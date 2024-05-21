Pretty Bird Hot Chicken Sugar House
Featured Items
Mains
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.25
Boneless chicken thigh, slaw, pickles, and Pretty Bird sauce, in a buttered bun.
- 10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets$8.25
With your choice of one sauce.
- Crispy Tender Roll$10.25
Crispy white chicken tender in a buttered split top bun with pickles, slaw, and Pretty Bird sauce.
- 3 Piece Jumbo Tenders$11.25
Crispy white chicken tender served with one sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Ranch, or Hot Honey.
- 3 Piece Jumbo Wings$12.00
Combos
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo$17.25
Boneless chicken thigh, with slaw, pickles, Pretty Bird sauce, in a buttered bun. Combo includes choice of soda and a side.
- 10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets Combo$13.25
10 piece jumbo chicken nuggets with your choice of one sauce, side and a drink.
- Crispy Tender Roll Combo$15.25
Crispy white chicken tender in a buttered split top bun with pickles, slaw and PB sauce. Combo includes choice of side and soda.
- 3 Piece Jumbo Tenders Combo$16.25
3 crispy white jumbo chicken tender, comes with choice of 1 sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey. Combo includes drink and one side.
- 3 Piece Jumbo Wings Combo$18.75