Prince Street Pizza - Pacific Beach 4505 Mission Blvd
All Day Menu
The Original SOHO Square - Sicilian Pies
- Prince Perfection Pie
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO. (Serves 3-4)$36.50
- Spicy Spring Pie
Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. (Serves 3-4) (+ $4.00 for Extra Pepperoni)$39.00
- Spicy Vodka Pie
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available* (Serves 3-4)$37.50
- The Naughty Pie
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork. (Serves 3-4)$39.00
- Meat Lovers
PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, topped with crispy pepperoni bits (Serves 3-4)$39.00
- The Sunset Square
Sweet Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano , Garlic, EVO. (Serves 3-4)$36.50
- Four Cheese
Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic. (Serves 3-4)$37.50
- Little Prince
Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, cheesy crust (Cut into 16 slices) (Serves 3-4)$33.50
- Mercer Margherita Pie
Marinara sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVO, topped with fresh basil. (Serves 3-4)$33.50
- Vegan Pie
Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic. Basil. (Serves 3-4)$36.50
Neapolitan Style Pizza (Round)
- The Original Prince Pizza - 18"
Marinara, fresh mozzarella.$27.00
- The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"
Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, pecorino romano$32.50
- Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"
Vodka sauce (contains prosciutto) and fresh mozzarella. *Vegetarian option not available*$34.50
- Green Machine Pizza - 18"
Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta and black olives$34.50
- Veggie Original - 18"
Original Prince Pizza with onion, bell peppers, olives, and mushroom.$33.00
Gluten-Free Sicilian Pizzas
- Spicy Spring - Gluten Free
Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.$19.99
- The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.$19.99
- Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.$19.99
- The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free
PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.$19.99
- The Sunset Square - Gluten Free
Sunset Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano, Garlic, EVO, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.$19.99
- Four Cheese - Gluten Free
Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.$19.99
- The Vegan - Gluten Free
Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.$19.99
- Prince Perfection - Gluten Free
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.$19.99
- The Green Machine - Gluten Free
Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, black olives, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.$19.99
Appetizers
Dessert (Sold by the Slice)
- NY Cheesecake (actually made in NY).
Creamy Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust$7.00
- Flourless Chocolate Cake
Semi-sweet chocolate melted with butter and eggs, baked to perfection$7.00
- Italian Rainbow Cake
7 layered almond-flavored Italian-American cookie cake with a raspberry filling$7.00
- Carrot Cake$7.00
- Red Velvet Cake$7.00
- Tiramisu$7.00
- Flour Shop Cookie - Chocolate Chip$5.50
Salads
Sauces
- House Marinara Sauce$1.00
- Spicy Vodka Sauce (Contains Meat)
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham)$1.00
- Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara)$1.00
- Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces$8.00
- Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces$8.00
- House Marinara 24oz
24oz size of one of our most popular sauces$8.00
- Side of Zabbs Hot Honey$2.00
Beverages
- Coke - 20oz$3.50
- Mexican Coke (Bottled)$3.75
- Diet Coke - 20oz$3.50
- Sprite - 20oz$3.50
- Coke Zero - 20oz$3.50
- Fanta - 20oz$3.50
- Dr Pepper - 20oz$3.50
- BARQS ROOT BEER - 20oz$3.50
- Smart Water$3.00
- San Pelligrino (Glass bottle)$3.50
- Water Bottle - Basic$2.25
- Manhattan Special (Espresso Soda)$3.75
- Manhattan Special (SUGAR FREE, Espresso Soda)$3.75
- Ginger Ale Canned$2.50
- Snapple$3.50
Personal Pizzas - Pizzetta 10"
- Fancy Prince - 10" Pizzetta
10" round version of our famous Fancy Prince Margherita Pizza, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil$12.00
- Spicy Spring - 10" Pizzetta
10" Round version of our famous Spicy Spring Pizza. Spicy Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, PSP Pepperoni$12.00
- Boozy Broome - 10" Pizzetta
10" round version of our famous Vodka Pizza. Vodka Sauce (Contains Pork) Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano$12.00
- The Original Prince - 10" Pizzetta
10" round version of our famous cheese Pizza. Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella$10.00
- Personal Pizza - Pizzetta Combo$22.00