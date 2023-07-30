CANTA & NO LLORES By the Tamale Man
PA' EMPEZAR (Appetizer)
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo (tomato onions & cilantro) lime, with corn chips
Asada Fries
french fries, nacho cheese, Monterey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, jalapenos and your choice of meat (asada, pollo, pastor,
Hot Cheeto Fries
french fries, nacho cheese, Monterey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, jalapenos and your choice of meat (asada, pollo, pastor, and hot Cheetos
Gorditas
homed-made corn Gorditas stuffed with refried beans and monterey cheese, Onion & Cilantro with your choice of meat (Asada, Pollo, Pastor, Carnitas,
Squash empanadas
Ceviche Perron
White fish, Shrimp, pico de gallo , tapatio and avocado
Guacamole Loco
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo (tomato onions & cilantro) lime, salt, with carne asada on top and chips
Street corn (esquite)
Saute Street Corn ,topped with chipotle aioli ,queso cotija, chili flakes
Ceviche Canta Y No llores
Shrimp, fish octopus, scallops, ketchup, pico de gallo, tapatio and avocado served with toastadas
EL ULTIMO BURRITO
BURRITO ASADA
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese
BURRITO GRILLED CHICKEN
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese
BURRITO PASTOR
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese
BURRITO CAMARON (SHRIMP)
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese
BURRITO DE FAJITAS (VEGGETARIAN)
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese and Vegetables
BURRITO PESCADO (FISH)
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese
BURRITO ASADA Y CAMARON
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese
BURRITO BEEF BARBACOA
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese
MUERO POR MIS TACOS
Asada Taco
Corn tortilla with cilantro & onions and salsa
Pastor Taco
Corn tortilla with cilantro & onions and salsa
Chorizo Taco
Corn tortilla with cilantro & onions and salsa
Fish Taco
corn tortilla, cabbage, with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and onions
Shrimp Taco
corn tortilla, cabbage, with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and onions
Chicharron verde
Corn tortilla with chicharron en salsa verde cilantro & onions
Beef Barbacoa Taco
MIS TACOS COMBO
3 Carnitas Tacos
Roasted pork shoulder, topped with tomatillo green sauce
3 Fish Tacos
corn tortilla, cabbage, with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and onions
3 shrimp Tacos
corn tortilla, cabbage, with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and onions
3 Beef Tacos
Beef Barbacoa topped with Green tomatillo sauce
3 Roasted Chicken Tacos
roasted chicken topped with Avocado tomatillo cream
3 Chicharron Tacos
3 Asada Tacos
Asada tacos topped with green tomatillo sauce
3 Quesa Tacos
corn tortilla, cheese, beef barbacoa
PA' QUE TE LLENES (Entrees)
MY TORTUGA (TORTAS)
MY QUESAVIDA /QUESADILLAS)
Asada Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla with Monterey cheese, sour-cream and pico de gallo
Pastor Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla with Monterey cheese, sour-cream and pico de gallo
Chicken Quesdilla
Large flour tortilla with Monterey cheese, sour-cream and pico de gallo
Shrimp Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla with Monterey cheese, sour-cream and pico de gallo