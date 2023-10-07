Prince Street Pizza - Malibu 23401 Cross Creek Rd Building 1
The Original SOHO Square - Sicilian Pies
Prince Perfection Pie
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO. (Serves 3-4)
Spicy Spring Pie
Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. (Serves 3-4) (+ $4.00 for Extra Pepperoni)
Spicy Vodka Pie
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available* (Serves 3-4)
The Naughty Pie
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork. (Serves 3-4)
Meat Lovers
PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, topped with crispy pepperoni bits (Serves 3-4)
The Sunset Square
Sweet Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano , Garlic, EVO. (Serves 3-4)
Four Cheese
Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic. (Serves 3-4)
Little Prince
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, cheesy crust (Cut into 16 slices) (Serves 3-4)
Mercer Margherita Pie
Marinara sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVO, topped with fresh basil. (Serves 3-4)
Vegan Pie
Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic. Basil. (Serves 3-4)
Neapolitan Style Pizza (Round)
The Original Prince Pizza - 18"
Marinara, fresh mozzarella.
The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"
Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, pecorino romano
Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"
Vodka sauce (contains prosciutto) and fresh mozzarella. *Vegetarian option not available*
Green Machine Pizza - 18"
Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta and black olives
Veggie Original - 18"
Original Prince Pizza with onion, bell peppers, olives, and mushroom.
Gluten-Free Sicilian Pizzas
Spicy Spring - Gluten Free
Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free
PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
The Sunset Square - Gluten Free
Sunset Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano, Garlic, EVO, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
Four Cheese - Gluten Free
Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
The Vegan - Gluten Free
Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
Prince Perfection - Gluten Free
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
The Green Machine - Gluten Free
Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, black olives, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.
Appetizers
Dessert (Sold by the Slice)
Salads
Sauces
House Marinara Sauce
Spicy Vodka Sauce (Contains Meat)
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham)
Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara)
Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces
Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces
House Marinara 24oz
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces