Only on Postmates | ‘Hulu Has Movies’ Bundle

‘Hulu Has Movies’ Bundle

‘Hulu Has Movies’ Bundle

$50.00Out of stock

Nothing screams ‘perfect night in’ quite like pizza and a movie. And Hulu has tons of amazing movies streaming right now, that’s why we’ve teamed up to create the ultimate movie-watching bundle. Four cheese Pizza, Caesar Salad, Rainbow Cake, and a Mystery Gift!

The Original SOHO Square - Sicilian Pies

Prince Perfection Pie

$36.50

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO. (Serves 3-4)

Spicy Spring Pie

$39.00

Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. (Serves 3-4) (+ $4.00 for Extra Pepperoni)

Spicy Vodka Pie

$37.50

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available* (Serves 3-4)

The Naughty Pie

$39.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork. (Serves 3-4)

Meat Lovers

$39.00

PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, topped with crispy pepperoni bits (Serves 3-4)

The Sunset Square

$36.50

Sweet Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano , Garlic, EVO. (Serves 3-4)

Four Cheese

$37.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic. (Serves 3-4)

Little Prince

$33.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, cheesy crust (Cut into 16 slices) (Serves 3-4)

Mercer Margherita Pie

$33.50

Marinara sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVO, topped with fresh basil. (Serves 3-4)

Vegan Pie

$36.50

Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic. Basil. (Serves 3-4)

Neapolitan Style Pizza (Round)

The Original Prince Pizza - 18"

$27.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella.

The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"

$32.50

Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, pecorino romano

Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"

$34.50

Vodka sauce (contains prosciutto) and fresh mozzarella. *Vegetarian option not available*

Green Machine Pizza - 18"

$34.50

Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta and black olives

Veggie Original - 18"

$33.00

Original Prince Pizza with onion, bell peppers, olives, and mushroom.

Gluten-Free Sicilian Pizzas

Spicy Spring - Gluten Free

$44.00

Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free

$44.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free

$42.50

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free

$44.00

PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Sunset Square - Gluten Free

$41.50

Sunset Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano, Garlic, EVO, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Four Cheese - Gluten Free

$42.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Vegan - Gluten Free

$41.50

Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Prince Perfection - Gluten Free

$41.50

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Green Machine - Gluten Free

$39.50

Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, black olives, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Appetizers

Risotto Balls (4 Piece)

$6.99

Risotto, Mozzarella, Ricotta Impastata, Italian Breadcrumbs. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Dessert (Sold by the Slice)

NY Cheesecake (actually made in NY).

$7.00

Creamy Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Semi-sweet chocolate melted with butter and eggs, baked to perfection

Italian Rainbow Cake

$7.00

7 layered almond-flavored Italian-American cookie cake with a raspberry filling

Salads

PSP - Caesar

$10.00

House Greens, PSP Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Seasoned Croutons, Fresh Black Pepper, Caesar Dressing.

PSP - Chopped

$12.00

Romaine, PSP Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Cherry Tomatoes, Oregano, Black Pepper, Italian vinaigrette dressing.

Sauces

House Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (Contains Meat)

$1.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham)

Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara)

$1.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

House Marinara 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

Side of Zabbs Hot Honey

$1.50

Beverages

Coke - 20oz

$3.50

Mexican Coke (Bottled)

$3.75

Diet Coke - 20oz

$3.50

Sprite - 20oz

$3.50

Coke Zero - 20oz

$3.50

Fanta - 20oz

$3.50

Dr Pepper - 20oz

$3.50Out of stock

BARQS ROOT BEER - 20oz

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.00

San Pelligrino (Glass bottle)

$3.50

Water Bottle - Basic

$2.25Out of stock
Manhattan Special (Espresso Soda)

$3.75
Manhattan Special (SUGAR FREE, Espresso Soda)

$3.75

Ginger Ale Canned

$2.50Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonsade - FOUNTAIN

$2.50