The Pretzel Hut 2224 Furnace Hills Pike
Mains
- Little Hut Burger$8.59
Single smash patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & house sauce on brioche roll.
- The Hut Burger$11.99
2 Smash patties topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & house sauce on a brioche roll.
- Big Hut Burger$14.59
Triple smash patties topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & house sauce on a brioche roll.
- Dad's Burger$12.59
Thick Angus beef patty topped with cheese, bacon, sauteed onions and mushrooms on brioche roll.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
- Cheese Steak$11.99
cheesesteak on 8" Roll with sauteed onions and marinara sauce
- California Cheesesteak$12.99
cheese steak on 8" roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
5 piece chicken tenders
- Hot Dog$3.99
All beef hot dog
- The Big Dog$6.99
Smoked sauage with fresh house relish, pickled onions and mustard
Kids
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Hot Dog Meal$7.99
Hot dog with choice of fries or applesauce and apple juice or chocolate milk
- Kid's Chicken Tenders Meal$7.99
3 pc. chicken tenders with choice of fries or applesauce and juice or chocolate milk
- Kid's SmashBurger Meal$7.99
Single patty smashburger with choice of fries or applesauce and juice or chocolate milk