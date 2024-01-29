Prey Brewing Company 100 Main Street, Suite 110
Food
- Crudo$18.00
- CEVICHE$16.00
- CHARCUTERIE$20.00
- Bao$16.00
- Pork Belly Bites.$15.00
Hoisin Aioli, Toasted Peanut, Cilantro, Green Onion, Pickled Slaw
- TRUFFLE FRIES$10.00
- WINGS$16.00
Choice of Nashville hot Chicken, Caramel Pork belly, or Spicy Shrimp
- CHARRED BROCCOLI$14.00
- 2 Tacos$14.00
- 3 Tacos$19.00
- Classic Burger$15.00
- Smash Burger$13.00
Swiss cheese, Grilled onions, Portobello mushrooms, Whisky Sauce
- Bahn Mi Burger$17.00
- Oxtail Burger$19.00
Shredded Oxtail, Cotija, Pico de gallo, Cabbage, Salsa Verde aioli, grilled Green onion
- Veggie Burger$16.00
- Side House Salad$7.00
- Full House Salad$14.00
- OXTAIL BIRRIA FRIES$16.00
- Bread Pudding$9.00
Seasonal Bread Pudding
- Full Caesar$15.00
- Apple Turnover$11.00
Caramelized apples and cinnamon inside flakey puff pastry, topped with toasted almonds, vanilla ice cream & drizzled with our vanilla porter caramel sauce
- Side Caesar$8.00
NATURAL SODA
(760) 822-4226
Open now • Closes at 9PM