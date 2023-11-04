Prime Sports Prime Sports
FOOD
Appetizers
- Smoked Wings$13.00
A pound of traditional bone-in wings with a smokey profile served with your choice of sauce and dipping sauce.
- Boneless Wings$13.00
A pound of our wings shaken with your choice of sauce and dipping sauce on the side.
- Bleu Buffalo Dip$9.00
Buffalo chicken and bleu cheese baked and served with Kettle cooked chips.
- Pretzel Bites$7.00
Twelve round pretzel bites. Served with cheese sauce.
- Mozzarella Bread$5.00
Toasted mozzarella bread served with marinara.
- Pizza Bombs$6.00
Four Pepperoni or Sausage bombs served with marinara. Fresh baked dough stuffed with topping then folded together with a twist.
- Bread Sticks$7.00
Four breadsticks brushed with garlic butter and seasoned. Served with Marinara or Cheese. Get both for $2
Shaker Salads
Handhelds
- Stromboli$10.00
This is not your typical boring "glorified" sloppy joe. We take 8" of fresh baked dough spread it thinly then fill the first portion with sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara then wrap.... Not only once but twice! WHAT?!?! Comes out with a golden brown crust with a brush of garlic butter served with a side of marinara for that EXTRA DUNK. 6pcs.
- Hot Ham & Cheese$9.00
4 Oz of thinly shaved ham served with mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun brushed with garlic butter.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.00
- Chicken Parmesan$10.00
- Toasted Hot Dog$6.00
Wraps
- Italian Wrap$8.00
Sun-dried tomato tortilla, chopped romaine with pepperoni, red onion, black olives, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing.
- Americano Wrap$7.00
Flour tortilla, chopped romaine with cheddar cheese, onions, croutons, grape tomatoes and ranch dressing.
- Caesar Wrap$7.00
Spinach tortilla, chopped romaine with parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.
Pizza
- 10" Pizza$11.00
- 16" Pizza$14.00
16" Thin style pizza sauced and topped to the edge.
- -DETROITER-$19.00
Our version of what deep dish means to us. This thing packs a punch! 16x20 = big. Garlic buttered crust, loaded with toppings, sauce on top! Baked cheese on the bottom of the crust nuff' said.
- 1/2 & 1/2 10" Pizza$11.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 16" Pizza$14.00
- 1/2 & 1/2 -DETROITER-$19.00