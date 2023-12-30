Prickly Pear (NEW NEW) 238 South Main St.
Food/Drink Menu
Panini
Salad
Cheese Board
Wine GLS
Retail
Wine BTL
- La Gioiosa Moscato$12.75
- Le Petite Perroy Vourvray$14.75
- Lucien Albrecht Gewurztramin$22.00
- Barone Fini P Grigio Valdadi$15.75
- Chalk Hill RR Chard$22.50
- Firestone EST Riesling$11.25
- Overstone Sauv Blanc Marlrg$14.50
- Piattelli Prem Torrontes$12.25
- Nortico Alvarinho$16.50
- Bex Riesling$10.75
- Chamisal Stainless Chardonay$13.50
- Fernlands Sauv Blanc$12.00
- Villa Pozzi Moscato$13.50
- Casa Smith Sangiovese$20.25
- Folly of the Beast Pinot Nor$18.75
- Four Graces Willamette V Pin$22.50
- Four Vines Lodi Old Vines Zin$13.50
- Piattelli Prem Malbec$13.50
- Roth Alex Valle Caberent$22.50
- Substance Cab Saub Elemental$15.00
- Acrobat Pinot Noir$20.25
- Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio$13.50
- Nieto Malbec$13.50
- Sebastiani Sonoma Cabrenet$18.00
- Smashberry Red$15.75
- Malene Rose$15.00
- Hana White Peach$15.00
- Valdo Numero Uno Extra Dry$11.25
- Porto Cruz Special$21.25
Prickly Pear (NEW NEW) Location and Ordering Hours
(715) 965-0655
Open now • Closes at 7PM