hennessy x Passion Fruit Puree x Lemonade x Fresh Lime (Sugar or Salt Rim)
Strawberry Mint Lemon Drop
Signature Mimosa