Primo's Pizza 604 E Park St
Pizza
1-Topping Pizzas
SM Specialty Pizza
- Small Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese
- Small BBQ Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, BBQ sauce
- Small Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, alfredo sauce
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch
- Small Chicken Cordon Blue$13.99
Bacon, grilled chicken, shaved ham, blue cheese crumbles
- Small Flamin' Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, jalapeno, hot ranch sauce
- Small Frisco Melt$13.99
Thousand Island, red onion, bacon, beef, cheddar cheese
- Small Hawaiian$13.99
Pineapple, shaved ham, extra cheese
- Small Hawaiian Volcano$13.99
Shaved ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapenos, red onions
- Small Honey Chicken$13.99
Red onions, green peppers, grilled chicken, sweet sauce
- Small Italian$13.99
Red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pepperoni, shaved ham, salami, Italian dressing
- Small Italian Beef$13.99
Italian beef, red onion, pepper, with a side of Au Jus and pepperoncinis
- Small Meat$13.99
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, shaved ham, bacon
- Small Mediterranean$13.99
Creamy spinach artichoke dip, red onion, mushroom, black olives, tomatoes
- Small Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
Steak, mushrooms, red onion, green pepper
- Small Primo's Delight$13.99
Red onion, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, beef, salami, sweet Thai sauce
- Small Smokehouse$13.99
Bacon, beef, shaved ham, red onion, BBQ sauce
- Small Smoky Pig$13.99
Red onions, bacon, pulled pork, BBQ sauce
- Small Supreme$13.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, shaved ham, black olives
- Small Sweet Chili Thai Chicken$13.99
Red onions, green peppers, bacon, chicken, sweet chili Thai sauce
- Small Veggie$13.99
Mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, tomatoes
- Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$13.99
MED Specialty Pizza
LRG Specialty Pizza
XL Specialty Pizza
Slice
Sub Menu
Oven Baked Subs
- BBQ Chicken Sub$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheese
- Chicken Alfredo Sub$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, alfredo sauce, cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese
- Chicken Cordon Blue Sub$9.99
Bacon, grilled chicken, shaved ham, blue cheese crumbles, cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$9.99
Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, marinara sauce, cheese
- Flamin' Chicken Sub$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, cheese, jalapeno, hot ranch sauce
- Frisco Melt Sub$9.99
Thousand Island, red onion, bacon, beef, cheddar cheese, cheese
- Ham N' Cheese Sub$9.99
Loaded with shaved ham and cheese
- Honey Chicken Sub$9.99
Red onions, green peppers, grilled chicken, sweet sauce, cheese
- Italian Sub$9.99
Salami, pepperoni, shaved ham, red onion, green pepper, banana pepper, cheese, Italian dressing
- Italian Beef Sub$9.99
Italian beef, cheese with a side of Au Jus and pepperoncinis
- Meat Ball Sub$9.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce, red onions, banana peppers, cheese
- Mediterranean Sub$9.99
Creamy spinach artichoke dip, red onion, mushroom, black olives, tomatoes, cheese
- Pizza Sub$9.99
Pick 4 toppings, marinara sauce, cheese
- Philly Sub$9.99
Steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese
- Primo's Delight Sub$9.99
Red onion, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, beef, salami, sweet Thai sauce, cheese
- Smokehouse Sub$9.99
Shaved ham, red onion, bacon, beef, cheese, BBQ sauce
- Smoky Pig Sub$9.99
Red onions, bacon, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheese
- Sweet Chili Thai Chicken Sub$9.99
Red onions, green peppers, bacon, grilled chicken, sweet chili Thai sauce, cheese
- Veggie Sub$9.99
Red onion, green pepper, black olives, tomatoes, mushroom, cheese
Calzones
- Create Your Own Calzone$9.99
Pick any 4 toppings, pizza sauce
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onions, bacon, BBQ sauce
- Chicken Alfredo Calzone$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms, alfredo sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch
- Chicken Cordon Blue Calzone$9.99
Bacon, grilled chicken, shaved ham, blue cheese crumbles
- Flamin' Chicken Calzone$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onions, bacon, jalapeno, hot ranch sauce
- Frisco Melt Calzone$9.99
Thousand Island, red onion, bacon, beef, cheddar cheese
- Ham N' Cheese Calzone$9.99
Loaded with shaved ham and cheese
- Hawaiian Volcano Calzone$9.99
Shaved ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapenos, red onions, pizza sauce
- Honey Chicken Calzone$9.99
Red onion, green peppers, grilled chicken, sweet sauce
- Italian Calzone$9.99
Red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pepperoni, shaved ham, salami, Italian dressing
- Italian Beef Calzone$9.99
Italian beef, red onion, served with Au Jus and pepperoncinis
- Meat Calzone$9.99
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, shaved ham, pizza sauce
- Mediterranean Calzone$9.99
Creamy spinach artichoke dip, red onion, mushroom, black olives, tomatoes
- Philly Calzone$9.99
Steak, red onions, green pepper, mushroom
- Primo's Delight Calzone$9.99
Red onion, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, beef, salami, sweet Thai sauce, cheese
- Smokehouse Calzone$9.99
Shaved ham, red onions, bacon, beef, BBQ sauce
- Smoky Pig Calzone$9.99
Red onions, bacon, pulled pork, BBQ sauce
- Sweet Thai Chicken Calzone$9.99
Red onions, green peppers, bacon, grilled chicken, sweet chili thai sauce
- Veggie Calzone$9.99
Red onions, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, tomatoes, pizza sauce
More Food
Side Salads
- Side Veggie Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, green olives, tomatoes
- Side Primo's Delight$5.99
Romaine lettuce, red onion, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, candied nuts, cranberries
- Side Garden Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes
- Side Chicken Caesar Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken
- Side Italian Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, salami, shaved ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, Parmesan cheese
- Side BLT Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese
Full Salads
- Full Veggie Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, red onion, black olives, green olives, tomatoes
- Full Primo's Delight$9.99
Romaine lettuce, red onion, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, candied nuts, cranberries
- Full Garden Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes
- Full Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken
- Full Italian Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, salami, shaved ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, Parmesan cheese
- Full BLT Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese
Sides
- Small (10") Cheesesticks$9.99
Served with Marinara sauce for dipping
- Medium (12") Cheesesticks$11.99
Served with Marinara sauce for dipping
- Large (14") Cheesesticks$14.99
Served with Marinara sauce for dipping
- Breadsticks$8.99
8 pcs. Served with marinara sauce and garlic butter
- Toasted Ravioli$8.99
12 pcs. Served with marinara sauce
- Waffle Fries$7.99
1 lb. Served with cheese sauce and ketchup
Dips and Dressings
- Au Jus$0.99
- Garlic Butter$0.99
- Marinara Sauce$0.99
- BBQ Sauce$0.99
- Hot Sauce$0.99
- Cheese Sauce$0.99
- Ketchup$0.99
- Sweet Chili Thai Sauce$0.99
- Sriracha Bourbon$0.99
- Garlic Parmesan$0.99
- Honey Mustard$0.99
- Mango Habanero$0.99
- Caribbean Jerk$0.99
- Ranch$0.99
- Honey French$0.99
- Caesar$0.99
- Italian$0.99
- Blue Cheese$0.99
- Thousand Island$0.99
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.99