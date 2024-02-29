Pretty Little Tacos- Moreland Ave 45 Moreland Ave unit 400 SE Atlanta, GA 30316
Juicy Birria Tacos (singles)
- Juicy Chicken Taco (1)$5.00
Our Juicy Chicken Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.
- Juicy Oxtail Taco (1)$8.00
Our Juicy Oxtail Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.
- Juicy Shrimp Taco (1)$7.00
Our Juicy Shrimp Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.
- Juicy Steak Taco (1)$6.00
Our Juicy Steak Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce.
- Juicy Vegan Taco (1)$6.00
Our Juicy Vegan Taco is topped with Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro Every 3 Tacos Comes with a side of Consomme dipping sauce. *Vegan Meat Contains Mushrooms and Walnuts
Og Tacos
- OG Chicken Taco$3.00
Comes on a Corn Tortilla Topped with Onions and Cilantro
- Og Steak Taco$4.00
Comes on a Corn Tortilla Topped with Onions and Cilantro
- Og Shrimp Taco$5.00
Comes on a Corn Tortilla Topped with Onions and Cilantro
- Og Vegan Taco$4.00
Comes on a Corn Tortilla Topped with Onions and Cilantro *Vegan Meat is made with mushrooms and walnuts
- Og Oxtail Taco$6.00
Comes on a Corn Tortilla Topped with Onions and Cilantro
Birria Ramen
- Chicken Ramen$14.00
Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro
- Oxtail Ramen$17.00
Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro
- Plain Ramen$11.00
Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro
- Shrimp Ramen$16.00
Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro
- Steak Ramem$15.00
Our Birria Ramen comes either Mild, Medium, or Spicy Topped with Onions and Cilantro
Sides
- Street Corn$5.00
Topped with crema, parmesan cheese, cilantro, and tajin.
- Chips$2.00
- Queso$6.00
*does not come with chips
- Pico de Gallo$3.00
*does not come with chips
- Guacamole$6.00
*does not come with chips
- Pineapple Salsa$3.00
*does not come with chips
- Salsa Verde (green)$1.00
*does not come with chips
- Salsa Rojo (Red)$1.00
*does not come with chips
- Trio 4oz$13.00
Your choice of 3 dips Comes with chips
- Yellow Rice$5.00
- Red Beans$5.00