Personal Pizzas - Pizzetta 10"

Fancy Prince - 10" Pizzetta
Fancy Prince - 10" Pizzetta
$12.00

10" round version of our famous Fancy Prince Margherita Pizza, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Spicy Spring - 10" Pizzetta
Spicy Spring - 10" Pizzetta
$12.00

10" Round version of our famous Spicy Spring Pizza. Spicy Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, PSP Pepperoni

Boozy Broome - 10" Pizzetta
Boozy Broome - 10" Pizzetta
$12.00

10" round version of our famous Vodka Pizza. Vodka Sauce (Contains Pork) Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano

The Original Prince - 10" Pizzetta
The Original Prince - 10" Pizzetta
$10.00

10" round version of our famous cheese Pizza. Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella

Personal Pizza - Pizzetta Combo
Personal Pizza - Pizzetta Combo
$22.00