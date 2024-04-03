Skip to Main content
Bagels
Cream Cheese Bagel
$3.99
Tuna Bagel
$7.99
Egg Salad Bagel
Lox spread Bagel
$6.99
Butter Bagel
$2.99
Eggs Bagel
$8.99
Plain Bagel
$2.49
Salads
Ceaser Salad
$10.99
Greek Salad
$12.99
Israeli Salad
$10.99
Cashew Salad
$12.99
Avocado Tomato Salad
$12.99
Crepe / Samosa Rolls
Portobello Style Crepe
$13.00
Falafel Crepe
$13.00
Eggplant Melt Crepe
$13.00
Salmon & Veggie Crepe
$13.00
Breakfast Style Crepe
$13.00
Tuna Melt Crepe
$13.00
Greek Style Crepe
$13.00
Lox & Cream Cheese Crepe
$13.00
Pizza Style Crepe
$13.00
Cheesecake Crepe
$13.00
Samosa of the Day
$4.00
Mains
Omelet (2 eggs)
$8.99
Pancakes
$2.99+
Baked Ziti
$7.99
Falafel Platter
$11.99
Waffles (x2)
$8.00
Blintzes (x2)
$6.99
Pizza
$9.99
Soups of the day
$4.99+
Sides
Hashbrowns
$3.99
Mac N' Cheese balls
$4.49
Fries
$3.99
Sweet potato fries
$4.99
Pizza Knish
$3.49
Garlic Knots
$3.99
Falafel Balls
$3.99
Latkas
$3.99
Kid's Menu
Grilled cheese
$4.99
Fries
$2.99
Pancakes
$3.50
PB & J Sandwich
$4.99
Pizza Bagel
$6.99
Build Your Own
Sandwich / Wrap / Crepe/ Bread
$10.99
Salad
$14.99
Bakery
Croissant
$4.50
Muffins
$3.50
Cookies
$0.99
Danish
$4.50
Cherry Cheese
$2.50
Brownie
$2.50
Cake (Loaf)
$2.99
Apple Cinnamon
$2.50
Drinks
Espresso
$3.50
Latte
$4.50
Chai Latte
$4.50
Blue Machine Naked
$5.50
Fresca
$1.99
Macchiato
$4.50
Cappuccino
$4.50
Turmeric Chai Latte
$4.50
Mighty Mango
$5.50
Coffee of the Day
$3.50
Mocha
$4.50
Assorted Teas
$4.50
Iced Coffee
$4.00
Americano
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Green Machine Naked
$5.99
Challah Sand
$10.00
Specials
Bagel & Eggs + Drink
$6.99
Croissant with Eggs & Hashbrowns + Drink
$8.99
Pancakes & Coffee
$7.99
Samosa XL+ Salad
$11.99
Pizza + Salad + Drink
$13.99
Baked Ziti + Soup
$11.99
Prime's Nosh 3630 Phillips Parkway Location and Ordering Hours
(952) 600-8898
3630 Phillips Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55426
Open now
• Closes at 2:30PM
All hours
